Trump calls for Putin to release dirt on the Biden family

The White House has blasted Donald Trump’s request for Russian President Vladimir Putin to release potentially damaging information on President Joe Biden’s son in the middle of the war in Ukraine.

“What kind of American, let alone an ex-president, thinks that this is the right time to enter into a scheme with Vladimir Putin and brag about his connections to Vladimir Putin? There is only one, and it’s Donald Trump,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said to reporters on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Trump administration records turned over to the House January 6th select committee by the National Archives and Records Administration do not include any calls made or received by Mr Trump between the hours of 11.17am and 6.54pm on the day a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in hopes of stopping certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The nine-member panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his advisers used untraceable “burner phones” to evade official White House record-keeping systems which would otherwise have documented the president’s inbound and outbound phone calls that day.

Mr Trump denied doing so in a statement in which he claimed to have “no idea what a burner phone is,” adding that he had “never even heard the term” to the “best of [his] knowledge”.

However, law suits filed on his behalf and a statement by former national security adviser John Bolton indicate otherwise.