Donald Trump shares bizarre AI video playing football with Cristiano Ronaldo at White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump signed the bill to force the Justice Department to release all of its files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein within 30 days. He announced the news in a Wednesday night Truth Social post in which he continued to insist the whole affair was a Democrat “hoax.”

In a press conference afterwards, Attorney General Bondi fumbled her way through questions from reporters on how the Justice Department would proceed. She didn’t clarify when the documents will be released — or whether any files will be withheld.

On Thursday morning, Trump lashed out at a group of Democratic lawmakers who, in a recent video, called for members of the U.S. military to uphold their oaths to the Constitution.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump accused Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, as well as several House Democrats, of having engaged in “seditious behavior at the highest level.” He called them “traitors to our country” who should be “arrested and put on trial.”

In a follow-up post, the president appeared to suggest they should receive the death penalty, writing, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

In the video, released on Tuesday, the group of Democrats addressed U.S. service members, saying, “Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution.”

“The threats to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad, but from right here at home,” the Democrats, all of whom are military or intelligence community veterans, said. “Our laws are clear, you can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the video on Thursday, describing it to The Independent’s Eric Garcia as “wildly inappropriate.” During a press briefing later in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed this sentiment, claiming the Democrats’ message “could inspire chaos.”