Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump have filed an appeal in their fight against the New York attorney general’s attempt to depose them as part of a civil investigation into the Trump Organization. Their lawyers argue that a lower court erred by denying the Trumps’ request to quash their subpoenas for testimony.

The former president began his week with a bizarre phone interview on Fox Business in the course of which he referred to Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats as “the n-word”, dismissed climate change as “a thing called weather”, and insisted he would continue running on the supposed theft of the 2020 election despite the host’s suggestion it could hurt Republicans at the polls.

His excitable Monday morning comes after an event in Florida over the weekend during which he appeared to promise a return to the White House.

Following his remarks, Republican US Rep Liz Cheney warned that the ex-president could face criminal penalties over attacks on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, telling NBC that the House select committee investigating the assault is considering whether to recommend criminal punishment for the “kind of supreme dereliction of duty that you saw with President Trump”.

Meanwhile, “Cowboys for Trump” founder Couy Griffin has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge stemming from the January 6 capitol riot. He faces up to a year in prison for trespassing on restricting capitol grounds. He was acquitted on a separate charge of disorderly conduct.