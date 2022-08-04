Trump news – live: Jan 6 criminal probe reportedly subpoenas former deputy White House counsel
Blake Masters projected to win GOP nomination for Arizona Senate
Donald Trump has launched a broadside against proposed reforms to the Electoral Count Act, claiming that the effort to make it more specific is proof that Mike Pence did in fact have scope to throw out the certification of electoral college votes on 6 January 2021.
“Senators are meeting right now on reforming the Electoral Count Act so that a Vice President can no longer do what EVERYBODY, except for certain Conservative legal scholars, said was not allowed to be done. So they all lied,” he wrote, adding that Mr Pence “could have sent fraudulent votes back to State Legislatures” in his view.
Mr Trump is also celebrating several victories for his chosen candidates in primary races held last night. Blake Masters has won the Republican nomination for the Arizona Senate race. His chosen gubernatorial candidate in the state, Kari Lake, is leading her primary opponent by a narrow margin as the vote count continues.
In Missouri, meanwhile, Eric Schmitt defeated Eric Greitens to win the Senate nomination, meaning Mr Trump’s endorsement of “Eric” proved to be a safe bet.
Meanwhile, CNN reports that former Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin has been subpoenaed in the January 6 federal criminal probe being conducted by the Justice Department.
Trump ally Navarro sued by DoJ for alleged unofficial email account
The Justice Department filed suit Wednesday against Peter Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working in the White House and wrongfully retained presidential records.
The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims Navarro used at least one “non-official” email account — a ProtonMail account — to send and receive emails. The legal action comes just weeks after Navarro was indicted on criminal charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
The civil case alleges that by using the unofficial email account, Navarro failed to turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration.
Trump ally Navarro sued for alleged unofficial email account
The Justice Department has filed suit against Peter Navarro, claiming the former adviser to Donald Trump used an unofficial email account while working in the White House and wrongfully retained presidential records
Schmitt wins GOP Senate primary in Missouri after Trump double-endorsement
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican Senate primary on Tuesday after former president Donald Trump simply endorsed “Eric”, which is also the first name of one of his opponents.
Mr Schmitt beat disgraced former governor Eric Greitens, as well as conservative activist Mark McCloskey and Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.
Mr Trump declined to throw his support behind a specific candidate in the race and announced on Monday his support for “Eric”, after which both candidates celebrated his endorsement.
Another Eric, The Independent’s Eric Garcia, reports.
Eric Schmitt wins Missouri GOP Senate primary after Trump double-endorsement
Missouri’s attorney general beats Eric Greitens after Trump endorsed ‘ERIC’
DoJ details threats against election workers
The U.S. Justice Department has charged five people for making threats of violence against election workers amid a rising wave of harassment and intimidation tied to the 2020 presidential election, a top official told U.S. senators Wednesday.
Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said one charge has led to a conviction so far through a task force launched last year as reports of threats to election officials, workers and volunteers raised concerns about safety and the security of future elections.
Overall, the department has investigated more than 1,000 harassing and threatening messages directed at election workers. Roughly 100 of those have risen to the level of potential prosecution. Polite estimated at least three more people have been charged for such threats at the state level.
Justice Department details threats against election workers
A top official says the Justice Department has charged five people for making threats of violence against election workers amid a rising wave of harassment and intimidation tied to the 2020 presidential election
Former sheriff Arpaio narrows rival's lead in comeback attempt
Joe Arpaio, the 90-year-old former Phoenix metro sheriff who was ousted in 2016 by voters frustrated with his headline-grabbing tactics and legal troubles, has narrowed his opponent’s lead in the race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades.
But the former six-term Republican sheriff of Maricopa County was still trailing Wednesday in his bid to unseat Ginny Dickey, a Democrat serving her second term as mayor of Fountain Hills on the edge of the Phoenix metropolitan area.
Arizona's Arpaio narrows rival's lead in comeback attempt
Former metro Phoenix Sheriff Joe Arpaio has narrowed his opponent’s lead in the race for mayor of the affluent suburb where he has lived for more than two decades
Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses
Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.
Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.
John Bowden reports.
Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses
Far-right candidates cry fraud, echoing Trump playbook
Biden signs executive order to protect interstate travel for abortion
President Joe Biden has issued an executive order directing his health secretary to consider taking actions to support patients traveling out of state for abortion care.
The president’s directive – his second to bolster federal support for reproductive healthcare after the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion – arrives as anti-abortion state lawmakers draft severe restrictions on care in the wake of the ruling.
His latest order on 3 August directs US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to consider allowing states with legal abortion access to use Medicaid waivers to support low-income out-of-state patients forced to travel for their care.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden signs executive order to protect interstate travel for abortion
‘Women’s health and lives are on the line’
Senate votes 95-1 to allow Finland and Sweden to join Nato
The US Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to give its’ assent to making Finland and Sweden the 31st and 32nd members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, just under three months after President Joe Biden recommended that both nations be allowed to join the 73-year-old defensive alliance.
Andrew Feinberg has the details from Washington, DC.
US Senate votes 95-1 to allow Finland and Sweden to join Nato
Finland and Sweden will be the 31st and 32nd members of Nato
Chair of powerful House committee doesn’t believe Biden will run for reelection in 2024
The chair of the powerful House oversight committee, Representative Carolyn Maloney, said on Tuesday that she does not think President Joe Biden will mount a campaign for a second term in 2024.
Speaking during a primary debate for candidates vying for the Democratic Party’s nomination in New York’s 12th congressional district, Ms Maloney and other candidates were asked whether Mr Biden should run for re-election.
She responded: “I don’t believe he’s running for re-election”.
Democratic chair of House oversight committee doesn’t believe Biden will run in 2024
Ms Maloney is one of the highest-profile Democrats to suggest that the president will stand down rather than run for re-election in 2024
US ‘does not want a crisis’ because of Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, says White House
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the United States does not seek to turn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan into a crisis with China.
Ms Jean-Pierre made the remark during a White House press briefing on Wednesday after Ms Pelosi became the highest-ranking US government official to visit Taiwan.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
White House says US ‘does not want a crisis’ because of Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
Comes as the Speaker of the House visited Taipei.
Voices: All eyes are on Kyrsten Sinema now — from both parties
Eric Garcia writes:
It turns out that getting Senator Joe Manchin on board was the easy part for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
After Manchin and Schumer announced their agreement on the Inflation Reduction Act, many Democrats on the House and Senate side either praised the spending bill or at least seemed optimistic about its measures to mitigate climate change and lower prescription drug costs.
The mercurial Manchin has been touting the legislation everywhere he can, even defending it on Fox News – the same network where he infamously killed Build Back Better last year.
But since Democrats have only 50 seats, that means they need every Senator in their conference plus Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie. All eyes are now on Kyrsten Sinema, the first Democrat to win a Senate seat from Arizona in 30 years.
Read on:
All eyes are on Kyrsten Sinema now — from both parties
Though they’re often mentioned in the same breath, Sinema and Joe Manchin are two very different beasts. Democrats are now working to strategize with Sinema after spending a long time holding meetings with Manchin, and Republicans have reportedly even tried to convince Sinema to switch parties
