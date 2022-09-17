Trump news – live: Gaetz ‘wanted pardon’ in sex investigation, as Trump fat shames friend ahead of Ohio rally
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes and other news from Washington, DC and beyond
Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms
Matt Gaetz told a former White House staffer that he was hoping to get a pre-emptive pardon from then-President Donald Trump concerning an investigation into him by the Department of Justice, a report has said.
The allegation came in testimony given to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, The Washington Post reported.
Johnny McEntee allegedly told the panel that the Florida Republican told him during a short meeting “that they are launching an investigation into him or that there’s an investigation into him”. Mr McEntee didn’t specify who was investigating the congressman.
Mr McEntee was asked by the panel if Mr Gaetz made the request within the context of DoJ’s investigation into allegations that he may have violated federal laws against sex trafficking.
“I think that was the context, yes,” Mr McEntee said, according to those with knowledge of the testimony.
Meanwhile, the former president has been lashing out on Truth Social attacking “absolute loser” Senator Mitch McConnell for being the Democrats’ “lapdog”, and posting a nasty photo fat-shaming former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.
VIDEO: Donald Trump invited to US memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II
‘He didn’t do anything wrong but they are trying to make his life hell,’ Trump associate says Gaetz told him, according to report
Johnny McEntee said Matt Gaetz told him that “he didn’t do anything wrong but they are trying to make his life hell, and you know, if the president could give him a pardon, that would be great”.
Mr Gaetz added to Mr McEntee that he had made the request to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, according to The Post.
Mr McEntee was asked by the panel if Mr Gaetz made the request within the context of DoJ’s investigation into allegations that he may have violated federal laws against sex trafficking.
“I think that was the context, yes,” Mr McEntee said, according to those with knowledge of the testimony.

MAGA dating app sent cease and desist letter over name struggling to recruit women
The MAGA dating app The Right Stuff has yet to be launched but it’s struggling to recruit women and has been sent a cease and desist letter over its name, The Daily Beast has reported.
The app, supported by billionaire Peter Thiel, is set to be launched later this month. It was co-founded by Johnny McEntee, Donald Trump’s former body man. He was brought in by Ryann McEnany, the sister of former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
The Daily Beast writes that Ryann McEnany “has been assigned a particularly tough task: convincing attractive, conservative women to sign up”.
“Hi, I’m working with John McEntee’s team on an exclusive conservative dating app called The Right Stuff that’s expected to launch this summer! We would love to get you on our list for early access to the app,” she has written in Instagram messages to possible users, according to The Daily Beast.
Jan 6 panel: ‘Trump’s pressure campaign spanned numerous contested states’
Ted Cruz urges GOP governors to send half a million migrants to Washington, DC
DeSantis hammered by Florida newspapers for 'political stunt' flying Venezuelan to Martha's Vineyard
Migrants sent to VP’s residence from Texas for second time this week
Will the Jan 6 committee bring an October surprise for midterms?
The House select committee investigating the riot on January 6 will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the election, Axios reported. But that doesn’t mean it could not make news before 8 November.
Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that he didn’t want the committee to be “perceived as a partisan committee ... we’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints, and we would not want to interfere with the election.”
At the same time, the chairman said that the time before 28 September, before the House leaves for campaign season, “won’t be a quiet period” and “the goal is to have … some information pushed out, obviously, before the November election,” though the committee might have an interim report during that time.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
January 6 committee could bring October surprise for the midterms
The committee is unlikely to release its final report before the election.
Fox News poll: Trump was wrong over Mar-a-Lago papers
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House.
The survey also found that just 26 per cent of US voters believe Mr Trump’s actions were “appropriate,” compared with the 65 per cent who said it was not.
Andrew Feinberg looked at the survey.
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
Only 26 per cent of voters surveyed say Mr Trump acted appropriately by taking more than 11,000 government documents home with him at the end of his term
