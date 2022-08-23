Trump news - live: 300 classified documents have been seized from Mar-a-Lago, report claims
Donald Trump has asked for a ‘special master’ to review the documents taken by FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home
Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley
Former president Donald Trump reportedly went through multiple boxes of presidential documents himself, The New York Times reported late on Monday evening.
The federal government reportedly recovered a total of 300 classified documents since Mr Trump left the White House, multiple sources told The Times.
Mr Trump has filed his official response to the raid of Mar-a-Lago by FBI agents: A lawsuit demanding that the documents seized by the Justice Department be overseen by a special master.
Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the original search warrant, is weighing whether to order the redacted release of an affidavit that led to the authorisation for the search — or whether to keep it sealed completely.
The Justice Department is also speaking out. In a brief statement in response to Mr Trump’s lawsuit, a spokesperson for the agency noted that a judge had agreed that the government had established probable cause to execute a search warrant, and vowed to respond further in court.
New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary
A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary.
But the same poll also showed that 57 per cent of Americans thought that investigations into potential wrongdoing by the former president should continue.
Read the full story by Eric Garcia here:
New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary
But the same poll also showed that 57 per cent of Americans thought that investigations into potential wrongdoing by the former president should continue
GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker hits out at landmark climate bill by asking: ‘Don’t we have enough trees?’
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s much-watched Senate race, has criticised Democrats’ recently-passed climate and health care bill.
Mr Walker, a former University of Georgia running back and Heisman Trophy winner, criticised the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed last week.
Read the full story by Eric Garcia here:
GOP Senate nominee slams climate bill by asking: ‘Don’t we have enough trees?’
The remarks are just the Georgia Republican Senate nominee’s latest outlandish statements about the climate crisis
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help
The Pentagon on Monday once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona.
According to a copy of a letter to the city, the Defense Department said the use of the DC National Guard would be inappropriate and would hurt the overall readiness of the troops, forcing some to cancel or disrupt military training.
Read the full story by Associated Press here:
Pentagon rejects DC request for National Guard migrant help
The Pentagon has once again denied a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in dealing with thousands of migrants being bused to the city from Texas and Arizona
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
The entire elections staff in a rural Texas county has quit less than three months before November’s midterm elections.
A scramble is now underway to train replacements and ground them in layers of new Texas voting laws that are among the strictest in the US.
The resignations have more broadly made the county of roughly 27,000 residents — which overwhelmingly backed former President Donald Trump in 2020 — an extraordinary example of the fallout resulting from threats to election officials.
Read the full story by Associated Press here:
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
The entire elections staff in a rural Texas county has quit less than three months before November's midterm elections
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump would be afraid to debate her in 2024
Liz Cheney says that Donald Trump and the GOP would likely work to keep her off the debate stage were she to run as a Republican in 2024.
She made the prediction on Sunday on ABC’s This Week, while entertaining speculation about her future political endeavours. Ms Cheney has openly hinted that she may run for president in 2024, but in her interview today cautioned that she would only do so if she thought there was an avenue to victory.
Read the full story by John Bowden here:
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump would be afraid to debate her in 2024
Trump-backed candidate defeated Wyoming congresswoman in GOP primary on Tuesday
Donald Trump PAC used $650,000 in supporter money to fund official portrait: documents
Donald Trump funnelled $650,000 worth of his supporters’ money into an official portrait that will hang in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery, according to election filings.
Read the full story by Josh Marcus here:
Donald Trump used $650,000 in supporter money to fund official portrait: documents
All presidential portraits in Smithsonian privately funded, museum says
Trump sues over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid and wants ‘special master’ to review documents
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have filed a lawsuit seeking to have a third party known as a special master appointed to review the documents seized from his Florida home and determine whether any should be returned to him because they are shielded by executive or attorney-client privilege.
Read the full story here:
Trump sues for ‘special master’ to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago by FBI
Mr Trump’s lawyers claim the entirety of the documents seized from his home and office are ‘presumptively privileged’
Trump used to rip documents in half, former chief of staff says
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney confims that his ex-boss used to rip up official documents while in office — but insists that Mr Trump didn’t harbour any “ill intent” in doing so.
The admission comes as the Justice Department is investigating Mr Trump for criminal violations of laws concerning the handling of presidential records, including classified materials. If Mr Trump was found to have destroyed documents to prevent them from being sent to the National Archives, he could be held criminally liable.
Read more from The Independent’s Alisha Rahaman Sarkar:
Mick Mulvaney says Trump ripped documents in half but this didn’t show ‘ill intent’
‘You’re not supposed to do that, but there’s a way to fix it. Which is you just find the pieces and you just tape them together’
300 classified documents have been seized from Mar-a-lago, report claims
Former president Donald Trump reportedly went through multiple boxes of presidential documents himself, The New York Times reported late on Monday evening.
The federal government reportedly recovered a total of 300 classified documents since Mr Trump left the White House, multiple sources told The Times.
Read the full story here:
300 classified documents have been seized from Mar-a-lago, report claims
The former president reportedly went through the documents himself.
Dr Oz faces major enthusiasm gap in Pennsylvania
Donald Trump’s hand-picked celebrity candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race is facing a massive enthusiasm gap between his supporters and those of his opponent, John Fetterman.
The problem is spelled out in a new Fox News poll, which finds that less than half of Dr Mehmet Oz’s voters are enthusiastic about supporting him in November.
Read more from The Independent’s John Bowden:
Dr Oz underwater with his own voters in new Fox News poll of Pennsylvania
Trump-endorsed candidate faces credibility questions
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies