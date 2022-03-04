✕ Close Trump praises Putin and denigrates US leaders at CPAC

Donald Trump and a lawyer who assisted with his re-election campaign were part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election, according to a court filing from the congressional 6 January US Capitol riot investigation.

“The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr (John) Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power,” representatives Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, who chair the 6 January investigation committee, said in a statement.

Among the documents released is an image of Mr Trump’s private schedule for the day, which includes various names scrawled in pen. Among them is Kelly Loeffler, the Georgia Senator who lost her seat the night before the riot.

On Thursday, Mr Trump unleashed a 415-word rambling tirade against the committee, repeating his allegations of a “rigged” election.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is still declining to criticise Vladimir Putin directly. Speaking to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, the president said the war Russia has launched in Ukraine “is a holocaust.”

However, his overriding verdict was that “the biggest problem we have is that our president and our country is no longer respected,” and that the solution is to “work out a deal”.