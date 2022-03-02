Trump news - live: Ex-president lashes out over Ukraine as former aide says he missed Putin’s nuclear warning
Follow latest updates here
Trump praises Putin and denigrates US leaders at CPAC
Former White House aide and Russia expert Fiona Hill has claimed that Vladimir Putin once tried to make Donald Trump take notice of Russia’s nuclear deterrent, but that the ex-president didn’t understand what the Russian leader was telling him.
“Putin tried to warn Trump about this, but I don’t think Trump figured out what he was saying,” she told Politico, recounting one of the two men’s last meetings. “There was a menace in this exchange. Putin was putting us on notice that if push came to shove in some confrontational environment that the nuclear option would be on the table.”
The interview comes as Mr Trump faces a backlash for claiming to have saved Nato, despite the fact that he routinely denigrated it during his presidency and even reportedly considered pulling the US out of the alliance altogether.
“I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent Nato members to start paying their dues, which amounted to billions of dollars,” Mr Trump said in an emailed statement to reporters. “There would be no Nato if I didn’t act strongly and swiftly,” he added, also falsely implying that the Obama administration only sent Ukraine “blankets” in aid when in fact it sent tens of millions of dollars’ worth of non-lethal military equipment.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has refused to extend the protection of executive privilege to key Trump aides wanted for questioning by the 6 January select committee. Among them is former trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has publicly spelled out a strategy put together to have Mike Pence overturn the election result in Congress.
California bar investigating Trump lawyer for ethic breaches
The State Bar of California says it is investigating a lawyer for former President Donald Trump for possibly breaking legal and ethical rules relating to the 2020 election.
John Eastman, the former dean of the Chapman University law school in Southern California, argued after the November 2020 election that then-Vice President Mike Pence could overturn the results and keep Trump in power. Critics have likened that to instructions for staging a coup.
California bar investigating Trump lawyer for ethic breaches
The State Bar of California says it is investigating a lawyer for former President Donald Trump for possibly breaking legal and ethical rules relating to the 2020 election
Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured
The Arizona Senate voted Tuesday to censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation.
Rogers is in her first term in elected office but has built a national profile among the far right with inflammatory rhetoric and vociferous support for former President Donald Trump‘s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Rogers has long faced fierce opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republicans for offensive comments on social media.
Arizona Republican who backs white nationalism is censured
The Arizona Senate has censured censure Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew bipartisan condemnation
Giuliani defends Trump for not endorsing his son for New York governor
Rudy Giuliani says he doesn’t mind that his former client, Donald Trump, hasn’t endorsed his son for New York’s next governor.
At the New York State Republican Convention on Tuesday, a reporter asked the former New York City mayor if he’d like Mr Trump to support his son, Andrew Giuliani, who is running for governor.
Nathan Place reports.
Giuliani denies wanting Trump to endorse his son for New York governor
‘I like the president being neutral,’ says the former New York mayor, who served as the former president’s personal attorney
Trump angrily claims the media is lying about his repeated public praise of Putin
Former president Donald Trump has lashed out at the press and much of the party he remains the de facto leader of for reporting on and criticising his decision to praise Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a emailed statement sent out by his political action committee because he is banned from most social media platforms, Mr Trump accused “the RINOs [Republicans in Name Only], the Warmongers], and the Fake News” of “continuing[ing] to “blatantly lie and misrepresent my remarks on Putin”.
Mr Trump has been on the receiving end of blistering criticism for his kind remarks towards the Russian leader, who last week ordered an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and has since seen the Russian economy crater in the face of US and EU sanctions.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Trump angrily claims the media is lying about his repeated public praise of Putin
Mr Trump called the Russian dictator ‘genius’ and ‘savvy’ in a radio interview last week
Voices: I was red-pilled at CPAC
Richard Hall writes:
I thought my experience as a correspondent in the Middle East — where I covered the Syrian civil war, the rise and fall of Isis, refugee crises and the struggle for democracy in Lebanon — had given me a finely-tuned radar for tyranny and oppression. Boy, was I wrong.
I was red-pilled at CPAC
I thought my experience as a correspondent in the Middle East — where I covered the Syrian civil war, the rise and fall of Isis, refugee crises and the struggle for democracy in Lebanon — had given me a finely-tuned radar for tyranny and oppression. Boy, was I wrong
Trump angrily repeats claim Ukraine war wouldn’t happen if he was president
In a statement released by his spokesperson on Twitter, from which he is still banned, former president Donald Trump angrily repeated his claim that the Ukraine war wouldn’t have happened if he was still in the White House and hit out at the media for reporting on his comments about Vladimir Putin.
Here’s our coverage of his original comments from immediately before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Trump says Ukraine crisis would not happen during his presidency
Former president had been silent about Ukraine in recent weeks
Court hearing set for Friday in Oathkeepers founder case
A court hearing has been scheduled for Friday in the seditious conspiracy case of OathKeepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
His attorney says they expect to learn filing dates for pretrial motions and they anticipate a July trial date to be firmed-up.
Mr Rhodes has pleaded not guilty and is currently in pretrial detention.
The wife of former Lt Col Alexander Vindman blamed House Republican conference chair Rep Elise Stefanik for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and said she has “the blood of Ukrainians” on her hands and she should remember the mothers who will never see their children again.
Ms Stefanik had posted a message on Twitter saying that the US stands firmly with the Ukrainian people against the Russian attack.
Rachel Vindman shared the post, adding: “@RepStefanik You have the blood of Ukrainians on your hands. When you hold your new baby I want you to think of the mothers of @Ukraine who will never see their children again because you abdicated your responsibility to hold Trump accountable for his extortion.”
Former New Jersey governor takes a jab at Trump for praising Putin
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie berated Donald Trump for praising Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ as we watch him unite the rest of the world against Russia in nearly an instant?” the former governor tweeted.
“Putin has two choices now: an unwinnable occupation of Ukraine after leveling the country and murdering its hero President (if that is even achievable) or a humiliating retreat. Yeah, that’s ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ alright. No walking that back. History is watching.”
Earlier last week, Mr Trump had said that the Russian president is “very savvy” and made a “genius” move by declaring two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and moving Russian armed forces to them.
McConnell won’t condemn Trump comments on Putin
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies