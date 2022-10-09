✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.”

The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”

This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents that belonged to the federal government. The Times also notes that Mr Trump and his representatives did not tell the archives that the boxes contained classified information.

On Friday, reports suggested that FBI special agents had interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.