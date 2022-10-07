✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.

West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.

Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala Harris for slipping-up while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone last week. She said the US had “an alliance” with North Korea and its dictator Kim Jung-un.

Mr Trump shared the video on his social media platform, where he has not commented on a report that he may well be hiding more top-secret documents, as Department of Justice officials reportedly believe.