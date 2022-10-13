✕ Close US representative promises ‘surprising’ new material at Jan 6 hearing

Donald Trump was criticised after he angrily lashed calling the US legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must depose in a defamation lawsuit lodged by columnist E Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her.

The former president issued a statement again denying that he had attacked Ms Carroll in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996, adding that “she’s not my type”.

Mr Trump said: “I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is ... She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a Hoax and a lie.”

George Conway, a conservative lawyer and the husband of former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, suggested that the 45th president has put his foot in it with a new statement.

Mr Conway wrote: “...The judge orders you to be deposed anyway. You get big mad. What do you do?

“You issue a brand new statement repeating all earlier defamatory statements, but since you’re no longer POTUS, you no longer have that defence you’ve been pushing for years that you made the statements while you were president.”