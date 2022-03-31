Trump news - live: White House blasts ex-president’s Putin brag as burner phone comment mocked
Follow for the latest developments
The White House has blasted Donald Trump’s request for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information on President Joe Biden’s son in the middle of the war in Ukraine.
“What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin? There is only one, and it’s Donald Trump,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said to reporters on Wednesday.
Meanwhile Trump administration records turned over to the House January 6th select committee by the National Archives and Records Administration do not include any calls made or received by Mr Trump between the hours of 11.17am and 6.54pm on the day a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in hopes of stopping certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
The nine-member panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his advisers used untraceable “burner phones” to evade official White House record-keeping systems which would otherwise have documented the president’s inbound and outbound phone calls that day.
Mr Trump denied doing so in a statement in which he claimed to have “no idea what a burner phone is,” adding that he had “never even heard the term” to the “best of [his] knowledge”.
However, law suits filed on his behalf and a statement by former national security adviser John Bolton indicate otherwise.
Trump hits out at Biden gas price plan
In a statement released through his spokesperson, Donald Trump has hit out at President Joe Biden’s plan to release one million barrels per day of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months in a bid to combat high gas prices.
The former president says: “So after 50 years of being virtually empty, I built up our oil reserves during my administration, and low energy prices, to 100% full. It’s called the Strategic National Reserves, and it hasn’t been full for many decades. In fact, it’s been mostly empty. It’s supposed to only be used for large-scale emergency or conflict. Now I see where Biden has just announced he’s going to take what we so carefully and magically built, and what will be a futile attempt to reduce oil and gasoline prices. They will soon bring it down to empty again. It just never ends!”
White House slams Trump for Putin request
Here’s the moment White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield blasted Donald Trump for asking Vladimir Putin to dig for dirt of Hunter Biden in the midst of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Trump claims he doesn’t know what burner phones are, but court papers show otherwise
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump used the term “burner phones” — a slang term used to describe an untraceable mobile phone which he has denied knowing — in a September 2021 civil lawsuit, according to court documents.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump said he hadn’t heard of burner phones but used phrase in lawsuit
Revelation comes after former national security adviser said he had heard the ex-president use the phrase
What we still don’t know about the Trump White House call logs from Jan 6
Bombshell reporting from CBS News and The Washington Post published this week revealed that a mysterious gap exists in the Trump White House call logs from the day of the Captiol riot on 6 January 2021.
While rioters attempted to sack the US Capitol, chanted “hang Mike Pence”, and delayed the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, Donald Trump was holed up in the White House with his staff. We now know that several top officials, including chief of staff Mark Meadows, were fielding calls and texts from desperate lawmakers on Capitol Hill who were insistent that the president needed to call off his supporters before the violence got worse.
There is no mention of that in the White House call logs, however, which contain a more than seven-hour gap during the riot where no calls were recorded. The logs are not a complete picture of the communications that White House officials, including the president, had during the riot, given their use of personal cell phones, but the logs are still a point of interest for the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.
John Bowden reports.
Burner phones and a seven-hour gap: What we still don’t know about Trump’s call logs
Watergate-esque gap in logs raises serious questions about what Trump was doing
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of news relating to former President Donald Trump and his continuing influence on US politics in Washington and beyond.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies