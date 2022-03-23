Trump news - live: Eric Trump ridiculed for Biden comments as Pence Jan 6 location revealed
Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump have filed an appeal in their fight against the New York attorney general’s attempt to depose them as part of a civil investigation into the Trump Organization. Their lawyers argue that a lower court erred by denying the Trumps’ request to quash their subpoenas for testimony.
The former president began his week with a bizarre phone interview on Fox Business in the course of which he referred to Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as “the n-word”, dismissed climate change as “a thing called weather”, and insisted he would continue running on the supposed theft of the 2020 election despite the host’s suggestion it could hurt Republicans at the polls.
His excitable Monday morning comes after an event in Florida over the weekend during which he appeared to promise a return to the White House.
Following his remarks, Republican US Rep Liz Cheney warned that the ex-president could face criminal penalties over attacks on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, telling NBC that the House select committee investigating the assault is considering whether to recommend criminal punishment for the “kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump”.
Meanwhile, “Cowboys for Trump” founder Couy Griffin has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge stemming from the January 6 capitol riot. He faces up to a year in prison for trespassing on restricting capitol grounds. He was acquitted on a separate charge of disorderly conduct.
Trump lawyers claim judge abused discretion in forcing testimony
Donald Trump’s lawyers say a New York judge abused his discretion with a decision last month requiring the former president to answer questions under oath in a civil investigation into his business practices.
In papers filed Monday in a state appeals court, Trump’s lawyers said Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron failed to properly weigh constitutional and ethical concerns that they’d raised about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.
Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., want the appellate division of the state’s trial court to overturn Engoron’s Feb. 17 ruling and invalidate James’ subpoenas seeking their testimony.
Secret Service confirms Pence spent Jan 6 at underground Senate loading dock
Vice President Mike Pence was taken to an underground Senate loading dock after rioters breached the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and spent four to five hours there under guard with his wife and daughter, the Secret Service confirmed Monday for the first time.
Chris Christie says Trump Putin comments ‘wrong’ and ‘dangerous’
Former Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has condemned Donald Trump for his comments praising Vladimir Putin at the start of the Ukraine invasion.
“Do we want to send admiring words to someone [Putin] who as we speak this morning is directing the slaughter of women and children in the Ukraine without any conscience?” Mr Christie asked during a New Hampshire speech on Monday.
Jade Bremner reports.
Biden causes conspiracy theory uproar with use of phrase ‘new world order’
Joe Biden caused a stir on Monday during a gathering of business leaders at the White House when he alluded to a coming “new world order” in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, apparently not stopping to consider the awkward legacy of the phrase.
Addressing the Business Roundtable’s CEO Quarterly Meeting, which included the bosses of General Motors, Apple and Amazon, Mr Biden concluded his remarks by saying: “Now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to – there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”
The phrase quickly began trending on Twitter, with commentators wasting no time in gloating over what they saw as the president’s presumably accidental invocation of a well-worn conspiracy theory claiming that an elite globalist cabal operating from the shadows is plotting to carve up the world and impose totalitarian rule.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
ICYMI: Trump ignores his own social media platform
The launch of Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social was supposed to be a major event in social media, finally presenting conservatives with a place to gather where their speech wouldn’t be censored (although the site’s terms and conditions contain clauses banning various things).
However, the app’s troubled launch has been followed by flaccid signups and engagement. And now, it is clear that the president himself has little or no inclination to join in; in fact, he has yet to post on Truth Social at all.
Nathan Place has the story.
Flailing pro-Trump congressman targets Mitch McConnell
Mo Brooks, the Alabama Congressman who is struggling to retain Donald Trump’s endorsement in his Senate run, has picked up a new line of attack in his campaign, promising to “fire” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell if he’s elected.
Mr McConnell has become one of Mr Trump’s most hated enemies, largely because he has refused to sign up to the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and declined to take the side of those trying to rewrite the history of the 2021 insurrection.
Since Mr Trump called him a “disappointment” in a recent interview, Mr Brooks has also boasted of his participation in the rally that preceded the 6 January riot.
Will Trump really end up facing criminal charges?
One of the greatest hopes for those who want to see Donald Trump kept away from the presidency is that at least one of the multiple legal cases in which he’s embroiled will result in a criminal indictment and a guilty verdict. However, writing in The Atlantic, Paul Rosenzweig, who served as a senior counsel in the investigation that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment, has another, less optimistic perspective:
Bannon chides Trumpist Senate candidate over Ohio debate incident
Ohio US Senate candidate Josh Mandel, who has run an extremely caustic right-wing campaign in a crowded primary field, has been roundly criticised for a literal face-off with another candidate at a debate last week. The encounter ended with Mr Mandel calling his rival a “p***y” before the two had to be separated - and it seems to have been too much even for some of the most hardcore right-wingers out there.
Mr Mandel found himself being chastised by none other than Steve Bannon, who has a well-earned reputation for far-right incitement.
Voices: Lindsey Graham’s made-for-TV tantrum should remind everyone of what’s at stake
While the first Black woman in history to be nominated for the Supreme Court answered questions at her hearing, Graham — a white man from South Carolina — was the one who wanted to rant about perceived discrimination and personal grievance writes Michael Arceneaux.
Missouri GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens refuses to step aside despite abuse allegations
The ex-wife of former Missouri governor and current leading Senate candidate Eric Greitens accused him of a range of physically abusive and unstable behaviors in newly released court records that could dent his chances of replacing outgoing Senator Roy Blunt.
Mr Greitens has not shown any indication that he plans on exiting the race.
Abe Asher reports.
