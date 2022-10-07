Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up
Rapper’s comments came as he sat down for an interview with Fox News
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.
West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.
Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala Harris for slipping-up while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone last week. She said the US had “an alliance” with North Korea and its dictator Kim Jung-un.
Mr Trump shared the video on his social media platform, where he has not commented on a report that he may well be hiding more top-secret documents, as Department of Justice officials reportedly believe.
Trump attacks NY attorney general on Truth Social
ICYMI: Mr Trump is currently being sued by Letitia James, along with the Trump Organization and his adult children for fraud.
The former president took to Truth Social on Thursday to slam Ms James and brand her “probably the worst violent crime fighter in the Nation.”
“New York is sinking to a level of criminality that nobody thought possible—and it is because of her and her policies. If New York is ever going to come back, violent crime must stop—but Letitia James is incapable of doing that,” he wrote on his social media site.
Trump calls Harris slip-up ‘one of the worst I’ve ever seen'
Kamala Harris’s gaffe regarding North Korea was mentioned by the former president at his rally last weekend in Michigan, when he said mistakenly calling North Korea a US ally was “one of the worst I’ve ever seen.”
In comparison, Mr Trump said while president that he wanted Americans to “sit up in attention” when he talks, in the same way North Korea‘s people do when their leader Kim Jong-un speaks.
While he later denied the seriousness of those comments, a book by author Maggie Haberman alleged that Mr Trump continued to have a “fixation” with his relationship with the North Korean leader, who Mr Trump held two summits with.
He also called the country of Belgium a “city” while president and was accused of withholding military aid to Ukraine amid the country’s war with Russia in return for an investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden – which ultimately led to the Russia probe and his first impeachment – amid other geopolitical gaffes.
Trump shares video mocking Kamala Harris slip-up
Donald Trump appeared to mock Kamala Harris on Thursday night as he shared a video of the vice president slipping-up last week while in the Korean peninsula.
Ms Harris made a diplomatic blunder as she mistakenly praised the US alliance “with the Republic of North Korea” during her trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), instead of South Korea’s name, the Republic of Korea.
Mr Trump shared a clip of the gaffe which ended with a clip of North Korean dictator Kim Jung-un laughing and clappging, in what was not his first attack on Ms Harris
Grame Massie had the original report:
Kamala Harris mistakenly praises ‘Republic of North Korea’ during DMZ trip
Vice president’s gaffe came on high-profile trip to heavily-fortified area that splits Korean Peninsula
Kanye West calls Trump ‘my boy’ in Tucker Carlson interview
Donald Trump was mentioned more than once by Kanye West as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson amid condemnation of a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.
Speaking on Thursday, West claimed “Trump wanted nothing but the best for this country” and referred to the twice impeached former president as “my boy”, while calling the reaction to his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week a “setup”.
That was despite the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) classifying “White Lives Matter” as a “white supremacist phrase that originated in early 2015 as a racist response to the Black Lives Matter movement”.
The phrase has also been used by supporters of Mr Trump, including far right commentator Candance Owens, who wore a matching t-shirt with West in the French capital on Monday.
Herschel Walker defends hypocrisy claims
ICYMI: Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia is trying to play a “Jedi mind trick” on voters in regards to an ever-growing number of scandals regarding the former football player’s unacknowledged children, according to one of the reporters who broke the story.
Josh Marcus has the story for The Independent:
Anti-abortion Herschel Walker now using ‘Jedi mind trick’ say critics
Georgia Senate candidate wants abortion ban, but reportedly paid for procedure for ex-girlfriend
First Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan 6 attack
A Proud Boys leader has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Jeremy Bertino, of North Carolina, is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those charges. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail after entering a plea agreement with the prosecution, CNN reported.
Andrea Blanco has more:
First Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy over Jan 6 attack
Jeremy Bertino, 43, faces a maximum sentence of five years in jail
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
ICYMI: Elon Musk moved this week to revive his bid to buy Twitter, a move that once again has people talking about the repercussions of a right-leaning billionaire taking over one of the world’s most widely-used social media platforms.
John Bowden has the story:
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
Trump was exiled from Facebook and Twitter after January 6 riot
Trump may still be hiding more secret documents, DoJ official believes: report
Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims:
Trump may still be hiding more secret documents, DoJ official believes: report
Former president has asked Supreme Court to rule on review of classified documents
Greg Abott used Covid funds for migrant bus
ICYMI: Texas’s Gov Greg Abbott used loopholes in federal law and insufficient federal oversight to ensure that at least $1bn of federal Covid funding meant for his state’s residents actually went to his controversial efforts to fight immigration.
It’s a shocking direct decision to ignore the stated purpose of those funds that seems to have been made legal through loopholes allowing states to recoup lost revenues.
Read more in The Independent:
Texas’s Greg Abbott used Covid funding to bus migrants out of state, report says
Texas uses loopholes to take Covid funding away from state resposne and pour into political stunt
RNC threatens to sue Google for sending its emails to people’s spam folders
ICYMI: The Republican National Committee has threatened to sue Google over claims its emails are landing in Gmail users’ spam folder at a higher rate than do emails from Democratic-aligned groups.
RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel promised news about a lawsuit “soon” in an interview Thursday morning on Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.
“We need to find a way to keep Big Tech’s thumb off the scale in our elections and our democracy, because they should not be able to suppress emails that we’re sending to people who asked for us to send these emails,” she said.
Read more:
RNC threatens to sue Google for sending its emails to people’s spam folders
‘It is voter suppression by Big Tech, and we have to find a way to hold them accountable,’ RNC chair says
