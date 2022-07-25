Jump to content
Liveupdated1658726126

Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel considering subpoena for Ginni Thomas as Liz Cheney ‘not finished yet’

Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress

Oliver O'Connell,Shweta Sharma
Monday 25 July 2022 06:15
Comments
Donald Trump says if he didn't run for office the 'persecution would stop'

The Jan 6 committee isn’t planning on taking “no” for an answer from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent weeks.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in an interview on Sunday, that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states.

She added “we’re not finished yet” as she suggested interviewing additional members of Trump campaign, as well as US Secret Service members.

Mr Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, he said: “They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.”

At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.

Recommended

1658726126

Watch when Donald Trump teased idea of another presidential campaign

At his rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Donald Trump said that if he announced the decision to not pursue the presidency again, his “persecution” will immediately stop.

But he won’t do that, Mr Trump said.

“If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” Mr Trump. “But that is not what I do. I can’t do that, I can’t do that. Can’t do that. Because I love this country and I love you.”

Shweta Sharma25 July 2022 06:15
1658725200

Pence’s bodyguards were saying goodbye to family during Capitol attack

The violence that unfolded as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on the day Congress certified Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory so alarmed the Secret Service agents charged with protecting then-vice president Mike Pence that some of them called their family to say goodbye, all while then-president Donald Trump did nothing, according to testimony delivered before the House January 6 select committee on Thursday.

Andrew Feinberg was at the hearing.

Pence’s security said goodbye to family as Trump ‘chose not to act’ on Capitol attack

Latest committee hearing detailed president’s failure to act despite pleas from White House aides

Oliver O'Connell25 July 2022 06:00
1658724340

Cheney and Kinzinger say Secret Service is not cooperating with Jan 6 committee

The January 6 committee is turning up the heat on the Secret Service after a spokesman for the agency claimed that agents were willing to testify under oath and refute parts of the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Ms Hutchinson testified weeks ago to the select committee in Washington DC and said under oath that she was told by an agent that Donald Trump had grown furious with agents in his vehicle after the 6 January 2021 rally at the Ellipse, where he vowed to join his supporters and march on the Capitol.

Read John Bowden’s report.

Cheney and Kinzinger say Secret Service is not cooperating with Jan 6 committee

Agency’s credibility is in question amid criminal investigation

Shweta Sharma25 July 2022 05:45
1658723658

Secret Service may be put ‘under oath’ to explain deleted text messages

A member of January 6 committee has said that Secret Services agents and staff could be put under oath for interviews related to alleged deleted text messages.

Democratic representative Adam Schiff told CBS that the committee is keen on knowing what happened on 5th and 6th January.

“If they’re hiring criminal defense counsel then they probably have a concern about their criminal liability,” he said. “We want to hear from these witnesses. Some we want to hear from again. We want to put them under oath if they weren’t previously under oath so that we can understand exactly what was happening on Jan 5th and Jan 6th.”

“And we have profound concerns about what’s going on at the Secret Service,” he added. “We are now, for the first time, getting documents that we had requested long, long ago.”

He went on to suggest that the panel could investigate the agency for failing to provide the documents in a timely manner.

Shweta Sharma25 July 2022 05:34
1658722500

Five takeaways from Thursday’s primetime Jan 6 hearing

Thursday’s hearing of the January 6 committee was the panel’s second primetime meeting and focused exclusively on the actions of Donald Trump and his team during the attack on Congress itself.

As lawmakers presented their case and heard from White House witnesses, viewers were treated to shocking revelations about the sheer danger that Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress found themseles in, as well as the unprecedented lack of care that Donald Trump showed as the events unfolded.

The hearing once again examined a day that has been picked apart endlessly by US media organisations while coming up with shocking new revelations about the day in question that upend how we understand what happened during the attack.

John Bowden takes a look at the most significant pieces of information gleaned from Thursday’s hearing:

Five takeaways from Thursday’s primetime Jan 6 hearing

Trump sat in White House and watched approvingly while rioters attacked seat of US government

Oliver O'Connell25 July 2022 05:15
1658720572

Man accused of attacking Republican representative Zeldin faces federal charges

A man who was arrested after allegedly attempting to attack US representative Lee Zeldin at a campaign event in New York last week faces federal assault charges.

David G Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport appeared before a magistrate judge on Saturday and was ordered held until a bail hearing on Wednesday.

He was arrested after he climbed on stage where the New York gubernatorial candidate was giving speech and tried to attack him with a weapon. Mr Zeldin escaped the attack unhurt and continued his speech minutes after.

The new federal charge on the alleged suspect carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Shweta Sharma25 July 2022 04:42
1658719814

Video shows Josh Hawley running away from protesters hours after raising fist in solidarity to them

Video footage released by the January 6 committee shows Republican senator Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters just hours after he was pictured raising his fist in solidarity with them.

Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria revealed the video at a prime-time hearing on Thursday after first showing a photograph of Mr Hawley showing his support to protesters before Congress met to certify the presidential election.

Richard Hall reports on the video that spawned a slew of memes.

Video shows Josh Hawley running from Trump protesters after earlier show of support

Senator Hawley was pictured showing support to protesters earlier in the day

Oliver O'Connell25 July 2022 04:30
1658717114

Trump defends efforts to pressure Pence to overturn election results

Donald Trump has defended his actions on the day of January 6 and those running up to it – claiming the country would have been “very different” if he had secured a second term.

As the Jan 6 committee held its eighth presentation, focussing on the 187 minutes between the former president delivering his speech near the White House and putting out a video message urging his supporters to go home, Mr Trump claimed he had done nothing wrong.

Andrew Buncombe has the story.

Trump defends efforts to pressure Pence to overturn election results

Former president claims US would not be suffering inflation if he had second term

Oliver O'Connell25 July 2022 03:45
1658714414

Trump phoned senators to block Biden instead of calling off mob

Donald Trump spent his time telephoning friendly senators and urging them not to certify Joe Biden’s election victory, rather than calling off the mob storming the US Captiol, a congressional committee has been told.

The president knew within 15 minutes of returning from the Washington Mall, where he had delivered a speech urging his supporters to “fight like hell”, that crowds were swarming the building, the Jan 6 committee was told. However, there were no call logs.

Andrew Buncombe reports.

Trump ‘phoned senators’ to block Biden instead of calling off mob

Then president knew 15 minutes after returning to White House that Captiol was under attack

Oliver O'Connell25 July 2022 03:00
1658711714

Secret Service radio traffic reveals desperate efforts to protect Mike Pence

Members of the US Secret Service were unsure of their ability to successfully protect Mike Pence during the January 6 attack and left emotional messages for their families as the riot drew closer, the Jan 6 committee revealed on Thursday.

The shocking revelation is one of the most damaging of the hearings so far: The vice president’s own security team was fleeing in terror from the president’s supporters through the Capital as those same supporters who voted for Mr Pence in November chanted death threats against him.

John Bowden reports.

Radio traffic reveals desperate efforts to protect Pence as rioters entered Capitol

Terrified Secret Service agents left messages for family members

Oliver O'Connell25 July 2022 02:15

