✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Donald Trump’s former transportation secretary was subjected to “racist” comments from the former president.

Mr Trump said Elaine Chao was “China loving” in a Truth Social post and that her husband, the most senior GOP figure in Congress, had made “a DEATH WISH” by agreeing to a spending plan that would see the government funded until 16 December and after the midterm elections.

While Mr McConnell has not issued a response to the attack, Republican Senator Rick Scott also avoided any confrontation with Mr Trump on the matter and told CNN in a weekend interview that the former president wanted to make sure “we don’t keep caving into Democrats.”

Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, said the tone of violent rhetoric in US politics is ratcheting up, to the point where she’s worried a member of Congress might get assassinated however, That was closely followed by right wing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene telling Trump rally goers in Michigan that Democrats wanted to “kill” Republicans. Those claims were unfounded.