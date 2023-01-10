Trump news - live: Fulton County election fraud grand jury concludes probe as Trump silent on Brazil unrest
All the latest developments from Trumpworld
A grand jury convened in Fulton County, Georgia, has concluded its work hearing testimony and evidence regarding whether Mr Trump and his legal team committed crimes in their effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. The county’s district attorney will now decide whether to file charges.
Over a weekend of multiple posts on Truth Social, Donald Trump has remained silent regarding the attack on the Brazilian presidential palace and national Congress that mirrored the events of 6 January 2021 when supporters of the former president stormed the US Capitol.
Hundreds of people have been arrested after supporters of Brazil‘s former president Jair Bolsonaro broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded ministries and the Congress building in the capital Brasília on Sunday.
Instead, Mr Trump congratulated himself for his part in helping Kevin McCarthy finally win the 15th vote to select the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.
In a post on Monday morning, the former president also lashed out at Mitch McConnell and other Republican senators, calling for them all to be challenged in primary elections as well as again using a racial slur against Mr McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao.
Judge rejects Trump’s claim that fraud lawsuit against him is ‘witch hunt’
A New York judge has swatted down Donald Trump’s attempt to dismiss a $250m fraud lawsuit against him and his family, saying the president’s repeated claims he’s been singled out in a political “witch hunt” are “frivolous.”
Josh Marcus has the story.
Marjorie Taylor Greene backs away from QAnon history
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has more than most to celebrate as the new GOP majority takes power in the House of Representatives, and is doing all she can to engineer a Capitol Hill comeback as a result.
Over the weekend she backed away from the QAnon conspiracy theories she espoused that thrust her into the national spotlight.
John Bowden reports.
Bannon calls Bolsonaro protesters ‘freedom fighters’
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon lauded supporters of Brazil’s former president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the Congress and other government buildings in capital Brasilia.
Thousands of people attacked the country’s Congress, supreme court and the presidential palace in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection that took place two years ago.
“Brazilian Freedom Fighters,” wrote the far-right Donald Trump ally in a post on Sunday on conservative social media app Gettr after Bolsonaro supporters broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded the government buildings.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Brian Kemp aims to steer GOP past Trump
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated.
Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor.
A new vision of Kemp steering his party toward a non-Trumpian conservatism made its debut in his November victory speech after it became clear that he had defeated Abrams by a much larger margin in their rematch than he had in their tight 2018 matchup.
Raskin warns Brazil ‘fascists’ aping Trump rioters ‘must end up’ in jail
A Democrat who helped lead the House January 6 committee’s investigation into Donald Trump and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election became one of the first US officials to respond to a massive protest in Brasilia, where supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro sought to reverse the transfer of power.
It was a chaotic scene that bore inescapable resemblances to the attack on the US Congress almost exactly two years earlier, possibly provoking the reaction from Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.
John Bowden has the story.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders prepares for new role
After running a campaign heavily focused on national politics and her time as President Donald Trump‘s spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she takes charge as the state’s 47th governor.
Sanders will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming the first woman governor of Arkansas, her home state. She also is ascending to the post her father, Mike Huckabee, held for more than a decade.
Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly locked out of Twitter
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has reportedly been locked out of Twitter after using one of Dr Dre’s songs in a video that shows her strutting through the halls of Congress after Kevin McCarthy’s election as Speaker of the House.
Dr Dre didn’t appreciate the video’s soundtrack.
Abe Asher reports.
Trump claims Ashli Babbitt was shot by a ‘lunatic’ at Capitol riot
Donald Trump marked the two-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot by accusing a “lunatic” police officer of shooting protester Ashli Babbitt “for no reason” and reiterating his false claims about a stolen 2020 election.
On Saturday, Mr Trump gave a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as part of an event surrounding the conservative CPAC conference.
Josh Marcus reports.
Meanwhile, in Florida...
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro’s weird new life in Florida explained
Mr Bolsonaro has been photographed meeting with supporters, shopping for groceries, and eating fried chicken all around Florida -- all while lawmakers call for his extradition back to Brazil. Graig Graziosi investigates
What to look out for following the House GOP’s speaker battle
After nearly a week of bruised egos and a circus on the House floor, the lower chamber finally has a speaker: Kevin McCarthy.
But the drama isn’t over just because the leadership elections are finally concluded. Mr McCarthy now faces the prospect of presiding over a GOP majority that is as thin in numbers as it is chaotic in temperament. Just nine votes separate the two parties in a chamber that is set to end proxy (remote) voting after two years of relying on the system.
The stage is set for two years of pitched political battles in the lower chamber while Americans prepare to make their choice for 2024.
John Bowden takes a look at why the US House is suddenly becoming the most interesting part of an increasingly divided government:
