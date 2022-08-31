✕ Close Related video: Justice Department releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

The first images of documents seized from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month have been released as the Justice Department says that it has evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.

The images released as a part of the Justice Department’s court filing show markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents.

And in one document marked “secret”, the heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence.

“The government also developed evidence that government records were likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation,” read the late-night filing by attorneys with the Justice Department in the Florida court.

Meanwhile, the 45th president has hired ex-Florida solicitor general Chris Kise to represent him going forward. A source close to Mr Trump’s legal team confirmed Mr Kice’s hiring for The Independent.