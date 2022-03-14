✕ Close Trump says Ukraine invasion could lead to WWIII

Donald Trump speculated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could potentially lead to a third world war, as he took a shot at Joe Biden for his response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

“This could lead to World War III. I see what’s happening,” he said during a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, adding that his successor can still “end this tragedy without getting Americans snared into a gruesome and very bloody war.”

Meanwhile, a former US ambassador to Ukraine said that transcripts revealing Mr Trump’s attempts to withhold congressionally approved military aid from Ukraine during a 2019 phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky likely emboldened the Russian president.

“I think it certainly plays a part. I think Putin saw how Trump viewed Ukraine … as a pawn,” Marie Yovanovitch told NBC on Sunday.

Mr Trump was impeached for the first time following a congressional inquiry finding that he sought to withhold military aid and an invitation to the White House in exchange for President Zelensky’s announcement of an investigation into his Mr Biden, and to promote a conspiracy theory that Ukraine – not Russia – interfered in 2016 elections.