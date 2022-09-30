Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
The latest developments in the former president’s legal woes
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.
In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.
The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the inventory of what was seized. They argue only the Justice Department can do so.
As Florida reeled from the impact of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Mr Trump pleaded on social media for donations... to his political campaign ahead of a fundraising deadline. Rescue and recovery efforts had yet begun.
Having postponed Wednesday’s final public hearing because of the storm, the January 6 House select committee is instead interviewing conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her actions after the 2020 election.
Republican-run states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers.
It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal laid out by President Joe Biden in late August, when he said his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers.
O’Rourke and Abbott face off in Texas governor’s debate Friday
Beto O’Rourke spent his 50th birthday this week behind the wheel of his pickup in Texas, fast approaching a big moment in his uphill climb for governor.
While a road trip through college campuses showed how the Democrat continues to draw big crowds — a photo line at the University of Texas snaked across an outdoor plaza in 90-degree heat — O’Rourke is still trying to close in on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott with six weeks until Election Day, Nov. 8.
That raises the stakes for O’Rourke on Friday night in his only debate against Abbott, who has tried to refocus the race to his hard-line immigration measures on the U.S.-Mexico border as anger in Texas over a new abortion ban and the Uvalde school massacre continues flaring.
Marjorie Taylor Greene praises husband after he files for divorce
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia praised her husband Perry after news emerged that the pair were getting a divorce.
According to court documents obtained by the New Yorker , Mr Greene is the one initiating the split, with a Wednesday legal filing describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”
Josh Marcus reports.
Family of Jan 6 rioter called DC police officer he helped attack a ‘piece of s***t’
A Washington DC police officer who was tasered as he defended the US Capitol on January 6 has said the mother of the rioter involved in the attack called him a “piece of s***” after her son was sentenced.
Speaking on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight after Kyle Young was sentenced on Tuesday, Michael Fanone recounted how he was insulted by the rioter’s mother when leaving the court.
Andrea Blanco has the story.
Three takeaways from Denver Riggleman’s January 6 probe book
Andrew Feinberg took a look at the former Virginia congressman’s book The Breach due to be published soon.
Doug Mastriano calls for 40 days of fasting to save flailing gubernatorial campaign
Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, called for 40 days of fasting and prayer as his campaign significantly lags behind Democratic nominee Josh Shaprio.
The call comes after Mr Mastriano’s rally in Harrisburg was poorly attended and his campaign fails to gain traction, The Philadelphia Inquirerreported.
Eric Garcia reports.
Democrat lawmaker believes Trump called her impersonating a journalist
Former President Donald Trump may have called a Democratic politician while posing as a reporter, a new book claims.
In her book Confidence Man, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman details how Michigan Democratic Representative Debbie Dingell received a call from someone claiming to be a reporter, but who she believes was actually Mr Trump.
The excerpt was first reported in The Washington Post.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Newsom hits out at party’s failure to show GOP-run states have worse gun crime
California Governor Gavin Newsom, in the midst of a re-election campaign and reportedly weighing a future run for president, again hit out at fellow Democrats over what he claims is a messaging failure on the party’s handling of crime.
“We allow these culture wars to take shape, and we are consistently on the back end of them,” Mr Newsom said in an interview with MSNBC. “Eight of the top 10 states with the highest murder rates all are Republican states. How do Democrats not know that?”
Abe Asher reports.
Mitch McConnell suggests higher odds of GOP taking Senate
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he believes his party now has a “50-50 shot” of getting the chamber back less than six weeks away from the midterm elections.
“We are in a bunch of close races,” McConnell told reporters during a press conference. “It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view.”
Case against source for Trump dossier advances... but only just
A judge is allowing prosecutors to move forward with their criminal case against an analyst who provided key details for a flawed dossier on ex-President Donald Trump, although the judge called his decision “an extremely close call.”
Lawyers for Igor Danchenko asked a judge Thursday in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to dismiss all five charges against him. He’s accused of lying to the FBI about how he obtained the information that ultimately made its way into the “Steele dossier,” a report that purported to detail connections between Trump and Russian intelligence and helped fuel a full-fledged FBI investigation called “Crossfire Hurricane” in the months leading up to the 2016 election.
The dossier famously suggested that Russians had compromising information on Trump regarding salacious sexual activity he allegedly engaged in at a Moscow hotel.
Read more...
