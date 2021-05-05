Trump Facebook ban – live: Suspension to be overturned, expert predicts as Ted Cruz visits Mar-a-Lago
A media expert has predicted Donald Trump’s ban from Facebook will be lifted, amid a looming decision by an independent panel over the ex-president’s indefinite suspension.
“I think that what is going to happen is that they will let Trump back,” Angelo Carusone, president and chief executive of Media Matters, told The Independent.
A decision is expected today over whether Facebook can continue to suspend former US president Donald Trump from the platform after he was banned “indefinitely” for posts related to the attack on the US Capitol in January by his supporters.
The Facebook Oversight Board - an independent group that reviews the company’s most complex issues - will either rule the ban can continue or the company has to allow Mr Trump access again in an announcement expected around 9am eastern time (2pm BST).
The evening before, Ted Cruz said he had dinner with the former president in Mar-a-Lago, saying Mr Trump was “in great spirits”.
Derek Chauvin seeking new trial
After being convicted of the murder and manslaughter of George Floyd, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now seeking a new trial on the basis of alleged “pervasive prosecutorial misconduct”.
Among other things, his defence team are citing the public pressure on the jury to return a guilty verdict and the fact that the trial was not moved outside Minneapolis, as well as the state supposedly “overloading” the witness stand. For its part, the prosecution team says most of the defence’s arguments have already been rejected.
Josh Marcus has more.
Breaking news: Plane crash kills four in Mississippi
A civilian aeroplane has crashed into a home in Mississippi, killing four people. Louise Hall has the story.
LA mayor could represent US in India
Reports are circulating that Joe Biden could pick Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to be his ambassador to India.
Like many mayors, Mr Garcetti has had a rocky ride during the pandemic, at times praised for showing genuine empathy with his city’s residents but also catching flack for some aspects of the authorities’ response – as well as for receiving a first vaccine dose before he met California’s eligibility criteria.
US birth rate falls
In other news from today, new figures show Americans had the lowest number of babies in more than four decades last year.
Birth rate in the US fell four per cent in 2020 to about 3.6 million babies, its sixth consecutive annual decline and the lowest since 1979, data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) National Centre for Health Statistics show.
While the body did not attribute the overall decline to the pandemic, but experts have predicted that pandemic-led reasons including anxiety will hit the country’s birth rate.
Many European countries have also seen a decline in births, and demographics experts have forecast a baby bust across the continent this year.
Media expert predicts Trump’s Facebook ban will be lifted
A media expert has said he expects Donald Trump’s Facebook ban will be overturned today.
Angelo Carusone, president and chief executive of Media Matters, made the predictions to The Independent:
Facebook is investigating two trump posts - there are thousands of others they could have banned him over
Ex-president posted 1,443 problematic posts in one year with no real punishment from social media giant
Who are on the Facebook Inc’s oversight board?
Facebook Inc’s independent oversight board, which will on Wednesday announce its decision on whether to uphold the company’s ban on former US President Donald Trump, currently consists of 20 members.
These are:
Co-chairs
Catalina Botero-Marino
Ms Botero-Marino is a Colombian attorney who was the Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of American States from 2008 to 2014. She is now Dean of the Universidad de los Andes Faculty of Law.
Jamal Greene
Mr Greene is a Columbia Law professor whose scholarship focuses on constitutional rights adjudication and the structure of legal and constitutional argument. He was a law clerk for former US Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens.
Michael McConnell
Mr McConnell, now a constitutional law professor at Stanford Law, was a US federal circuit judge. Appointed by Republican President George W Bush, he was viewed as a possible US Supreme Court nominee.
Helle Thorning-Schmidt
Ms Thorning-Schmidt was the first woman prime minister of Denmark. The Social Democrat, who led a coalition government from 2011-2015, then served as the chief executive of charity Save the Children International.
Other members
Afia Asantewaa Asare-Kyei
A dual Ghanaian and South African citizen, Ms Asare-Kyei is a human rights advocate who works on womenâs rights, media freedom, and access to information issues across Africa at the Open Society Initiative for West Africa.
Evelyn Aswad
Ms Aswad, now a University of Oklahoma College of Law professor, formerly served as a senior US State Department lawyer. She specializes in the application of international human rights standards to content moderation issues.
Endy Bayuni
Mr Bayuni is an Indonesian journalist who twice served as the editor-in-chief of the Jakarta Post and is involved with media advocacy organizations across the region.
Katherine Chen
A former national communications regulator in Taiwan, Ms Chen is currently a professor in public relations and statistics at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University. Her research focuses on social media, mobile news, and privacy.
Nighat Dad
Ms Dad is a Pakistani lawyer and internet activist who runs the Digital Rights Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on cyber harassment, data protection and free speech online in Pakistan and South Asia.
Suzanne Nossel
Ms Nossel is chief executive officer at freedom of expression non-profit PEN America. She was previously chief operating officer of Human Rights Watch, executive director of Amnesty International USA, and held roles in the administrations of U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Tawakkol Karman
The Yemeni human rights activist and journalist became the first Arab woman to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 in recognition of her non-violent push for change during the Arab Spring.
Maina Kiai
Mr Kiai is a Kenyan lawyer and human rights activist who is director of Human Rights Watch’s Global Alliances and Partnerships Program and who served as the United Nations special rapporteur on the Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association from 2011 to 2017.
Sudhir Krishnaswamy
Mr Krishnaswamy, the vice chancellor of the National Law School of India University, is an expert on India’s constitutional law and a civil society activist.
Ronaldo Lemos
Mr Lemos is a Brazilian academic and lawyer who co-created a national internet rights law in Brazil and co-founded a nonprofit focused on technology and policy issues. He teaches law at the Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro.
Julie Owono
Ms Owono is a lawyer and the executive director of Internet Sans Frontieres, a digital rights organization based in France. She campaigns against internet censorship in Africa and around the world.
Emi Palmor
Ms Palmor is a former director general of the Israeli Ministry of Justice, who led initiatives to address racial discrimination and advance access to justice via digital services and platforms.
Alan Rusbridger
Mr Rusbridger is a British journalist who was the editor-in-chief of the Guardian newspaper. He is now the principal of Lady Margaret Hall, a college of Oxford University.
Andras Sajo
A Hungarian legal academic and former judge at the European Court of Human Rights, Mr Sajo is an expert in comparative constitutionalism and was involved in the drafting of the Ukrainian, Georgian and South African constitutions.
John Samples
Mr Samples is a vice president at the Cato Institute, a US libertarian think tank. He advocates against restrictions on online expression and writes on social media and speech regulation.
Nicolas Suzor
Mr Suzor is an associate law professor at Queensland University of Technology in Australia who studies the governance of social networks and the regulation of automated systems.
Explainer: What might happen after today?
While awaiting to hear what will happen to Donald Trump’s Facebook ban, here’s a reminder of how the process works and what might happen after today’s announcement:
EXPLAINER: Will Donald Trump return to Facebook?
Donald Trump will find out whether he gets to return to Facebook on Wednesday
What is the oversight panel?
Facebook created the oversight panel to rule on thorny content on its platforms following widespread criticism of its difficulty responding swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.
Its decisions so far — all nine of them — have tended to favor free expression over the restriction of content.In its first rulings, the panel overturned four out of five decisions by the social network to take down questionable material.
It ordered Facebook to restore posts by users that the company said broke standards on adult nudity, hate speech, or dangerous individuals.
Critics of Facebook, however, worry that the Oversight Board is a mere distraction from the company’s deeper problems — ones that can’t be addressed in a handful of high-profile cases by a semi-independent body of experts.
Here is more on its first rulings, which took place in January:
Panel overturns 4 Facebook content takedowns in first ruling
Facebook’s quasi-independent oversight board issued its first rulings on Thursday, overturning four of five decisions by the social network to take down questionable content
‘He’s in great spirits!'
The night before the expected ruling on his Facebook profile, Donald Trump was in “great spirits” at a dinner with Ted Cruz, according to the US senator.
“We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022,” Mr Cruz said.
Trump’s new blogging page
The former president has launched his own blogging page called‘ From the Desk of Donald J Trump’ ahead of the Facebook ruling.
Greg Evans takes a look at 15 of the most bizarre things the former president has already posted on it:
15 of the most bizarre things that Trump has already posted on his new glorified blog
Donald Trump is back...on social media. Well, sort of.
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies