✕ Close Trump says Ketanji Brown Jackson was ‘unbelievably disrespectful’ to GOP senators

Former president Donald Trump attacked Ketanji ​ Brown Jackson for being “disrespectful” to GOP senators during her confirmation last week.

Mr Trump said: “Judge Jackson was unbelievably disrespectful to Republican Senators that in many cases were really nicely asking questions.” He added: “She had total disdain and even hatred for them.”

He was speaking at a rally in Commerce, Georgia and made it clear that Ms Jackson — who would become the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the US Supreme Court if confirmed — was proud of the fact “she never once voted to support” him.

Meanwhile, the former president also hinted that he might run for president again. “I ran twice, I won twice and I did much better the second time. And now, we just might have to do it again.”

The 6 January committee, which is investigating the attack on the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters, has announced that it will meet later today.