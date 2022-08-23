✕ Close Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley

Former president Donald Trump reportedly went through multiple boxes of presidential documents himself, The New York Times reported late on Monday evening.

The federal government reportedly recovered a total of 300 classified documents since Mr Trump left the White House, multiple sources told The Times.

Mr Trump has filed his official response to the raid of Mar-a-Lago by FBI agents: A lawsuit demanding that the documents seized by the Justice Department be overseen by a special master.

Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the original search warrant, is weighing whether to order the redacted release of an affidavit that led to the authorisation for the search — or whether to keep it sealed completely.

The Justice Department is also speaking out. In a brief statement in response to Mr Trump’s lawsuit, a spokesperson for the agency noted that a judge had agreed that the government had established probable cause to execute a search warrant, and vowed to respond further in court.