✕ Close Related Video: Bill Barr says Donald Trump responsible for January 6 Capitol riot

As Joe Biden prepared to announce a ban on the importation of Russian oil, Donald Trump contributed an angry statement about rising gas prices.

“BREAKING NEWS,” he wrote in an email to supporters: “HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN HISTORY! DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

Meanwhile, the chair of the panel investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol has described newly obtained White House visitor logs as “very fruitful”.

According to chair Bennie Thompson, the records, which the committee has obtained over the fierce objections of Mr Trump, have been sent to the committee from the National Archives in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Minority Whip Steve Scalise has drawn flack for comments he made in response to a question regarding former President Trump’s threat to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr Trump’s fourth press secretary, said she believed Mr Trump’s approach to the situation in Ukraine would be “completely hands off” and he would tell Vladimir Putin to “go on in there”, she said on ABC’s The View.