✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.

In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.

The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the inventory of what was seized. They argue only the Justice Department can do so.

As Florida reeled from the impact of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Mr Trump pleaded on social media for donations... to his political campaign ahead of a fundraising deadline. Rescue and recovery efforts had yet begun.

Having postponed Wednesday’s final public hearing because of the storm, the January 6 House select committee is instead interviewing conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her actions after the 2020 election.