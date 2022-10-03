Trump news - live: Mitch McConnell silent on Trump racist comments about his wife
Republicans divided over violent rhetoric
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Donald Trump’s former transportation secretary was subjected to “racist” comments from the former president.
Mr Trump said Elaine Chao was “China loving” in a Truth Social post and that her husband, the most senior GOP figure in Congress, had made “a DEATH WISH” by agreeing to a spending plan that would see the government funded until 16 December and after the midterm elections.
While Mr McConnell has not issued a response to the attack, Republican Senator Rick Scott also avoided any confrontation with Mr Trump on the matter and told CNN in a weekend interview that the former president wanted to make sure “we don’t keep caving into Democrats.”
Other Republican Senators, like Susan Collins of Maine, said the tone of violent rhetoric in US politics is ratcheting up, to the point where she’s worried a member of Congress might get assassinated however, That was closely followed by right wing Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene telling Trump rally goers in Michigan that Democrats wanted to “kill” Republicans. Those claims were unfounded.
Mike Lindell will join Fox News and other targets of Dominion Voting System’s retribution for the false claims, conspiracies and nonsense spread about the company by Trump supporters in 2020.
That was the result of a decision by the Supreme Court on Monday to deny Mr Lindell’s appeal of a lower court decision determining that the company’s lawsuit against him could go forward.
The MyPillow CEO is facing a staggering $1.3 bn lawsuit for espousing false claims about Dominion voting machines and their supposed use by Joe Biden to steal the 2002 election.
Read more from The Independent’s John Bowden:
Mike Lindell’s appeal denied by Supreme Court, will face Dominion defamation suit
MyPillow CEO had sought to toss out massive suit from voting machine manufacturer
Greene claims Democrats ‘killing’ Republicans in Trump rally speech
Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed thatt Democrats are “killing” Republicans while speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Michigan on Saturday.
“Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings,” the US representative said in her address to the crowd.
Ms Greene cited a North Dakota incident where an intoxicated man allegedly had a “political” argument with a pedestrian who he hit with his car, and later claimed was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents reported by The Daily Beast.
The remarks were widelycondemed on social media.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats are ‘killing’ Republicans
Marjorie Taylor Greene made the claim that Democrats are “killing” Republicans while speaking at a Donald Trump rally in Michigan on Saturday, 1 October. “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings,” the US representative said in her address to the crowd. Ms Greene cited a North Dakota incident where an intoxicated man allegedly had a “political” argument with a pedestrian who he hit with his car, and later claimed was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to court documents reported by The Daily Beast. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
‘Its never OK ok to be racist’, says Rick Scott
While Republican Senator Rick Scott avoided directly condemning Donald Trump for his attack on Mitch McConnell, the lawmaker did go as far as to say that “it’s never ever OK to be a racist”.
Mr Scott’s response came during an interview on CNN when he was confronted with Mr Trump’s recent social media tirade against Mr McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao, who the former president used racist language against.
“As you know, the president likes to give people nicknames,” said the Florida Republican, who also added: “I hope no one is racist”.
The psychiatrist who warned of Donald Tump in 2017
In 2017, Dr Bandy Lee put together a conference and consulted other medical professionals, then published a book containing 27 essays from psychologists and psychiatrists calling Donald Trump a “clear and present danger.”
The book outlined all of the ways a Trump presidency could threaten the country, with writers touching upon his perceived sociopathy, narcissism, paranoid delusions, impulse control problems, antsocial personality disorder and a range of other concerning traits.
As Sheila Flynn writes in an interview with Dr Lee, it’s hard for anyone to argue, at this point, that the book wasn’t highly prescient. And now she’s even more scared for the future:
Dr Bandy Lee warned five years ago Trump was dangerous. She’s more worried now
Psychiatrist Bandy Lee works with gang leaders and maximum security offenders. When Donald Trump ran for office, she noticed frightening similarities and warned the world. Much of her predictions have come - or are coming - true. Now, she’s worried about America’s ‘demise’, she tells Sheila Flynn
Trump ‘beyond the pale’, says conservative analyst on CNN
Scott Jennings, a conservative political commentator, said “every Republican” should be able to say that Donald Trump’s attack on Mitch McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao were “beyond the pale” and did not make him worthy of the 2024 nomination.
“You wouldn’t say, ‘Hmm, let’s hand this person the presidency or the Republican nomination for president,’” MrJennings told CNN on Sunday. “You would say, ‘Call 911.’ ”
He added that Mr Trump’s comments about Mr McConnell’s support for a spending bill being a “death wish” were “assassination instructions” against the Senate Minority Leader, whose wife was also attacked by the former president using racist language.
Other Republicans, including senator Rick Scott, seemed to avoid criticising Mr Trump for the comments when asked by CNN over the weekend.
McConnell ‘silent’ on Trump attack
The Republican Senate Minority Leader has not addressed Mr Trump’s comments about his support for spending legislation last week and racist language towards his wife, Elaine Chao.
Jon Cooper, a former Democrat campaign chair, was among the figures on Twitter to criticise both the former president and Mr McConnell for not issuing a retort.
He said:
Those comments were echoed by former Republican congressman Joe Walsh who described his former party’s support for Mr Trump as a “cult”.
WATCH: Trump thanks Ginni Thomas for her support
Donald Trump praised conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, at his rally in Michigan at the weekend.
Ms Thomas lobbied top officials to overturn the result of the 2020 election based on debunked conspiracy theories pushed by Mr Trump and his allies.
Watch his speech below:
Trump told Maggie Haberman she was ‘like his psychiatrist’
Donald Trump told New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman she was “like my psychiatrist” during a post-presidency interview for her new book Confidence Man.
According to an excerpt published in The Atlantic, the former president turned to two aides during their interview at Mar-a-Lago and said: “I love being with her; she’s like my psychiatrist.”
Here’s more:
Trump told Maggie Haberman she was ‘like his psychiatrist’
‘The reality is that he treats everyone like they are his psychiatrists,’ New York Times reporter Ms Haberman writes in new book
Rick Scott Rick Scott refuses to defend Mitch McConnell and wife
Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida refused to condemn former president Donald Trump’s comments about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was criticised for voting with Democrats on spending legislation.
“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J Trump,” the former president wrote on Truth Social.
He went on to accuse Elaine Chao, Mr McConnell’s wife and a former transportation secretary, of being “China loving” in language that was widely derided for being racist.
Eric Garcia has more:
GOP senator awkwardly kowtows to Trump after ‘racist’ attack on McConnell’s wife
‘It never ever OK to be racist,’ GOP senator Rick Scott says when pressed
Trump’s beef with Maggie Haberman continues
During a rally in Michigan on Saturday, Donald Trump continued his attacks on a forthcoming book about him from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
In a speech in Warren, the former president denied one of the book’s more shocking claims, that Mr Trump considered firing his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House roles via tweet, which he said”didn’t happen”.
Here’s our full report.
Trump attacks Maggie Haberman book as ‘disgusting’ and denies he nearly fired Ivanka
Former president has repeatedly attacked New York Times reporter’s forthcoming book on White House
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies