Trump praises Putin and denigrates US leaders at CPAC
Donald Trump has once again declined to an opportunity to criticise Vladimir Putin directly. Speaking to Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, the president said of the war Russia has launched in Ukraine that “This is a holocaust. This is a horrible thing that’s happening, you’re witnessing. I mean, you’re seeing it on television every night.”
However, his overriding verdict was that “the biggest problem we have is that our president and our country is no longer respected” – and that the solution to Russia’s assault on Ukraine is to “work out a deal”.
Earlier this week, former White House aide and Russia expert Fiona Hill claimed in an interview with Politico that Vladimir Putin once tried to make Trump take notice of Russia’s nuclear deterrent, but that the ex-president didn’t understand what the Russian leader was telling him.
Meanwhile, the 45th president remained mostly quiet during Joe Biden’s State of the Union last night, leaving it to Donald Trump Jr attacked transgender children shortly after president Joe Biden extended his support during the State of the Union address, saying “I’ll always have your back”.
“Joe Biden wants to help young transgender individuals achieve their utmost potential… admirable, but it seems their only focus is doing so in women’s sports,” the younger Mr Trump tweeted.
Trump hails Texas candidate victories
Donald Trump is happy at the way the Texas primaries played out for the 33 candidates he endorsed.
They all won or “are substantially leading”.
“Big night! How will the Fake News make it look bad?”
Republicans still fundraising for members who appeared at white nationalist event
Judd Legum, who covers the flow of political fundraising cash for Popular Information, points out that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar are still in the fundraising mix for the Republicans’ fall campaign – days after they appeared at a full-on white nationalist event.
Trump and lawyer accused of ‘criminal conspiracy’ to overturn election by January 6 committee
Donald Trump and a lawyer who assisted with his re-election campaign were part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election, according to a court filing from the congressional 6 January US Capitol riot investigation.
All the drama - The six most memorable moments of the State of the Union
Just over a year into his presidency — and with nine months until the midterm elections — President Joe Biden delivered his first official State of the Union message to Congress.
With the House of Representatives’ mask mandates gone, Mr Biden’s speech was delivered to a packed, albeit socially distant, House chamber, with most of Congress, the Supreme Court, his cabinet, and a First Lady’s box full of guests including Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova.
From heckling to Ukraine: The 6 most dramatic moments at Biden’s State of the Union
Covid is no longer a central focus of Biden’s administration – and he wants Democrats to stop giving Republicans ammunition in the culture wars
Donald Trump and a lawyer who assisted with his re-election campaign were part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election results, according to a court filing from the congressional 6 January US Capitol riot investigation.
The documents, filed on Wednesday, come as the House special committee seeks to gain access to emails from John Eastman, a lawyer who helped lead Mr Trump’s “war room” challenging the election results. Mr Eastman was reportedly the one who first proposed pressuring then vice-president Mike Pence to reject the election results.
The Independent has reached out to both men named in the filing for comment.
Fact check: What did Biden get wrong in the State of the Union?
President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address posed little trouble for fact checkers, with some major outlets left quibbling over minor details rather than calling out blatant lies as they did with his predecessor.
According to CNN, Mr Biden only made one claim in his remarks that turned out to be completely false.
State of the Union fact check – what did Biden get wrong?
Mr Biden made very few false claims in his address to Congress
Joe Walsh: Republican base want a dictator not a president
Former congressman and tea party member turned anti-Trumper Joe Walsh tweets: “Republican base voters no longer want a democratically-elected President. They want a dictator. They want a dictator who is an a**hole. They want a bully who is above the law. That’s why they love Trump and DeSantis.”
He adds: “Don’t believe me? It’s what they tell me every day.”
Secret Service billed $1.3m on hotel and travel to protect Trump
The Secret Service spent $1.3m on hotel and transport costs protecting Donald Trump in the 12 months since he left office, newly released figures show.
Secret Service spends at least $1.3m protecting Trump since he left office
The figures only cover hotel and transport costs between Trump’s Florida and New Jersey homes
DeSantis sparks outrage after suggesting the French would not resist Russian invasion
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis may have been trying to distract from the US right wing’s lovefest for Vladimir Putin on Wednesday when he praised the fighting spirit of Ukraine’s outnumbered military forces.
But the Republican darling and potential 2024 presidential contender left himself open for attack on social media after he tried to do so with an off-colour suggestion that one of America’s oldest allies would not even attempt to mount a defence against a similar invasion.
DeSantis criticised for suggesting France would roll over for a Russian invasion
Conservative governor’s statement is mocked for lack of geopolitical knowledge
