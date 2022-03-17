Trump news - live: Don Jr mocked for suggesting Trump lead peace talks
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally in South Carolina
Donald Trump used the occasion of Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual address to Congress to brag about his supposed rescue of the Nato alliance – this despite his history of derogatory remar
The Republican National Committee last night mounted a last-minute effort to stop the 6 January committee from accessing its email communications from the weeks after the 2020 election.
In a late-night legal filing, the party committee claims that the subpoena seeking access to the emails in question “would give the Select Committee unprecedented access to the RNC's internal political strategies and to private, personal information regarding its supporters”. However, the party seems unlikely to succeed, as the company that handled and retains the emails, Salesforce, says it still intends to comply with the committee’s subpoena.
How Republicans are reacting to Zelensky speech
While Donald Trump focuses on bragging about his supposed defence of the Nato alliance, others in his party are responding to Volodymyr Zelensky’s congressional address with variously angry and sombre statements. And they are overwhelmingly taking the Ukrainian president’s side.
Alex Woodward has a roundup of their reactions:
Republican House leaders condemn Russian attacks as ‘nothing less than genocide’
GOP leadership says Zelensky’s address to Congress underscores urgency for MiG deployment
Zelensky’s ‘Churchillian’ speech wows Congress
Ukraine’s president spoke to Congress in a rare, historic early-morning address on Wednesday and delivered an impassioned plea for more western assistance in his country’s effort to fight off a Russian invasion.
During his speech, Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his desire for President Joe Biden and other leaders of Nato nations to institute a no-fly-zone throughout Ukraine’s airspace, which would be aimed at preventing Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s civilian centres.
But in conversations with lawmakers after his roughly 10-minute address, it was clear that many in the US see that idea as a step that would draw the US into a direct war with Russia — a prospect for which there is little political attraction on Capitol Hill.
John Bowden reports on Mr Zelensky’s remarks and the impression they left on lawmakers.
Zelensky’s ‘Churchillian’ speech wows Democrats and Republicans alike
‘We need to get them planes ... I don’t give a s*** how we get them,’ says one Democrat
Domestic terrorism: the incel threat
A new report from the Secret Service has found that so-called “incels” are a rising domestic terror threat in the US.
Coming after several years of deadly attacks by men who identify with the online subculture of self-proclaimed “involuntary celibates”, the report warns that this form of “misogynistic extremism” demands increased attention. In particular, the authors argue for more awareness of particular kinds of behaviour that can indicate increasing radicalisation, among them “concerning and threatening communications, an interest in violence, intense or escalating anger, blaming other people, bizarre or inappropriate behaviour and interpersonal difficulties”.
‘Incels’ are growing threat in America, Secret Service report finds
Report examines instances where men linked to incel movements have killed women
Trump reacts to Zelensky speech by defending himself on Nato
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky began his address to the US Congress, Donald Trump had this to say in a statement blasted out to his supporters...
It’s worth noting that he has previously described Nato as “obsolete” and is widely claimed to have considered pulling the US out of the alliance altogether.
Trump makes bizarre claim he ‘rebuilt floundering Nato’ in middle of Zelensky speech
‘All of the Fake News commentators that said Trump was tearing down NATO should be ashamed of themselves,’ former president says
Analysis: Why Putin has the support of the American far right
While much of the mainstream Republican Party has taken a strong anti-Russian line as the assault on Ukraine continues, more than a few of the right’s top opinionmakers are going the other way – as are many on the more extreme end of the spectrum.
The Independent’s Holly Baxter has this analysis of why so many on the far right are sympathetic to a Russian version of events, even as many of them are keen to distance themselves from allegations of being essentially Russian propagandists.
Why far-right Republicans are praising Putin
One of the strangest strands to emerge from the invasion of Ukraine is to see America’s right support the Russian president, writes Holly Baxter
Former staffer turned critic: Russia played Trump
Miles Taylor, the former homeland security staffer who has become an in-demand Trump-critical pundit, gives his assessment of how the current crisis in eastern Europe might look if it Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, were charged with handling it...
Local GOP legislator put on the spot over association with racist far right
A GOP Idaho legislator who spoke at February’s white nationalist AFPAC conference – which also featured US Representatives Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene – found herself grilled by a local reporter on her association with the event. The interview is more than worth a watch.
Explainer: How the Ukraine “biolabs” conspiracy theory got a foothold on the right
The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe takes a look at how a fringe theory pushed by the Kremlin has become a top talking point in certain corners of the far-right commentariat, including for Fox News’s Tucker Carlson – this even as Russia and its assault on Ukraine prove extraordinarily unpopular among the American public.
What are Ukraine ‘biolabs’ and why have they become an obsession for Fox News?
Explainer: Andrew Buncombe sets out what we know about bio-labs – and the claims being made about them
Dr Oz reverses course on keeping Turkish citizenship if elected to Senate
Television doctor turned Republican Senate candidate Dr Mehmet Oz now says he will give up his Turkish citizenship if elected to replace Pennsylvania senator Pat Toomey in November.
Dr Oz, who was born in Ohio and is a US citizen, but acquired dual Turkish citizenship through his parents and maintained it as an adult through service in the Turkish Army, had previously told reporters he would not renounce his Turkish citizenship even if it means he must forego the access to classified information granted to members of Congress.
He had attributed his decision to retain his Turkish citizenship to the need to care for his mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Mehmet Oz now says he will renounce Turkish citizenship if elected to Senate
Senators actually don’t require security clearances to access classified information
Biden sees rare support from GOP after Zelensky speech
The Republican establishment in Washington is warming to President Joe Biden’s response to Russia’s invasion, while some on the far right question whether to support Ukraine at all.
After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress on Wednesday in a historic virtual speech from his secure location in Kyev, GOP lawmakers had little criticism for the embattled leader’s US counterpart – a rare respite from the hardline opposition Republican leaders have shown the White House for months.
John Bowden has the latest from Washington, DC.
Biden sees both support and calls to do more from GOP after Zelensky speech
Biden being ‘appropriately cautious’ with refusal to support no-fly-zone, GOP lawmaker says
