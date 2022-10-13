Trump news – live: Ex-president denies he raped columnist E Jean Carroll in response to deposition order
The former president has denied raping the columnist in New York
US representative promises ‘surprising’ new material at Jan 6 hearing
Donald Trump was criticised after he angrily lashed calling the US legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must depose in a defamation lawsuit lodged by columnist E Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her.
The former president issued a statement again denying that he had attacked Ms Carroll in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996, adding that “she’s not my type”.
Mr Trump said: “I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is ... She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a Hoax and a lie.”
George Conway, a conservative lawyer and the husband of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, suggested that the 45th president has put his foot in it with a new statement.
Mr Conway wrote: “...The judge orders you to be deposed anyway. You get big mad. What do you do?
“You issue a brand new statement repeating all earlier defamatory statements, but since you’re no longer POTUS, you no longer have that defence you’ve been pushing for years that you made the statements while you were president.”
Treasury Department investigating DeSantis migrant flights stunt
The US Treasury Department is probing whether Florida governor Ron DeSantis improperly used money designated for Covid-19 relief to fund flights that carried unknowing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
Politico reported on Tuesday that, according to a letter provided by Sen Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the department’s inspector general’s office is planning to probe how Mr DeSantis and Florida paid for the flights as part of a broader audit of how states used their Covid relief funds.
Abe Asher reports.
Treasury Department investigating DeSantis political stunt involving migrant flights
The federal government is probing whether the Florida governor improperly used Covid-19 relief money
Former Trump employee says ex-president ‘ordered’ Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved
A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return.
The testimony of the key witness, coupled with surveillance footage the Justice Department also obtained, represent some of the strongest known evidence to date of possible obstruction of justice by Mr Trump.
The FBI conducted searches at Mr Trump’s home at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on 8 August, seizing more than 11,000 documents including about 100 marked as classified.
The employee who was working at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida was cooperating with the Justice Department and has been interviewed multiple times by federal agents, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
The witness initially denied handling sensitive documents and in subsequent conversations with agents admitted to moving boxes at Mr Trump’s request.
George Conway slams Trump after he denies raping columnist
George Conway, a conservative lawyer and the husband of former Donald Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, suggested that the former president has put his foot in it with a new statement in response to a deposition order.
Mr Trump issued a statement again denying that he raped columnist E Jean Carroll in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996, adding that “she’s not my type”.
Mr Conway wrote on Twitter: “So a woman accuses you of rape. You make a bunch of statements accusing her of lying. She sues you for defamation. Your defence (such as it is) was that you were POTUS when you made the statements so you can’t be sued personally.”
He continued: “You litigate that for years. You still have a chance at winning that argument. Meanwhile, the judge orders you to be deposed anyway. You get big mad. What do you do?”
“You issue a brand new statement repeating all earlier defamatory statements, but since you’re no longer POTUS, you no longer have that defence you’ve been pushing for years that you made the statements while you were president.”
Trump responds to deposition order by denying he raped columnist
Donald Trump has responded to being ordered to sit for a deposition in a libel case brought by a columnist who claims he raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s.
The former president issued a statement again denying that he had attacked E Jean Carroll in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996, adding that “she’s not my type”.
Earlier on Wednesday, a judge ruled that he must sit for a deposition in New York as part of a defamation case brought by Carroll after Mr Trump called her a liar following her original accusation, in 2019.
In a statement posted on his Truth Social website, Mr Trump wrote: “This ‘Ms. Bergdorf Goodman’ case is a complete con job, and our legal system in this Country, but especially in New York State (just look at Peekaboo James) is a broken disgrace.”
Phil Thomas reports.
Trump denies raping columnist in 1990s, saying ‘she’s not my type’
Former president denies that he ‘swooned’ E Jean Carroll in 1996 – she is now suing him for defamation after he said she was ‘lying’ over attack
Entire Texas family sentenced for actions during Capitol riot
A Texas family of QAnon supporters was sentenced by a US District Judge in Washington DC for their participation in the Capitol riot.
On Wednesday, DC District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell sentenced five members of a family for their actions on the day of the Capitol riot.
Graig Graziosi has details of their sentences.
Judge sentences entire Texas family that participated in the Capitol riot
The judge called the Capitol riot a ‘catastrophic security breach of the US Capitol’
Can the Jan 6 committee close out with a bang?
The January 6 hearings have been slickly produced with the help of a former ABC News executive, and at times as many as 20 million people tuned in.
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe asks if the committee can close out with revelations as dramatic as the earlier hearings and tie all the evidence together.
Jan 6 hearings revealed details of Trump ‘coup’. Can committee close out with a bang?
Hearings turned into must-watch viewing – and now there are more, writes Andrew Buncombe
Voices: Hannity’s attempt to shame the Bidens is a slap in the face for millions of Americans
Sean Hannity’s attempt to shame Joe and Hunter Biden is an affront to Americans
How could anyone think that a president responding with love and compassion to his son’s struggles with substance abuse is in any way shameful?
Right-wing conspiracists pounce on moment Biden dropped ‘cheat sheet’ in CNN interview
Right-wing conspiracists shared a clip showing CNN anchor Jake Tapper helping President Joe Biden pick up his notes during an interview, prompting claims that Mr Biden is protected by the mainstream media.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Conspiracists go wild over clip showing CNN helping Biden with ‘cheat sheets’
‘Don’t let anyone fool you into thinking that Tapper is a journalist, he’s a lifelong Dem activist,’ Donald Trump Jr says
Kari Lake’s seemingly unstoppable rise
Andrew Buncombe looks at the meteoric rise of the former television presenter with no political experience thanks to her endorsement by a former television presenter who rose to power with no political experience.
The seemingly unstoppable rise of election denier Kari Lake
With backing of Donald Trump - a former television presenter with no political experience - is now in critical governor’s race that’s too close to call, writes Andrew Buncombe
‘It’s a good thing irony already died, because this would have finished it off'
Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black.
John Bowden reports.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies