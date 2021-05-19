✕ Close Related video: Cheney calls for criminal investigation into Trump

The New York Attorney General’s office has said it is expanding its civil probe into Donald Trump’s business empire, and is now “actively investigating the Trump Organisation in a criminal capacity”.

The attorney general’s office – already conducting a civil investigation of Mr Trump’s company – suggested that the probe is in conjunction with an ongoing criminal investigation on him by the Manhattan district attorney.

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen responded to the big news about New York’s criminal investigation by sharing a photoshopped photo of his old boss behind bars.

Cohen has reportedly been interviewed by the district attorney’s investigators, who have been looking at “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at the Trump Organisation – including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.