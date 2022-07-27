Trump news – live: January 6 committee debunks claim ex-president ordered military to protect Capitol
Sworn testimony contradicts former acting defense secretary’s own claims on Fox News
Donald Trump says ‘radical left’s anti-police narrative’ is the Big Lie
The select committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has released audio from sworn testimony in which Donald Trump’s former acting defence secretary, Christopher Miller, confirms the president gave no order for thousands of National Guards to be deployed to the Capitol.
The audio contradicts claims recently made by Mr Trump, as well as ex-staffers including Mark Meadows – and Mr Miller himself.
The news comes alongside reports that the ex-president is now the subject of a US Department of Justice investigation into his attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said yesterday that the Justice Department has no qualms about the political blowback that would inevitably occur as a result of criminally indicting Mr Trump.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump yesterday gave his first speech in Washington DC since leaving office. He did so just hours after Mike Pence also addressed the DC crowd, saying “elections are about the future”.
Jan 6 committee pushes back on ex-defence chief’s claims about National Guard order
Donald Trump’s failure to call for military support during the 6 January riot has been one of the main focuses of the select committee’s investigation of events that day, but many of his own former staff have claimed in public that he did in fact want thousands of National Guard troops deployed on the day and that he gave an order to that effect in advance.
This includes two former Defence Department staffers, Kash Patel and Christopher Miller, who has previously appeared on Fox News and claimed that Mr Trump did in fact order troops to be present at the Capitol on the day of the electoral college certification – a claim also made by Mark Meadows, and reiterated more recently by Mr Trump himself.
In response to Mr Trump’s latest claims, the Jan 6 committee has released audio from Mr Miller’s testimony that flatly contradicts what he said on Sean Hannity’s show.
Mr Miller has previously confirmed that he did not speak to Mr Trump on the day of the insurrection, but did communicate with Mike Pence.
Trump sets out plan to fire civil servants in alleged scheme to fill posts with loyalists
Former president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it should be easier to “fire rogue bureaucrats” while speaking at the America First Agenda Summit in Washington, DC.
He said: “We need to make it much easier to fire rogue bureaucrats who are deliberately undermining democracy or at a minimum just want to keep their jobs.”
While speaking at the summit, he confirmed reports about his intent to implement “Schedule F” — an executive order which would reassign governmental employees in a way that loosens their employment protections, making it easier to fire them and replace them with political appointees.
Brian Kemp testifies in Georgia election probe into Trump
Georgia’s governor testified this week in a grand jury investigation called by state investigators to probe President Donald Trump’s actions after the 2020 election.
Brian Kemp, a Republican who bucked Mr Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials to help him overturn his defeat, recorded testimony remotely which was presented to the grand jury on Monday, according to a local ABC affiliate.
John Bowden reports.
Georgia governor Brian Kemp testifies in state election probe into Trump
Criminal probe could be first real effort to punish Trump team for 2020 fraud claims
Chief Justice John Roberts tried to protect Roe report says
Chief Justice John Roberts worked in secret to try to convince his fellow conservatives on the Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v Wade but the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in early May likely ruined his chances, a new report suggests.
John Roberts tried to protect Roe but failed to persuade colleagues, report claims
Draft opinion leak led to renewed sense of urgency among conservatives to issue final opinion before it could face other obstacles
Justice Department not concerned about blowback over potential Trump indictment, Garland says
The Justice Department has no qualms about the political blowback that would inevitably occur as a result of the agency criminally indicting Donald Trump as it continues its efforts to investigate the attempt to block Joe Biden from assuming office following his election victory, Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC News.
Garland hints Trump could be criminally charged over effort to stop transfer of power
Justice Department’s Jan 6 case is currently in front of grand jury
Trump calls for ‘quick’ death penalty for drug dealers
Former president Donald Trump called for drug dealers to receive the death penalty among a series of harsh policies about crime during his first speech in Washington since leaving office on Tuesday.
He made the remarks while speaking at a summit led by the America First Policy Institute, which features many former administration officials.
Mr Trump used his speech to talk about rising crime rates, though there is some evidence that gun violence is worse in Republican states. The former president called for “very, very severe” penalties.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers, says US ‘going to hell very fast’
Ex-president makes his first speech back in Washington since he left the presidency
Indiana Republicans struggle to find abortion ban agreement
Indiana Republican lawmakers on Tuesday narrowly advanced a plan to ban nearly all abortions in the state, despite opposition from abortion-rights supporters, who say the bill goes too far, and anti-abortion activists, who say it doesn’t go far enough.
Chants from anti-abortion activists, such as “Let their heart beat,” could be heard inside the chamber as a committee wrapped up two days of testimony during which none of the more than 60 people speaking voiced support for the Republican-sponsored bill.
Indiana Republicans struggle to find abortion ban agreement
Indiana Republican lawmakers have narrowly advanced a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state, despite opposition from abortion-rights supporters and anti-abortion activists
Emails reveal Trump campaign efforts to subvert Electoral College certification
Advisors to Donald Trump who were involved in the former president’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election appeared to recognise that their plan was legally dubious, according to emails revealed by The New York Times.
The Times said it had reviewed and authenticated dozens of emails that show a frantic effort by aides to Mr Trump and a coterie of lawyers and supporters outside of the White House to send fake electors to the Electoral College certification of the 2020 election.
The emails frequently refer to “fake” electors, and those involved seemed aware that their efforts had no legal standing, the Times reported.
Richard Hall has the story.
Emails reveal Trump campaign efforts to subvert Electoral College certification
Emails reviewed by The New York Times show a frantic effort to organise “fake” electors
Voices: Why a Republican would vote against marriage equality and then attend his son’s gay wedding
Skylar Baker-Jordan writes:
My grandmother gave me a Bible and a note telling me that I was going to hell for my graduation. It tore my family apart — but then we reconciled. I can guess why Glenn Thompson acted like he did.
Why a Republican voted against equal marriage then went to his son’s gay wedding
My grandmother gave me a Bible and a note telling me that I was going to hell for my graduation. It tore my family apart — but then we reconciled. I can guess why Glenn Thompson acted like he did
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years
A Washington, DC man has been sentenced to 63 months in prison after he attacked several police officers with a weapon during the Capitol riot on January 6.
Mark Ponder, 56, from northwest DC, is one of only a few DC residents to have been charged in the Capitol riot. He now faces more than five years behind bars.
He was arrested on the day of the insurrection but he was released because the authorities were too overwhelmed to process him, WUSA9 reported.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Capitol rioter jailed for joint longest sentence of five years for attacking officers
Judge ‘appalled’ by rioter’s actions after he hits several officers with pole
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies