✕ Close Eric Trump claims Putin could tell Donald Trump was 'a very strong person'

Former president Donald Trump has promised to return to the White House at the "American Freedom Tour" in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country,” he said.

Mr Trump added: "And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House".

He has continued to drop hints about his 2024 presidential run but has not announced any formal plans so far.

Following his remarks, Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Sunday warned that Mr Trump could face criminal penalties over the 6 January riots at Capitol Hill.

The Republican leader told NBC’s Meet the Press that the House investigating committee is considering whether to recommend criminal punishment for the “kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump”.