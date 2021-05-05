✕ Close White House vows to ignore Trump if Facebook reinstates him

A media expert has predicted Donald Trump’s ban from Facebook will be lifted, amid a looming decision by an independent panel over the ex-president’s indefinite suspension.

“I think that what is going to happen is that they will let Trump back,” Angelo Carusone, president and chief executive of Media Matters, told The Independent.

A decision is expected today over whether Facebook can continue to suspend former US president Donald Trump from the platform after he was banned “indefinitely” for posts related to the attack on the US Capitol in January by his supporters.

The Facebook Oversight Board - an independent group that reviews the company’s most complex issues - will either rule the ban can continue or the company has to allow Mr Trump access again in an announcement expected around 9am eastern time (2pm BST).

The evening before, Ted Cruz said he had dinner with the former president in Mar-a-Lago, saying Mr Trump was “in great spirits”.