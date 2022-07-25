✕ Close Donald Trump says if he didn't run for office the 'persecution would stop'

The Jan 6 committee isn’t planning on taking “no” for an answer from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent weeks.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in an interview on Sunday, that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states.

She added “we’re not finished yet” as she suggested interviewing additional members of Trump campaign, as well as US Secret Service members.

Mr Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, he said: “They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.”

At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.