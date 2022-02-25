Trump news – live: Ex-president’s own national security adviser turns on him over Putin ‘genius’ comment
As Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine with ground forces and airstrikes, a State Department spokesperson said he had “no words” in response to praise for the Russian autocrat from Donald Trump.
Twice in two days, the former president has hailed Mr Putin as “smart” and blamed Joe Biden for what is happening.
“He [Mr Putin] was going to be satisfied with a piece and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration,” Mr Trump said while speaking with Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham. “As an American I am angry about it and I am saddened by it. And it all happened because of a rigged election.”
In another video clip from Wednesday night that was circulated on social media, Mr Trump can be heard saying: “Trump said Putin is smart. He’s taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump hailed Mr Putin as “savvy” and called his move on Ukraine “genius”.
Ted Cruz dodges questions on Ukraine after trying to blame Biden
Texas senator Ted Cruz did not react well to being challenged on the timeline he was citing to assign blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to President Joe Biden.
Mr Cruz, who serves on the Senate’s foreign relations committee, spoke to The Independent on Thursday as he arrived to speak at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.
Ted Cruz dodges questions on Ukraine after trying to blame Biden
The Texas senator accused The Independent of spreading ‘fake news’ after being reminded of when Russia’s buildup of forces along Ukraine’s border began
Outrage as Florida Republicans pass ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and ‘Stop Woke Act’
Florida’s Republican-dominated House of Representatives passed a pair of bills that opponents argue will chill classroom instruction on racism and injustice and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Outrage as Republicans pass ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and ‘Stop Woke Act’
Legislation joins GOP effort to put ‘parental rights’ at forefront of 2022 campaigns that opponents argue will have chilling effect in classrooms and in the workplace
Don Jr invokes wrath of Twitter after linking Russian invasion to they/them pronouns
Donald Trump Jr has invoked the wrath of social media users for suggesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the fault of they/them pronouns.
The former US president’s eldest son immediately earned condemnation for the tweet on Thursday, with many arguing it was both alarmist and transphobic.
He tweeted: “Maybe it’s time we start worrying about real s*** instead of our pronouns?”
Don Jr ridiculed for linking Russian invasion to they/them pronouns
‘Using someone’s preferred pronouns takes two seconds’
Biden’s approval polls hang in the balance as he insists he didn’t underestimate Putin
President Joe Biden has insisted he never underestimated Vladimir Putin amid uncertainty over how his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect his approval rating.
Mr Biden’s old remarks about Mr Putin were dredged up during a heated Q&A following his remarks on the invasion on Thursday - where he announced harsh new sanctions against the Russian leader and his allies.
The president was asked by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy: “Did you underestimate Putin, and would you still describe him the way you did in the summer as a ‘worthy adversary?’”
Biden polls hang in the balance as he insists he didn’t underestimate Putin
Biden’s old remarks about Putin were dredged up in during a heated Q&A following his remarks on the Ukraine invasion on Thursday
Ron DeSantis just turned into Trump’s worst nightmare
The speech given by DeSantis was at times ridiculous, yet also clearly a pitch for a presidential run in 2024 — and he delivered it convincingly, writes Holly Baxter.
Ron DeSantis just turned into Trump’s worst nightmare while onstage at CPAC
The speech given by DeSantis was at times ridiculous, yet also clearly a pitch for a presidential run in 2024 — and he delivered it convincingly
Biden vows to do ‘everything’ to ‘limit the pain’ on gas prices amid Russia’s Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden acknowledged a wave of incoming turbulence for US gas prices and potentially other areas of the economy on Thursday but vowed that his administration would do “everything” it could to minimise the effects felt by Americans.
He made the remarks during a short national address and subsequent q&a session with reporters at the White House, his first address of the type since Russian forces invaded Ukraine late on Wednesday night.
Biden vows to ‘limit the pain’ on gas prices amid Russia’s Ukraine invasion
President’s national address comes after Russian invasion late on Wednesday
State Department left speechless over Trump and Pompeo praise of Putin
State Department spokesman Ned Price was left speechless by Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo’s praise of “genius” Vladimir Putin.
Asked for his reaction to the accolades for Mr Putin’s cleverness, strength and smartness, Mr Price said he had “no response”.
“In fact, I have no words,” Mr Price said.
State Department has ‘no words’ in reaction to Trump’s praise of Putin
‘Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ gushed former president Donald Trump
Voices: Trump praised Putin over Ukraine so much he seemed to imply US should invade Mexico
‘That’s wonderful,’ the former president said when asked about Putin’s latest moves. ‘…I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper….We could use that on our southern border’, writes Noah Berlatsky.
Trump praised Putin over Ukraine so much he ended up suggesting invading Mexico
‘That’s wonderful,’ the former president said when asked about Putin’s latest moves. ‘…I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper….We could use that on our southern border’
Don’t ask whether Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still president
The kind of division happening in American politics right now is exactly what Putin wants, writes Jay Caruso in Washington, DC.
Would Putin have invaded Ukraine if Trump was president? Don’t ask
The kind of division happening in American politics right now is exactly what Putin wants
Bush and Obama back Biden response to Russia invasion of Ukraine after Trump branded Putin ‘genius’
Two former presidents have issued harsh condemnations of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine - days after a third branded the dictator a “genius”.
George W Bush and Barack Obama released statements on Thursday, hours after Russia began its attack on multiple targets within Ukrainian territory, including its capital city.
Megan Sheets reports.
Bush and Obama back Biden response to Russia invasion of Ukraine
Bush and Obama both express solidarity with the Ukrainian people after Trump praised their invader
