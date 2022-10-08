Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents that belonged to the federal government
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues.
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”
This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents that belonged to the federal government. The Times also notes that Mr Trump and his representatives did not tell the archives that the boxes contained classified information.
On Friday, reports broke that FBI special agents had reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Rolling Stone said that agents want to know if the one-term president moved documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to his other properties.
Republican senators believed the party and its then president, Donald Trump, were “f****” during the first impeachment trial against the former president, a new book has alleged.
Claims made by the authors of Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump, also included Texas senator Ted Cruz seeming to admit that Mr Trump was guilty.
As the book’s authors, Politico’s Rachael Bade and The Washington Post’s Karoun Demirjian claim in an excerpt shared with HuffPost on Friday, Republican senator Mr Cruz told his colleagues: “Out of one hundred senators, you have zero who believe you that there was no quid pro quo. None. There’s not a single one”.
Report says Trump wanted to trade Mar-a-Lago files for ‘sensitive’ documents about 2016 Russia probe
Former president Donald Trump tried to make a deal with the National Archive to trade classified documents he took to Mar-a-Lago in exchange for files that he believed would prove a 2016 investigation into his ties to Russia was a “hoax”, according to a new report.
In a piece published on Saturday, The New York Times claimed that Mr Trump discussed the deal with his advisers last year as the National Archives increased pressure on him to return a cache of top secret documents he took when he left the White House.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump wanted to trade Mar-a-Lago files for ‘sensitive’ Russia probe documents
Trump plotted to exchange classified documents for the FBI’s files on the investigation into his ties to Russia, a New York Times report claims
Trump proposed deal to trade Mar-a-Lago documents with Russia investigation docs
At the end of last year, former president Donald Trump reportedly tried to make a deal with the National Archives where he would hand over the boxes of records he had taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago home in exchange for documents that would prove his theory that the Russia investigation was a “hoax.”
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that the archives applied pressure on the former president to return the “two dozen boxes of original presidential records” that were kept “in the residence of the White House over the course of President Trump’s last year in office.”
Mr Trump allegedly told his advisers that the boxes he had “only contained newspaper clippings and personal effects” while archives officials “made clear that even newspaper clippings and printouts of articles seen by Mr. Trump in office were considered presidential records.”
Despite the building pressure from the archives, The Times notes that Mr Trump talked to his advisers about “offering the deal to return the boxes in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” Notably, he didn’t know what the archives even had, but “only that there were items he wanted.”
Aides to Mr Trump’s aides, of course, never offered the suggestion any credence “since the government had a clear right to the material Mr. Trump had taken from the White House and the Russia-related documents held by the archives remained marked as classified,” The Times pointed out.
In January 2022, Mr Trump would agree to hand over boxes which would prove to contain classified materials. More would be found later during the August raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Dr Oz fundraiser mocked for fundraiser featuring one of Hitler’s cars
ICYMI: Dr Mehmet Oz has been slammed for headlining a fundraiser featuring a car used by Adolf Hitler, which cost attendees $5,000 a plate. It was hosted in California by the in-laws of Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Dr Oz fundraiser hosted by Matt Gaetz’s in-laws featured one of Hitler’s cars
‘Dr Oz began the week with a story about him killing puppies, and now is ending it standing in front of Hitler’s car’
Cheney warns of risk to democracy in Arizona race
ICYMI: Congresswoman Liz Cheney said on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results.
Ms Cheney, a prominent critic of former president Donald Trump,, made the comments at an event organised by the McCain Institute at Arizona State University.
She failed to win her primary in Wyoming to a Trump-backed Republican candidate.
Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results
Woman says Herschel Walker urged her to have second abortion
ICYMI: The woman whom Herschel Walker paid for an abortion told The New York Times that Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, urged her to have a second abortion.
Eric Garcia has the details.
A second woman tells The New York Times Herschel Walker urged her to have an abortion
A second woman told The New York Times that Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, urged her to have an abortion.
Trump may still be hiding more secret documents, DoJ official believes: report
ICYMI: Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.
A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matter told The New York Times.
Graeme Massie has more:
Trump may still be hiding more secret documents, DoJ official believes: report
Former president has asked Supreme Court to rule on review of classified documents
Kanye West calls Trump ‘my boy’ in Tucker Carlson interview
ICYMI: Donald Trump was mentioned more than once by Kanye West as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson amid condemnation of a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.
Speaking on Thursday, West claimed “Trump wanted nothing but the best for this country” and referred to the twice impeached former president as “my boy”, while calling the reaction to his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week a “setup”.
That was despite the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) classifying “White Lives Matter” as a “white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement”.
The phrase has also been used by supporters of Mr Trump, including far right commentator Candance Owens, who wore a matching t-shirt with West in the French capital on Monday.
New book says GOP senators fumed at Trump impeachment lawyers’ incompetence: ‘We are f**ked’
ICYMI: The bumbling, slapdash efforts of former president Donald Trump’s defence team during his first impeachment trial left Republican senators aghast and scrambling to prevent them from leading Mr Trump into disaster, a new book reveals.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
‘We are f**ked’: GOP senators fumed at Trump defence incompetence, book says
A new book shows GOP senators were extremely dismayed by Mr Trump’s legal team
How Michael Flynn’s ‘ReAwaken’ roadshow is recruiting an ‘Army of God’
ICYMI: The ReAwaken America Tour led by Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser has carried a message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people across the US.
How Michael Flynn’s ‘ReAwaken’ roadshow is recruiting an ‘Army of God’
The ReAwaken America Tour led by Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser has carried a message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people across the US
Ted Cruz admitted Trump guilty over first impeachment, book claims
ICYMI: Texas senator Ted Cruz seemed to admit that Donald Trump was guilty during his first impeachment trial in the US Senate in early 2020, when he was accused of a “quid pro quo” over withholding military assistance to Ukraine.
According to the authors of an upcoming book about the two impeachments faced by Mr Trump, the Republican senator told his colleagues: “Out of one hundred senators, you have zero who believe you that there was no quid pro quo. None. There’s not a single one”.
The claim came in an excerpt shared with HuffPost on Friday, ahead of the publication of f Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump, by Politico’s Rachael Bade and The Washington Post’s Karoun Demirjian.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies