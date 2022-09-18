Trump news - live: Trump under fire for QAnon display at Ohio rally
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes and other news from Washington, DC and beyond
Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms
Former President Donald Trump has come under fire for openly embracing QAnon during his rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night, ostensibly in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. At one point he compared the GOP nominee to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“This is the week when Trump became Qanon. This isn’t a political statement; it just is, however disturbing. Week began with images of Trump on Truth Social wearing a Q pin and promoting their slogans; it ends with Q music and the Q ‘one’ sign by crowd at his rally,” CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem tweeted.
In an earlier post on Truth Social, Mr Trump called the event a “sold out juggernaut” and claimed that without his rallies and endorsements, most candidates such as Vance would lose.
In his remarks, he also levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.
Democrats and GOP neck and neck in new poll as Biden rating rises and Trump’s goes down
A new NBC News poll shows that voters are evenly split about whether they want Democrats or Republicans to control Congress while President Joe Biden’s approval rating inched up and former president Donald Trump’s took a dip.
Republican consulting firm Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates surveyed 1,000 registered voters between 9 September and 13 September. The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.
Mr Biden’s approval rating moved up three points since August to 45 per cent, his highest approval rating since October of last year. His approval rating moved down three points to 52 per cent.
Mr Biden’s polling improvement comes after a streak of policy victories. Last month, Mr Biden signed legislation to support the manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, the United States’ single largest investment in combating climate change that would also allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices.
In addition, last month, Mr Biden announced his plan to give up to $10,000 worth of student debt relief for people making up to $125,000, with Pell Grant recipients receiving up to $20,000 in debt cancellation. That likely contributed to his approval rating among 18-to-34-year-olds jumping from 36 to 48 per cent.
Read more:
Democrats and GOP neck and neck in new poll as Biden rating rises and Trump’s drops
Biden’s approval improves among women, Latino and young voters.
Trump claims supporters threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.
Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump claims his supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him
‘They go to people that know me and they threaten them with jail time unless [they] say something bad about Trump’
Trump under fire for QAnon display at Ohio rally: 'He has gone completely insane’
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department
Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened to “defund” the Department of Education to prevent teachers from “brainwashing” American children.
The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made the bizarre threat as she warmed up the crowd at the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday night.
Graeme Massie reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens to defund Education Department
The right-wing lawmaker from Georgia made bizarre threat at Donald Trump’s Ohio rally
Amid special master process DoJ appeals ruling on seized Trump Mar-a-Lago papers
The Department of Justice on Friday appealed a federal judge’s ruling restricting it from using classified documents seized at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
In an evening filing, the DOJ asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals for a partial stay of a lower court ruling barring investigators from using the materials they seized in an August FBI search of the former president’s home until a court-appointed special master could review the documents.
Josh Marcus has the details.
DOJ appeals ruling preventing it from using Trump’s seized Mar-a-Lago documents
Agency said ruling harmed ongoing investigation
Report: Matt Gaetz wanted Trump to give him pre-emptive pardon over sex investigation
Matt Gaetz told a former White House staffer that he was hoping to get a pre-emptive pardon from then-President Donald Trump concerning an investigation into him by the Department of Justice, a report has said.
The allegation came in testimony given to the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, The Washington Post reported.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Gaetz wanted Trump to give him pre-emptive pardon over sex investigation, report says
Spokesperson for Florida congressman calls allegation ‘malicious rumor’
Migrants sent to Kamala Harris’ residence for second time this week
A group of migrants have been sent by bus from Texas and dropped off outside the vice president’s residence in Washington, DC for the second time this week.
A further 50 migrants were driven to the Naval Observatory, where Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff live, in northwest Washington on Saturday morning.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Migrants sent to VP’s residence from Texas for second time this week
‘These are political stunts with real human beings who are fleeing harm,’ Kamala Harris says
DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for migrant ‘political stunt’
Ron DeSantis is getting slammed in Florida newspapers for his political stunt flying migrants to the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard.
“The governor likes to pander to communities like mine, traumatized by political persecution and violence,” Maria Corina Vegas, deputy state director of the American Business Immigration Coalition, told The Miami Herald. “This is a new low, even for this governor.”
Mr DeSantis flew the refugees from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard using taxpayer funds to boost his potential 2024 presidential campaign, critics told the Orlando Sentinel.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
DeSantis hammered in Florida newspapers for ‘political stunt’
‘He is saying that his political career is more important than our lives. That’s the type of politician he is’
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal
Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.
The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.
Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.
Graeme Massie reports.
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal
Ron DeSantis widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to upscale Massachusetts island
Ted Cruz says half a million migrants should be sent to DC
Ted Cruz has called for half a million undocumented migrants to be sent to Washington DC as part of a Republican attempt to punish Democratic-supporting areas of the country over immigration policy.
The Canadian-born US senator has thrown his support behind Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florid Governor Ron DeSantis for their widely-criticized immigration publicity stunts.
Ted Cruz says half a million migrants should be sent to DC
Texas Senator says Barack Obama should host migrants at his $12m Martha’s Vineyard home
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies