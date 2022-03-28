Trump news: Former president accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of disrespect towards GOP senators
Former president Donald Trump attacked Ketanji Brown Jackson for being “disrespectful” to GOP senators during her confirmation last week.
Mr Trump said: “Judge Jackson was unbelievably disrespectful to Republican Senators that in many cases were really nicely asking questions.” He added: “She had total disdain and even hatred for them.”
He was speaking at a rally in Commerce, Georgia and made it clear that Ms Jackson — who would become the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the US Supreme Court if confirmed — was proud of the fact “she never once voted to support” him.
Meanwhile, the former president also hinted that he might run for president again. “I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time. And now, we just might have to do it again.”
The 6 January committee, which is investigating the attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters, has announced that it will meet later today.
