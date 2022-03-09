Trump news - live: Ex-president would tell Putin ‘go on in’ to Ukraine says former aide
Follow latest updates here
Related Video: Bill Barr says Donald Trump responsible for January 6 Capitol riot
As Joe Biden prepared to announce a ban on the importation of Russian oil, Donald Trump contributed an angry statement about rising gas prices.
“BREAKING NEWS,” he wrote in an email to supporters: “HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN HISTORY! DO YOU MISS ME YET?”
Meanwhile, the chair of the panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has described newly obtained White House visitor logs as “very fruitful”.
According to chair Bennie Thompson, the records, which the committee has obtained over the fierce objections of Mr Trump, have been sent to the committee from the National Archives in the last few days.
Meanwhile, Minority Whip Steve Scalise has drawn flack for comments he made in response to a question regarding former President Trump’s threat to withhold military aid from Ukraine.
Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr Trump’s fourth press secretary, said she believed Mr Trump’s approach to the situation in Ukraine would be “completely hands off” and he would tell Vladimir Putin to “go on in there”, she said on ABC’s The View.
Trump 'admired' Putin 'greatly', says ex-White House press secretary
One of Donald Trump’s White House press secretaries has said the former president was “afraid” of Russian president Vladimir Putin, but also “admired him greatly”.
“I think he [Donald Trump] wanted to be able to kill whoever spoke out against him. So I think it was a lot of that. In my experience with him, he loved the dictators, he loved the people who could kill anyone, including the press,” Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr Trump’s fourth press secretary told ABC’s The View.
New ad from Republican Accountability Project shreds Trump for Putin praise
An ad aired nationally during Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News on Monday night shredded former President Donald Trump for his praise of Vladimir Putin.
First Jan 6 rioter to go to trial found guilty on all counts
The first Capitol riot defendant to go to trial has been found guilty on five counts related to his role in the attack on Congress on 6 January 2021.
Guy Reffitt of Texas, who attempted to storm the US Capitol while allegedly armed with a gun and zip ties, was convicted of all five counts with which he was charged.
These included transport of a firearm in support of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.
Jurors began deliberating on Tuesday morning after a week-long trial in which they heard testimony from Reffitt’s teenage son Jackson Reffitt, who tipped off the FBI about his father before the January 6 attack.
Texas man found guilty in first jury trial over US Capitol riot
Guy Reffitt was a member of ‘Three Percenters’, a militia group named after American colonists who defeated the British during the Revolutionary War.
Voices: There’s an easy way to punish Putin and save Americans money. Republicans don’t like it
Jamie Henn writes: If we made Big Oil pay right now, it would save Americans money at the gas pump and hit Russia where it hurts. But then the GOP wouldn’t be able to blame President Biden for high prices — and they wouldn’t be able to push their fossil fuel agendas either.
There’s an easy way to punish Putin & save Americans money. Republicans don’t like it
If we made Big Oil pay right now, it would save Americans money at the gas pump and hit Russia where it hurts. But then the GOP wouldn’t be able to blame President Biden for high prices — and they wouldn’t be able to push their fossil fuel agendas either
Jared Kushner wanted to reroute vaccines to US from Canada and Latin America, Pfizer CEO claims
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has claimed that former President Donald Trump’s son in law and adviser Jared Kushner wanted to reroute vaccines from Canada, Japan, and Latin America to the US.
In an op-ed in Forbes, Dr Bourla wrote that he had a “heated” debate with Mr Kushner concerning whether the US would receive the company’s vaccines first.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Pfizer CEO claims Jared Kushner wanted to reroute vaccines from Latin America to US
‘Jared didn’t budge. In his mind, America was coming first no matter what,’ Albert Bourla writes
Trump jumps on Biden banning Russian oil to promote himself
Former presidentDonald Trump hit President Joe Biden for gas prices being the highest they have been in years with a simple statement: “DO YOU MISS ME YET?”
The former president’s statement came as the Biden administration announced a ban on Russian-imported oil into the United States amid Russia’s assault on Ukraine and as gas prices skyrocket.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Trump jumps on Biden banning Russian oil to promote himself: ‘DO YOU MISS ME YET?’
The ban comes as gas prices hit an all-time high
Seth Meyers takes a dig at Trump over his remark of bombing the ‘s*** out of Russia’
Taking a dig at president Donald Trump for suggesting that US should the cover fighter planes with the Chinese flag and “bomb the s*** out of Russia”, comedian Seth Meyers said his idea seems to have been inspired from Looney Tunes.
“Look, we came very close, very close to a world where Trump was still in charge during Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine, which is scary for many reasons,” Meyers during his Late Night show said on Monday.
“One of which is Trump keeps giving us a glimpse as to how he would have responded, and, as usual, he has that unique Trump blend of being both terrifying and incredibly stupid at the same time.”
“He definitely gets his ideas from cartoons. I mean this is a slightly stupider version of Bugs Bunny dressed as a sexy lady to distract Elmer Fudd.”
‘Trump White House visitor logs very fruitful’
The House select committee probing the attack on the US Capitol has found the newly released visitor logs from former president Donald Trump’s White House tenure to be “very fruitful”.
The National Archives and Records Administration handed over the logs last Thursday following an order from president Joe Biden. Representative Bennie Thompson who is the chair of the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol attacks told CNN that the committee has “started receiving” the Trump White House visitor logs and the documents are “very fruitful”.
Barr likened Trump to bull in a bull ring
Describing Donald Trump as a man distracted by his own self-interest, former attorney general William Barr said that Mike Pompeo exploited this trait to his advantage.
“We had this running joke that, whenever the president was chewing out Mike about something in a private Oval Office meeting, all Mike had to do was mention Russiagate or something like that,” Mr Barr told NPR. “And the president would, you know, take it and run for quite a while, he’d rant and ... he wouldn’t remember what he was angry at Pompeo about.”
Likening his reaction to criticism as that of the animal in a bullfight, Mr Barr said that he tried to tell Mr Trump about how the opposition uses this to get under his skin but “he didn’t think much of that metaphor”.
“At one point, I said to the president: ‘You know, Mr President, you’re like a bull in a bull ring and your adversaries have your number. They know how to get under your skin, and all they have to do is wave a red flag over here and you go charging and attack it.’ And I said, ‘At the end of the day, you’re going to be in the middle of the ring sweating and someone’s going to come and put a sword through your head,’” said Mr Barr. “He didn’t think much of that metaphor.”
Proud Boys leader ripped from bed and arrested on Jan 6 conspiracy charges
Enrique Tarrio, a longtime leader of the extremist “western chauvinist” Proud Boys group, will face conspiracy charges related to the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.
The indictment against Mr Tarrio was docketed on Tuesday morning in Washington, DC. The indictment accuses Mr Tarrio and other high-ranking figures in the Proud Boys organisation including Joseph Biggs of organising the attendance of many members of their group at the Capitol riot, distributing “paramilitary gear and supplies” to would-be rioters, and finally “directing, mobilising and leading” members of the group into the Capitol itself during the riot.
Andrew Naughtie and John Bowden report.
Proud Boys leader indicted on Jan 6 conspiracy charges
Proud Boys members appeared at numerous pro-Trump events in aftermath of 2020 election
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies