Trump news – live: Ex-president responds after Jan 6 committee accuses him of ‘criminal conspiracy’
Trump praises Putin and denigrates US leaders at CPAC
Donald Trump and a lawyer who assisted with his re-election campaign were part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election, according to a court filing from the congressional 6 January US Capitol riot investigation.
“The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr (John) Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power,” representatives Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, who chair the 6 January investigation committee, said in a statement.
Among the documents released is an image of Mr Trump’s private schedule for the day, which includes various names scrawled in pen. Among them is Kelly Loeffler, the Georgia Senator who lost her seat the night before the riot.
On Thursday, Mr Trump unleashed a 415-word rambling tirade against the committee, repeating his allegations of a “rigged” election.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is still declining to criticise Vladimir Putin directly. Speaking to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, the president said the war Russia has launched in Ukraine “is a holocaust.”
However, his overriding verdict was that “the biggest problem we have is that our president and our country is no longer respected,” and that the solution is to “work out a deal”.
Attorney for Trump lawyer responds to Jan 6 committee criminal conspiracy allegation
Charles Burnham, the attorney for Trump lawyer John Eastman responds to Capitol riot committee alleging in a court filing last night that Dr Eastman and former President Donald Trump were part of a criminal conspiracy to overturn 2020 election.
“Like all attorneys, Dr John Eastman has a responsibility to protect client confidences, even at great personal risk and expense. The Select Committee has responded to Dr Eastman’s efforts to discharge this responsibility by accusing him of criminal activity,” Mr Burnham writes.
“Because this is a civil matter, Dr Eastman will not have the benefit of the Constitutional protections normally afforded to those accused by their government of criminal conduct. Nonetheless, we look forward to responding in due course.”
Jan 6: Member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
Many of the hundreds of people arrested for their part in the Capitol riot have faced only minor misdemeanour charges, but at the other end of the scale, some have been charged with seditious conspiracy. Now, for the first time, a member of the Oath Keepers – a self-proclaimed “militia” movement – has pleaded guilty to the charge and begun co-operating with the FBI as it investigates his group’s role in the riot.
Bevan Hurley reports on the case of Joshua James, who authorities said moved through the crowd with other Oath Keepers in a military-style “stack” formation and used force to gain entry to the Capitol.
Nancy Pelosi on hecklers: “Shut up"
Speaking at her weekly press conference, Nancy Pelosi has weighed in on Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s heckling of Joe Biden at the State of the Union.
“Let me just say this,” she said. “I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said, shut up. That’s what he said to them, I think they should just shut up.”
Outrage continues at Carlson’s ‘racist’ Brown Jackson comments
Andrew Feinberg takes a look at the fallout from Tucker Carlson’s tirade last night against Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, in which the increasingly caustic Fox News host questioned why she had not surrendered the results of her law school entry exam.
“Is Ketanji Brown Jackson – a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing -- one of the top legal minds in the entire country?” he asked. “We certainly hope so … so it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was”.
Read Trump’s private schedule from 6 January
Among the documents released along with the 6 January committee’s court filing is an image of Donald Trump’s handwritten private schedule from the day of the Capitol riot.
Scrawled in handwriting at the top of the page are various appointments, among them a call with Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler – who lost her seat just the day before.
Here’s more on what we can glean from the stark document.
Anti-vax extremists embrace pro-Putin conspiracy theory
A tendency of hardcore conspiracy theorists who subscribe to anti-vaccine beliefs are apparently embracing a new fringe idea: that Vladimir Putin is trying to dismantle Ukrainian biological facilities where the coronavirus was created by Dr Anthony Fauci.
That this isn’t the most bizarre Covid-related conspiracy theory in circulation says a lot in itself, but it’s worth reflecting on the fact that in this worldview, Mr Putin is a hero to Dr Fauci’s villain.
Graig Graziosi has more:
Three Republicans vote against Ukrainian solidarity resolution
The House of Representatives yesterday passed a resolution affirming its solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they fight back against the devastating Russian invasion of their country. But while 426 members of the House backed it, three voted against.
All three are Republicans: Paul Gosar of Arizona (notorious for associating with white nationalists), Thomas Massie of Kentucky (who has many times been pilloried for voting against uncontroversial bipartisan legislation), and Matt Rosendale of Montana.
Sravasti Dasgupta has the story.
Why are GOP governors who spurned Trump are refusing to run for Senate?
Ducey, Hogan, and Sununu — all Republican governors who have refused to run for the Senate in a huge blow to the party’s effort to retake control of the upper chamber of Congress.
John Bowden explains their decisions.
Psaki: ‘We are not taking steps to prompt a war with Russia’
The Biden administration has defended its response to the invasion of Ukraine as it insisted it would not provoke a “potential direct war” with Russia.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki avoided making any commitment on a no-fly zone over embattle Ukraine.
Graeme Massie reports.
Biden declares war on oligarchs
The White House has added Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov and seven Russian oligarchs and their families to the list of “Putin cronies” who will be subject to US sanctions imposed in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from Washington, DC.
