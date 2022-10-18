Trump news – live: Trump gave Bob Woodward Kim Jong-un letters as Jan 6 probe targets Secret Service testimony
Former president allowed veteran reporter to read letters from North Korean leader
Audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The then-president can be heard saying: “Don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”
Meanwhile, the January 6 committee is set on pursuing testimony from the Secret Service relating to the events surrounding the Capitol riot. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct.
In other news relating to the agency charged with protecting presidents, the House Oversight Committee has released new documents showing that Mr Trump often charged “exorbitant” fees to Secret Service agents staying in his hotels.
According to the panel, the charges included rates of more than $1,000 a night to stay in his former hotel just blocks from the White House – meaning that his organisation directly profited from public money.
In other news, the Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.
Amidst deepening antisemitism controversy, Trump defends Kanye West
Donald Trump has defended Kanye West amid the rapper’s deepening antisemitism controversy, insisting that the rapper has always “been great to me.”
Mr Trump, whose daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and grandchildren are all Jewish, was asked by Salem News’s Larry O’Connor how he felt about West’s recent attacks.
Graeme Massie reports.
“He was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive.” Trump said this week.
‘I was touched’: Ghislaine Maxwell praises Trump for backing her
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and confidant of infamous child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, told a filmmaker that the support of men including Donald Trump and Prince Andrew gave her a “big boost” in prison.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Maxwell said men who had associations with her and Epstein — including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — were victims of ‘cancel culture’
'I would’ve gone to jail, and I would’ve been happy to do so for our country’
In an appearance on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was asked about her statement in the recently released video of her on 6 January 2021 that she would punch then-President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot if he had come to Congress that day.
“I said I would’ve punched him out, I would’ve gone to jail, and I would’ve been happy to do so for our country,” said Ms Pelosi.
Watch below:
Trump indulges in narcissistic Truth Social 'retruthing’ blitz
Donald Trump had a busy Tuesday morning on his social media platform “retruthing” posts from followers at times literally lionising him, channelling biblical terminology, and displaying cult-like devotion.
Cult-like Truth Social posts get love from former president in morning of ‘retruthing’
Audio reveals Trump showed Kim Jong-Un letters to Bob Woodward
A recording from a new audiobook by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward reported by CNN on Tuesday reveals that former President Donald Trump gave the journalist copies of letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Mr Trump says on the recording. “And don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”
Abe Asher has the story.
‘I want you to treat them with respect,’ the former president told Mr Woodward
Kellyanne Conway endorses Dr Oz
Former Trump senior aide Kellyanne Conway has joined her one-time boss in endorsing Dr Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
She wrote on Twitter that this rival Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is “the most dangerous man in Pennsylvania, apart from the criminals he released”.
Trump aides “bullied CDC staff” to downplay Covid
A damning new report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus investigating the Trump administration’s response to the Covid crisis unearthed new details that describe how top aides in the White House bullied Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff in service of the former president’s political goals.
“Evidence obtained by the Select Subcommittee documents how Trump Administration officials usurped control of CDC communications and blocked public health officials from providing accurate information about the coronavirus to the American people,” the report released on Monday by the committee, which is being led by Democratic Rep Jim Clyburn, began.
In its third investigation into the government response to the coronavirus pandemic, the panel also uncovered evidence that showed how the Trump administration systematically, and oftentimes with great success, attempted to stifle the scientific integrity of the federal agency tasked with handling the public health response.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Trump aides ’usurped control of CDC communications and blocked public health officials from providing accurate information about the coronavirus to the American people,’ report claims
Trump asked about Kanye West comments
Former President Donald Trump was asked about Kanye West’s recent attack on his son-in-law Jared Kushner and other anti-Semitic statements.
Mr Trump was being interviewed by Salem News’s Larry O’Connor over the phone in an interview released today, Mediaite reports.
The former president claims to have not seen the statements and instead talks about how West was always nice to him and the MAGA movement...
“He’s been saying some really offensive things lately about your own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and about Jewish people. Jewish Americans writ large. Could you react to that? Because is this the guy that you knew?” Mr O’Connor asked.
“Well, I haven’t really seen the statements he’s made. I did watch the Tucker Carlson interview and he was really nice to me. Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” Mr Trump replied, mentioning the interview West did on Fox News.
He continued: “And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him.”
Mr Trump then added: “So I don’t really know what statements he made. Sometimes he’ll make a statement and a lot of people will think it’s worse, than he means it to be. But I think that, you know, I was I was certainly very you know, what I’m talking about. He was really high on a guy named Donald Trump.”
Kinzinger says Jan 6 panel will pursue Secret Service testimony
Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct in the run-up to the January 6 attack and tried to hide it afterwards.
The January 6 select committee member was speaking to CNN on The Situation Room when he told host Wolf Blazer something appears to be amiss at the US Secret Service.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
The Illinois congressman says he has concerns about the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies ignoring similar reports of possible violence
Fox Business hosts scorn Biden impeachment talk
Senior members of the House GOP leadership, Elise Stefanik in particular, are becoming increasingly bellicose in their promises to investigate the Biden administration during the next Congress should they get a majority – and their plans may even extend to impeaching the president himself.
The supposed offences they would impeach him for are not always clear, but they remain at least publicly committed to the idea. Yet even some of the party’s dedicated media outriders are expressing scepticism about it, and openly wondering what gain is to be had.
