Trump news – live: Ex-president claims to be ‘most persecuted person’ in US history at TPUSA summit
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Donald Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.
Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, the former president told the crowd: “They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.” At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.
At the latest hearing of the House committee, amid damning details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attacks on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech he gave the day after, and two administration staffers testified in person.
Vice-chair Liz Cheney said at the close of the hearing that the committee would hold further sessions in September to unveil further evidence it is still receiving. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” she said.
Biden ‘much, much better’ three days after Covid diagnosis
US President Joe Biden is “doing just fine” with a “mild respiratory illness” following his Covid-19 diagnosis, according to the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, who told news networks on Sunday that the president is “feeling well” three days after testing positive with mild symptoms.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden ‘much, much better’ three days after Covid diagnosis
US President Joe Biden is “doing just fine” with a “mild respiratory illness” following his Covid-19 diagnosis, according to the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, who told news networks on Sunday that the president is “feeling well” three days after testing positive with mild symptoms.
The one issue voters agree on — Fresh voices needed in politics
Political divides in the US seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different and a younger generation of leaders to step forward.
One thing voters agree on: Fresh voices needed in politics
Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different
Cheney says Ginni Thomas subpoena possible if she will not speak to committee voluntarily
In an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning, January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney was asked about the possibility of Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, testifying to the panel.
She told Jake Tapper: “We certainly hope that she will agree to come in voluntarily, but the committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena if she does not.”
Report: Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN.
The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
An investigation followed a letter from an inspector general at the US Department of Homeland Security – first reported by The Intercept and shared by the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol – finding that messages from agency personnel were missing or erased.
Alex Woodward has the latest.
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
Capitol riot committee and federal agency investigating missing messages
‘The most persecuted person in the history of the country'
Following the eighth public hearing of the January 6 committee’s investigation into events before and during the Capitol riot and the central role of Donald Trump, the former president told a conference of right-wing student activists that a friend had described him as “the most persecuted person in the history our country”.
Speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, he continued: “I never thought of it that way. I never had time. I was always fighting these people that were trying to persecute me.”
“I didn’t have time to think about getting persecuted because I was fighting persecution,” he added, “Certainly, there’s been no politician or president treated like I’ve been treated.”
‘Baked Alaska’ pleads guilty to Capitol riot crimes
Far-right internet personality and neo-Nazi conspiracy theorist Anthime Gionet, known as Baked Alaska, has agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor offense in connection with the attack on the US Capitol, which he live-streamed to his followers.
He pleaded guilty in US District Court on 22 July to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to six months.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 12 January.
Alex Woodward reports.
Far-right streamer ‘Baked Alaska’ pleads guilty to Capitol riot crimes
Live-streaming personality berated police and broke into congressional offices during 27-minute stream
Trump gripes about ‘climate hoax’, Nato, and media at far right student summit
In a Saturday night speech to the Turning Point student summit in Florida, former President Donald Trump reeled off some of his favourite complaints and unfounded claims.
Goading the crowd into booing the media and trans people, calling the climate crisis a hoax, claiming to have finished the border wall, telling Nato countries he would not come to their aid if Russia attacked, and complaining that he hadn’t been allowed to give himself the Congressional Medal of Honour — all featured.
The former president even included his newest January 6 committee-induced gripe suggesting he is the most persecuted person in American history.
Voices: I was at the Capitol on January 6
Richard Hall writes:
I have reported on political violence and extremism in the Middle East as a foreign correspondent. My experience there taught me that for extremists to survive and operate successfully, they need a base of support among the wider public. The attack on the Capitol felt like a threshold had been crossed.
I was at the Capitol on January 6. Here’s what the committee hearings missed out
I have reported on political violence and extremism in the Middle East as a foreign correspondent. My experience there taught me that for extremists to survive and operate successfully, they need a base of support among the wider public. The attack on the Capitol felt like a threshold had been crossed
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies