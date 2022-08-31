Trump news – live: New photos released of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Justice Department says it has evidence that the documents were moved to obstruct its probe
Related video: Justice Department releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit
The first images of documents seized from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month have been released as the Justice Department says that it has evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.
The images released as a part of the Justice Department’s court filing show markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents.
And in one document marked “secret”, the heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence.
“The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” read the late-night filing by attorneys with the Justice Department in the Florida court.
Meanwhile, the 45th president has hired ex-Florida solicitor general Chris Kise to represent him going forward. A source close to Mr Trump’s legal team confirmed Mr Kice’s hiring for The Independent.
Photos released of top secret documents seized by FBI from Trump’s estate
The first images of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month have been released.
In images released as part of a Justice Department court filing late Tuesday evening, markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” are clearly visible, removing all doubt as to whether Mr Trump had classified documents at the unsecured resort and residence where he currently lives.
John Bowden reports.
Photos released of top secret documents seized by FBI from Mar-a-Lago
Human intelligence marking is clearly visible on one heading
Trump falls for fake Ivanka Trump Truth Social account
Donald Trump promoted a fake anti-vaccine post attributed to his daughter Ivanka’s Truth Social account as he raged about the FBI and the Mar-a-Lago raid on Tuesday.
“Biden and his government are still trying to manipulate you with the useless vaccines. Don’t fall for his lies, it’s over,” the post read, before going on to encourage followers to purchase an anti-vax book.
The post was one of the dozens of “retruths”, memes and furious statements made by the former president on the social media platform overnight on Monday.
Bevan Hurley has more.
Trump falls for fake Ivanka Trump Truth Social account
Ex-president shares bogus post during Tuesday tantrum on Truth Social
ICYMI: Trump demands ‘new election immediately’
Former president Donald Trump on Monday issued a bizarre demand that he be declared the winner of the 2020 election nearly two years after he lost his re-election bid to Joe Biden, or a new election be held in the alternative.
There is no mechanism in American law or history for a presidential election to be re-run, nor for the loser of an election to be declared the winner two years after the fact. But Mr Trump appeared to be ignorant of this fact when he took to his own Truth Social platform to make such an impossible demand Monday morning.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent.
Trump demands ‘new election immediately’ in bizarre post on Truth Social
Mr Trump also claims he should be declared the winner of the 2020 election because, in his opinion, the FBI ‘buried’ a widely-publicised report on the contents of a laptop purportedly belonging to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden
Drudge Report pictures Trump in orange jumpsuit amid mounting legal woes
The right-leaning news aggregation website the Drudge Report pictured former president Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit in a photoshopped image as it linked to several articles outlining his mounting legal problems.
Under the headline “Trump indictment watch”, the site linked to a Daily Beast Op-Ed arguing “It’s Over: Trump Will Be Indicted”.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Right-leaning Drudge website pictures Trump in orange jumpsuit amid legal woes
Former president pictured in inmate outfit under headline ‘Trump indictment watch’
Lindsey Graham labelled ‘incredibly irresponsible’ over riot comments
A former top official in the US Department of Justice has condemned Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for suggesting there would be “riots in the streets” if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted in connection to a trove of sensitive US government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Former DOJ official slams Lindsey Graham’s ‘riots in the streets’ comments
The former DOJ official said Mr Graham should be ‘ashamed of himself’ for what she called a ‘veiled threat’
Jan 6 rioter who encountered senator gets four years in prison
A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Monday to more than four years in prison for storming the US Capitol, where authorities say he encountered Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer as his armed security detail led the New York Democrat to safety.
Rioter who encountered senator gets over 4 years in prison
A Maryland man affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol
Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat, says former US Ambassador to Russia
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat
The US is sending an additional $3bn arms package to Kyiv as the war there enters its’ seventh month
Jan 6 rally organiser vows to return to Capitol in 2025 no matter who wins next election
A far-right activist who helped organise the rally outside the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 says he will return to the site in 2025 regardless of the results of the upcoming presidential election.
Ali Alexander made the vow during an interview with the Nebraska Examiner amid a gathering of election deniers in Omaha. He remains a vocal supporter of former president Donald Trump and the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, as Mr Trump himself called for as recently as Monday.
John Bowden has the story.
Jan 6 rally organiser vows to return to Capitol in 2025 regardless of election result
Ali Alexander hosted rally outside the Capitol where crowd turned into riot
Trump pick for Arizona Senate blames economic woes on diversity hires in Federal Reserve
Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters kicked up controversy again this week after the Arizona Republican pinned the country’s economic setbacks on so-called diversity hires at the Federal Reserve.
“Look I don’t care if every single member at the Fed is a Black lesbian,” began Mr Masters in a video shared on his personal Twitter account Monday night. “As long as they’re hired for their competence, not because of what they look like or who they sleep with.”
Joanna Chisholm reports.
Trump-backed Senate candidate Masters blames economic woes on diversity hires at Fed
The Trump-endorsed venture capitalist is set to face off against Senator Mark Kelly in November
Big tech conspiracy to blame for failed voter fraud summit, says Mike Lindell
Another breathless voter fraud extravaganza hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has come and gone.
Last week, Mr Lindell held yet another summit in which he promised he would provide evidence that massive voter fraud took place in 2020 and that former President Donald Trump should be the occupant of the Oval Office.
The results were no different than his three-day live documentary or his 2021 “Cyber Symposium” — lots of promises, zero evidence.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Mike Lindell blames failed voter fraud summit on Big Tech ‘conspiracy’
The MyPillow CEO believes big tech and media caused the poor performance of his election fraud event
