Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for being sanctioned by Russia
Follow live updates below
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally in South Carolina
In a tweet about Russia putting President Joe Biden on a sanctions list, Donald Trump revived an unproven allegation that Mr Biden has a conflict of interest over Russia and was “slow on the draw” when Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday Mr Trump also tweeted congratulations to Paul Mango on his new book about Operation Warp Speed to deliver vaccines against Covid-19.
Meanwhile, a Democratic Party fundraising committee said it will hold the former president accountable by filing a formal complaint against him after he was accused of illegally spending political donations on campaigning for president without registering as a candidate.
American Bridge, a Democrat-aligned political action committee, said late Monday that it has already submitted a complaint to the US Federal Election Commission about Mr Trump’s conduct.
“We’re holding him accountable for dodging the law,” the group said.
Mr Trump continues to boast to his supporters that contrary to reports he failed to deter Vladimir Putin’s ambitions in the post-Soviet sphere, “no one was tougher on Russia” than him – and that “my personality is what kept us out of war”.
He also speculated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “could lead to World War III”, adding that his successor Joe Biden can still “end this tragedy without getting Americans snared into a gruesome and very bloody war.”
Psaki mocks Russia for sanctioning President Biden’s father
After Russia announced sanctions against several US political figures, White House press secretary Jen Psaki pointed out that it may have accidentally punished President Biden’s father.
“I would first note that President Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
Nathan Place reports.
Psaki mocks Russia for sanctioning Biden’s father: ‘May he rest in peace’
‘I would first note that President Biden is a Junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace,’ Ms Psaki told reporters
Biden: Putin’s aggression has ‘united’ Americans and ‘the freedom-loving world’
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russian president Vladimir Putin had united Americans and people across the world in opposition to him by invading Ukraine last month.
Speaking at a signing ceremony for a bill to fund US government operations for the remainder of the 2022 fiscal year, Mr Biden praised legislative leaders for including a ‘historic’ level of funding — $13.6 billion — to ensure sufficient “economic, humanitarian and security” resources to continue the “forceful” US response to the crisis.
“Putin’s aggression against Ukraine has united people all across America. united our two parties in Congress and united the freedom-loving world,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Biden says Putin’s aggression has ‘united’ Americans and ‘the freedom-loving world’
US president praises Congress for the inclusion of a ‘historic’ $14.6bn in defence and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine in the government funding bill he signed on Tuesday
Senate passes bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent
The US Senate has passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent.
The Sunshine Protection Act was passed by unanimous consent on Tuesday.
Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio said following its passage that “it’s an eclectic collection of members of the United States Senate in favour of what we’ve just done here”.
Gustaf Kilander has the latest from Washington, DC.
Senate passes bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent
‘Pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come,’ Marco Rubio says
Ukrainian journalist killed with Fox News cameraman was freelancer for network
Fox News has announced that Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova was working as a freelancer for the network when she died in Monday’s attack that also killed its cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and injured correspondent Benjamin Hall.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova working as freelancer for Fox when killed
Oleksandra Kuvshynova died on Monday in the same attack that killed cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and injured correspondent Benjamin Hall
Madison Cawthorn stays quiet on attendance at Zelensky address
Republican Rep Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina did not respond when The Independent asked whether he will attend a joint address to Congress by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, after the US congressman was videotaped calling the Ukrainian leader “a thug”.
The The Independent sent two emails to the North Carolina Republican’s office asking whether he will attend the Ukrainian president’s joint address to Congress on Wednesday morning. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invited the president to address Congress virtually as Russia continues its assault on the country.
Eric Garcia reports.
Madison Cawthorn mum on whether he’ll attend Zelensky address
GOP rep previously called Ukraine’s government ‘corrupt’ and ‘vile’
Former Proud Boys chairman ordered detained over plan to storm government buildings
The former chairman of the far-right group the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, has been ordered detained by a Miami judge while prosecutors have obtained a document that shows a plan to storm government buildings on 6 January.
The document was cited by federal prosecutors last week when they charged Mr Tarrio with conspiracy.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Ex-Proud Boys leader ordered detained as documents show plan to storm government
January 6 document states that protesters should occupy government buildings, conduct sit-ins, and chant slogans such as ‘We the people’ and ‘No Trump, No America’
Over half of American voters don’t believe Biden will run again
Nearly half of Americans surveyed in a recent Wall Street Journal poll believe that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election in 2024.
In the survey, the Wall Street Journal reported that 52 per cent of respondents said they don’t think Mr Biden will make an attempt at being re-elected in November 2024, compared with the 29 per cent who believed the contrary.
Nineteen per cent indicated that they were undecided about whether they thought the 79-year-old leader would pursue re-election.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Half of American voters don’t think Biden will make a run for re-election, poll finds
Fifty-two percent of respondents said they don’t think US President Joe Biden will make an attempt at running for re-election in 2024
What are the Ukraine ‘biolabs’?
Andrew Buncombe sets out what we know about bio-labs – and the claims being made about them by Fox News and the US right.
What are Ukraine ‘biolabs’ and why have they become an obsession for Fox News?
Explainer: Andrew Buncombe sets out what we know about bio-labs – and the claims being made about them
Trump congratulates author of book on Covid-19 response
Donald Trump has congratulated the author of an upcoming book about Operation Warp Speed — his administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Through his spokesperson’s Twitter account he wrote: “Congratulations to Paul Mango on his new book, Warp Speed: Inside the Operation that Beat Covid, the Critics, and the Odds, which tells the story of how my Administration, in record time, delivered vaccines and therapeutics to the American people to fight the China Virus. What we achieved was incredible, but it is sad to see what Biden has done with it (no mandates!). Great job, Paul!”
What proponents of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ get wrong about the bill
To hear Republican officials tell it, what critics have called Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill simply gives parents more control over their children’s classroom instruction, or it prevents young children from learning about sex, or it stops LGBT+ teachers from “grooming” their students.
To those officials, the “Parental Rights in Education Act” does not discriminate against LGBT+ people – what Governor Ron DeSantis calls a “fraudulent” narrative promoted by advocacy groups and the media to promote “woke gender ideology” – it merely forbids schools from forcing young children to learn about LGBT+ sex and gender transition. They argue it’s a straightforward, reasonable measure while characterising its opponents as child predators.
But the text of the bill does not say any of those things.
Alex Woodward reports.
What Donald Trump Jr and GOP proponents of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ get wrong about the bill
Supporters of Florida’s controversial legislation tell critics to ‘read the bill.’ We did, and it doesn’t say what they think it does
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies