Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel considering subpoena for Ginni Thomas as Liz Cheney ‘not finished yet’
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
The Jan 6 committee isn’t planning on taking “no” for an answer from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent weeks.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in an interview on Sunday, that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states.
She added “we’re not finished yet” as she suggested interviewing additional members of Trump campaign, as well as US Secret Service members.
Mr Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.
Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, he said: “They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.”
At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.
Watch when Donald Trump teased idea of another presidential campaign
At his rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Donald Trump said that if he announced the decision to not pursue the presidency again, his “persecution” will immediately stop.
But he won’t do that, Mr Trump said.
“If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” Mr Trump. “But that is not what I do. I can’t do that, I can’t do that. Can’t do that. Because I love this country and I love you.”
Pence’s bodyguards were saying goodbye to family during Capitol attack
The violence that unfolded as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on the day Congress certified Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory so alarmed the Secret Service agents charged with protecting then-vice president Mike Pence that some of them called their family to say goodbye, all while then-president Donald Trump did nothing, according to testimony delivered before the House January 6 select committee on Thursday.
Andrew Feinberg was at the hearing.
Pence’s security said goodbye to family as Trump ‘chose not to act’ on Capitol attack
Latest committee hearing detailed president’s failure to act despite pleas from White House aides
Cheney and Kinzinger say Secret Service is not cooperating with Jan 6 committee
The January 6 committee is turning up the heat on the Secret Service after a spokesman for the agency claimed that agents were willing to testify under oath and refute parts of the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Ms Hutchinson testified weeks ago to the select committee in Washington DC and said under oath that she was told by an agent that Donald Trump had grown furious with agents in his vehicle after the 6 January 2021 rally at the Ellipse, where he vowed to join his supporters and march on the Capitol.
Read John Bowden’s report.
Cheney and Kinzinger say Secret Service is not cooperating with Jan 6 committee
Agency’s credibility is in question amid criminal investigation
Secret Service may be put ‘under oath’ to explain deleted text messages
A member of January 6 committee has said that Secret Services agents and staff could be put under oath for interviews related to alleged deleted text messages.
Democratic representative Adam Schiff told CBS that the committee is keen on knowing what happened on 5th and 6th January.
“If they’re hiring criminal defense counsel then they probably have a concern about their criminal liability,” he said. “We want to hear from these witnesses. Some we want to hear from again. We want to put them under oath if they weren’t previously under oath so that we can understand exactly what was happening on Jan 5th and Jan 6th.”
“And we have profound concerns about what’s going on at the Secret Service,” he added. “We are now, for the first time, getting documents that we had requested long, long ago.”
He went on to suggest that the panel could investigate the agency for failing to provide the documents in a timely manner.
Five takeaways from Thursday’s primetime Jan 6 hearing
Thursday’s hearing of the January 6 committee was the panel’s second primetime meeting and focused exclusively on the actions of Donald Trump and his team during the attack on Congress itself.
As lawmakers presented their case and heard from White House witnesses, viewers were treated to shocking revelations about the sheer danger that Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress found themseles in, as well as the unprecedented lack of care that Donald Trump showed as the events unfolded.
The hearing once again examined a day that has been picked apart endlessly by US media organisations while coming up with shocking new revelations about the day in question that upend how we understand what happened during the attack.
John Bowden takes a look at the most significant pieces of information gleaned from Thursday’s hearing:
Five takeaways from Thursday’s primetime Jan 6 hearing
Trump sat in White House and watched approvingly while rioters attacked seat of US government
Man accused of attacking Republican representative Zeldin faces federal charges
A man who was arrested after allegedly attempting to attack US representative Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in New York last week faces federal assault charges.
David G Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport appeared before a magistrate judge on Saturday and was ordered held until a bail hearing on Wednesday.
He was arrested after he climbed on stage where the New York gubernatorial candidate was giving speech and tried to attack him with a weapon. Mr Zeldin escaped the attack unhurt and continued his speech minutes after.
The new federal charge on the alleged suspect carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.
Video shows Josh Hawley running away from protesters hours after raising fist in solidarity to them
Video footage released by the January 6 committee shows Republican senator Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters just hours after he was pictured raising his fist in solidarity with them.
Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria revealed the video at a prime-time hearing on Thursday after first showing a photograph of Mr Hawley showing his support to protesters before Congress met to certify the presidential election.
Richard Hall reports on the video that spawned a slew of memes.
Video shows Josh Hawley running from Trump protesters after earlier show of support
Senator Hawley was pictured showing support to protesters earlier in the day
Trump defends efforts to pressure Pence to overturn election results
Donald Trump has defended his actions on the day of January 6 and those running up to it – claiming the country would have been “very different” if he had secured a second term.
As the Jan 6 committee held its eighth presentation, focussing on the 187 minutes between the former president delivering his speech near the White House and putting out a video message urging his supporters to go home, Mr Trump claimed he had done nothing wrong.
Andrew Buncombe has the story.
Trump defends efforts to pressure Pence to overturn election results
Former president claims US would not be suffering inflation if he had second term
Trump phoned senators to block Biden instead of calling off mob
Donald Trump spent his time telephoning friendly senators and urging them not to certify Joe Biden’s election victory, rather than calling off the mob storming the US Captiol, a congressional committee has been told.
The president knew within 15 minutes of returning from the Washington Mall, where he had delivered a speech urging his supporters to “fight like hell”, that crowds were swarming the building, the Jan 6 committee was told. However, there were no call logs.
Andrew Buncombe reports.
Trump ‘phoned senators’ to block Biden instead of calling off mob
Then president knew 15 minutes after returning to White House that Captiol was under attack
Secret Service radio traffic reveals desperate efforts to protect Mike Pence
Members of the US Secret Service were unsure of their ability to successfully protect Mike Pence during the January 6 attack and left emotional messages for their families as the riot drew closer, the Jan 6 committee revealed on Thursday.
The shocking revelation is one of the most damaging of the hearings so far: The vice president’s own security team was fleeing in terror from the president’s supporters through the Capital as those same supporters who voted for Mr Pence in November chanted death threats against him.
John Bowden reports.
Radio traffic reveals desperate efforts to protect Pence as rioters entered Capitol
Terrified Secret Service agents left messages for family members
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies