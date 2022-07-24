✕ Close Donald Trump says if he didn't run for office the 'persecution would stop'

Donald Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, the former president told the crowd: “They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.” At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.

At the latest hearing of the House committee, amid damning details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attacks on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech he gave the day after, and two administration staffers testified in person.

Vice-chair Liz Cheney said at the close of the hearing that the committee would hold further sessions in September to unveil further evidence it is still receiving. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” she said.