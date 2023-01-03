✕ Close What we know about Donald Trump’s tax returns

Donald Trump’s aides raged to each other about their future prospects while Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies persisted in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the immediate hours after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Those were the revelations we learned as the committee released its final report this weekend, including a massive new trove of documents and transcripts of witness testimony gathered over the course of its investigation.

Among the released documents include text messages from Mr Trump’s White House staffers as well as members of Congress.

Separately, the House Ways and Means committee last week published Mr Trump’s tax returns from 2016-2020 following a years-long legal battle.