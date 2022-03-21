Trump news live: Former president vows 2024 return to White House as Cheney warns of criminal penalties
Follow live updates here
Former president Donald Trump has promised to return to the White House at the "American Freedom Tour" in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country,” he said.
Mr Trump added: "And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House".
He has continued to drop hints about his 2024 presidential run but has not announced any formal plans so far.
Following his remarks, Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Sunday warned that Mr Trump could face criminal penalties over the 6 January riots at Capitol Hill.
The Republican leader told NBC’s Meet the Press that the House investigating committee is considering whether to recommend criminal punishment for the “kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump”.
Cheney warns Trump of criminal penalties
Congresswoman Liz Cheney has said there could be criminal penalties for former president Donald Trump over the 6 January riots at Capitol Hill.
She told NBC’s Meet the Press that the committee is considering whether to recommend criminal punishment for the “kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump”.
“I can tell you I have not learned a single thing since I have been on this committee that has made me less concerned or less worried about the gravity of the situation and the actions that President Trump took and also refused to take while the attack was underway,” Rep Cheney, who is vice-chair of the committee, said.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of everything related to Donald Trump and US politics.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies