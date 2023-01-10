✕ Close Trump phone-ins, near-fights and 15 votes: Key moments from a chaotic House Speaker election

A grand jury convened in Fulton County, Georgia, has concluded its work hearing testimony and evidence regarding whether Mr Trump and his legal team committed crimes in their effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. The county’s district attorney will now decide whether to file charges.

Over a weekend of multiple posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump has remained silent regarding the attack on the Brazilian presidential palace and national Congress that mirrored the events of 6 January 2021 when supporters of the former president stormed the US Capitol.

Hundreds of people have been arrested after supporters of Brazil‘s former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in the capital Brasília on Sunday.

Instead, Mr Trump congratulated himself for his part in helping Kevin McCarthy finally win the 15th vote to select the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a post on Monday morning, the former president also lashed out at Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators, calling for them all to be challenged in primary elections as well as again using a racial slur against Mr McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao.