Trump news - live: Trump sues over Mar-a-Lago raid and asks for ‘special master’ to review docs
Donald Trump has asked for a ‘special master’ to review the documents taken by FBI at his Mar-a-Lago home
Liz Cheney says it would be ‘very difficult’ to support Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley
Donald Trump has filed his official response to the raid of Mar-a-Lago by FBI agents: A lawsuit demanding that the documents seized by the Justice Department be overseen by a special master.
Meanwhile Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the original search warrant, is weighing whether to order the redacted release of an affidavit that led to the authorisation for the search — or whether to keep it sealed completely.
The Justice Department is also speaking out. In a brief statement in response to Mr Trump’s lawsuit, a spokesperson for the agency noted that a judge had agreed that the government had established probable cause to execute a search warrant, and vowed to respond further in court.
For now, the raid appears to have boosted Donald Trump’s polling numbers among Republican voters, with various polls showing him rising relative to the most prominent GOP alternative, Ron DeSantis.
GOP Senator Ron Johnson says his involvement in Jan 6 fake electors plan lasted ‘a couple seconds’
Ron Johnson is backing away from his involvement in January 6 as his Democratic opponent for his US Senate seat gains traction statewide.
The Wisconsin Republican told a reporter for CBS News in a new interview that his involvement in a scheme to submit false electors for his state only lasted “a few seconds”.
“I had no idea that anybody was going to ask me to deliver those. My involvement in the attempt to deliver spanned the course of a couple seconds,” he claimed.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie:
Sen Ron Johnson says his part in Jan 6 fake electors plan lasted ‘a couple seconds’
Tea Partier-turned-Trumpist appears to have lost ground against Democratic challenger in unexpectedly competitive re-election race
Trump sues over FBI Mar-a-Lago raid and wants ‘special master’ to review documents
Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit seeking that a court appoint a special master to oversee the documents seized by the FBI during its recent raid of Mar-a-Lago and determine whether any are protected by attorney-client privilege.
The ex-president has been considering such a motion for several days and is his first real legal response to the FBI’s claim that all of the documents it seized were government records that should have been turned over to the National Archives. In addition, some are alleged to be classified at high levels.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has more:
Congressional leaders reportedly ask to see documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
The top congressional leaders of both major parties have are requesting to see the documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago as Republicans continue to balk at the supposed political nature of the raid.
It’s unclear if that will happen, writes Eric Garcia, noting that the Justice Department rarely heeds requests for information on active investigations.
The DoJ has described the probe into Donald Trump’s storage of classified materials at Mar-a-Lago as in its early stages.
Read more in The Independent:
Congressional leaders reportedly ask to see documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
It’s unclear whether the Department of Justice would brief lawmakers on the search of former president Donald Trump’s home because it is part of an ongoing criminal probe
Trump-aligned governor facing ethics probe
South Dakota’s governor, Kristi Noem, is now facing an ethics investigation after the state’s attorney general received a referral from a watchdog agency in the state.
Ms Noem is considered an ally of Donald Trump and spoke in support of his candidacy for reelection in 2020 at the Republican National Convention.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
South Dakota attorney general to probe ethics complaint against governor Kristi Noem
Noem is considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate
Former White House press secretary says Trump treated classified docs like ‘his own shiny toy’
Stephanie Grisham is casting doubt on the explanations from Trump supporters who claim that the ex-president was not mishandling classified materials by storing them at his Mar-a-Lago resort following the end of his presidency.
Ms Grisham told the Associated Press that her ex-boss was “careless” with classified materials when in office, and “seemed never to bother with why that was bad”.
Read more from Eric Garcia in The Independent:
Ex-White House press secretary says Trump treated classified docs like ‘shiny toy’
Stephanie Grisham says Trump ‘seemed never to bother with why that was bad’
Dr Oz accused of fleeing Pennsylvania constituents in campaign trail video
Dr Oz is having more trouble on the campaign trail, this time resulting from the efforts of abortion rights activists.
Following the whirlwind of mockery he faces as a result of his embarrassing grocery store video, the Pennsylvania Senate candidate is now the subject of another clip circulating on Twitter in which he and his team walk away from a group of women describing themselves as “Pennsylvania voters”, who shout questions at the departing Dr Oz as he exits a voter meet-and-greet.
Read more from The Independent’s Graig Graziosi:
Dr Oz accused of fleeing Pennsylvania constituents in campaign trail video
‘We’re possible constituents Dr Oz, you’re ignoring us’
Liz Cheney says ‘no evidence’ of FBI Mar-a-Lago search being politically motivated
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said she has not seen evidence of political motivation behind the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Donald Trump and his allies have howled that the Justice Department has been politicised by Democrats and are vowing investigations if Republicans take control of the House. But Ms Cheney, who lost her primary to a Trump-backed opponent last week, thinks there won’t be much for them to find.
“I just think that for us as a party to be in a position where we’re reflexively attacking career law enforcement professionals in order to defend a former president who conducted himself the way this one did, it’s a really sad day for the party,” she told ABC.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrea Blanco:
Liz Cheney says ‘no evidence’ of political motivation in Mar-a-Lago raid
‘I was ashamed to hear Republicans immediately and reflexively attack the FBI agents,’ Ms Cheney says
Liz Cheney on the GOP’s values
In her first major post-defeat interview yesterday, Liz Cheney was asked to reflect on a statement from a Trump spokesperson condeming her for representing principles other than those of the Republican Party. In response, she pointed out that their choice of “principles” should tell Americans a lot about where the party has led itself in the last few years:
The seats that could decide who controls the Senate
Writing for The Independent’s Inside Washington newsletter (subscribe here), Eric Garcia runs down the five Senate races most likely to see seats change hands between the two parties this November.
Read the list below:
The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms
From Pennsylvania to Arizona, here’s where we’re actually likely to see changes — and why
Colorado Republican switches parties over Jan 6
Colorado state senator Kevin Priola, who has served in his state legislature for nearly 14 years, has abruptly switched parties out of horror at the Republicans’ continued embrace of Donald Trump and propagation of lies about the 2020 election, as well as its stance on human-caused climate change (i.e. that it probably does not exist).
“Even if there will continue to be issues that I disagree with the Democratic Party on,” he writes, “there is too much at stake right now for Republicans to be in charge. Coloradans cannot afford for their leaders tro give credence to election conspiracies and climate denialism. Simply put, we need Democrats in charge because our planet and our democracy depend on it.”
Read his excoriating letter below:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies