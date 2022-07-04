Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump whines about justice system, media, and ‘lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson’ in July 4 rant
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Adam Schiff says Donald Trump has engaged in ‘wrongdoing’
Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to lay into January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney, calling her a “despicable human being” and raging at the news that the “fake unselect committee” on which she sits may recommend that the Justice Department bring ciminal charges against him.
In an interview broadcast on Sunday, Ms Cheney opined that “a man as dangerous as [Donald Trump] can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again” – and declined to rule out running for president herself in the next election.
“I haven't made a decision about that yet,” she said. “And I’m obviously very focused on my re-election. I’m very focused on the 6 January committee. I’m very focused on my obligations to do the job that I have now. And I’ll make a decision about ‘24 down the road.”
The New York Times reported that Mr Trump may announce a 2024 bid for the White House as soon as this month.
Mr Trump also decried his perceived lack of fair justice and any balance in media reporting. He also referred to last week’s bombshell January 6 testimony, nicknaming former White House staffer “Lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson”.
More than one million sign petition calling for Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas' impeachment
More than a million signatures have been registered to a petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Mr Thomas has come under fire for his support of the the court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, paving the way for women to lose their right to end a pregnancy in nearly half the country.
He has further infuriated Americans in his concurring opinion by saying the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.” Those cases deal with Americans’ fundamental right to privacy, due process, and equal protections rights, like same-sex marriage.
Graig Graziosi reports:
Petition to impeach Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signed one million times
Mr Thomas was the sole dissenting opinion in a Supreme Court case the ruled Mr Trump had to turn over presidential records to the House Select Committee
More witnesses coming forward with evidence against Trump says Kinzinger
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the January 6 US Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson‘s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump, says a member of a House committee investigating the insurrection.
The panel already has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who investigators remain hopeful will appear Wednesday for a deposition, and said it would also welcome follow-up details from Secret Service members with Trump that day.
Rep Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., cited Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6 where they rioted as particularly valuable in “inspiring” more people to step forward as the committee gets set for at least two public hearings this month.
Kinzinger says more witnesses coming forward after explosive recent testimony
Committee will hold at least two more public hearings
Opinion: The US has nothing to celebrate this Independence Day
Victoria Richards writes:
It’s 4 July, but the USA has a lot more to be ashamed of than to celebrate.
Rather than parades, hot dogs and fireworks, let’s take the past few weeks alone as a snapshot of what the “land of the free” really symbolises in 2022: turmoil over abortion, civil rights, gun control and insurrection.
Does the US deserve a birthday party?
Opinion: It’s 4 July, but the US has nothing to celebrate this Independence Day
Roe v Wade, school shootings and the January 6 insurrection. I don’t think there’s much for the ‘land of the free’ to be proud of
Michigan secretary of state nominee backed by Trump called abortion ‘child sacrifice’
A Trump-endorsed candidate for secretary of state in Michigan once proclaimed that abortions were akin to “child sacrifice”, CNNfirst reported.
“Abortion is really nothing new. The child sacrifice is a very satanic practice, and that’s precisely what abortion is. And we need to see it as such,” Kristina Karamo, 36, a community college professor, said during a recording of her podcast, It’s Solid Food, back in October 2020, before Donald Trump endorsed her.
Johanna Chisholm reports:
Trump-backed Michigan secretary of state nominee called abortion ‘child sacrifice’
‘The child sacrifice is a very satanic practice, and that’s precisely what abortion is. And we need to see it as such,’ Kristina Karamo said during a podcast taping in October 2020
Trump decries justice system, media, and ‘Lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson'
Continuing his holiday weekend social media screed, former President Donald Trump took aim at the justice system and media, before turning his attention to former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson.
He posted: “We don’t have a fair system of ‘Justice’ in this Country anymore. The way they are treating me & my supporters, compared to what happens to those ‘on the other side,’ is like day & night. It has been this way for a long time, but never like it is today! All semblance of a ‘FAIR & BALANCED’ Media to look over, study, and report on what is going on in our Country is GONE! Fight on, America, Fight On! (Oh, I’m sorry. By using the word FIGHT, they will say I am inciting an Insurrection. Apologies!).”
Mr Trump then added: “Lyin’ Cassidy Hutchinson, who the Fake News Media refuses to properly reveal, recently called the January 6 Unselect Committee ‘B.S.’ Gee, that wasn’t reported by LameStream!”
The former president then signed off with: “America First!” and “Make America Great Again!”
Poll: Record low number of Americans proud of nationality
A record low number of US adults say they are “extremely proud” to be Americans, according to a new Gallup poll.
As Americans celebrate the 4th of July holiday, just 38 per cent declared extreme pride in the country, the lowest figure since the annual survey was first taken in 2001.
Another 27 per cent said they were “very proud”, 22 per cent say they are “moderately proud.” Nine per cent are “only a little” proud, and four per cent “not at all” proud.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Poll shows record low number of Americans proud of nationality
Unpopular Supreme Court decisions likely to further erode patriotism, Gallup says
Trump issues Independence Day message
Former President Donald Trump has issued a ranting message about the state of the US to mark Independence Day in a post on Truth Social.
He wrote:
What’s coming up at the next 6 January hearing?
Adam Schiff yesterday confirmed that the next hearing “will be focused on the efforts to assemble that mob” that attacked Congress while the Senate was meeting to certify the results of the 2020 election.
This is expected to include at least some insight into the roles played by two key extremist groups: the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of whom were present on the day and both of which are thought to have had at least some communication with people in the inner Trump orbit. Senior members of both groups are facing trial on charges connected to the Capitol riot.
John Bowden has more.
Schiff says next Jan 6 hearing will focus on Trump’s ‘efforts to assemble’ mob
Committee may shed new light on far-right militia elements of riotous crowd
Recap: January 6 committee’s sixth hearing
ICYMI: Cheney confirms Trump prosecution referral possible
House January 6 select committee vice-chair Liz Cheney on Sunday said the panel the US Capitol riot may yet make formal criminal referrals of former president Donald Trump and his associates to the Department of Justice.
Asked about the possibility of the select committee making such a referral during ABC’s This Week programme, Ms Cheney replied: “We’ll make a decision as a committee about it”.
“The Justice Department doesn’t have to wait for the committee to make a criminal referral, and there could be more than one criminal referral,” she said.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee could refer Donald Trump for criminal prosecution
Ms Cheney says the panel may issue referrals after consulting amongst themselves
