Trump news - live: Marjorie Taylor Greene panned as ‘useful idiot’ for Putin
Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during a rally in South Carolina
Critics are slamming Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as one of Vladimir Putin’s “useful idiots” after the Republican gave a speech with numerous false or misleading claims about the Ukraine invasion that echoed Russian talking points.
Donald Trump meanwhile has used the occasion of Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual address to Congress to brag about his supposed rescue of the Nato alliance – this despite his history of derogatory remarks about the alliance.
“People forget so quickly, with the help of the Fake News, that it was me that got the 20 out of 28 delinquent Nato countries to start paying the money that they owed in order to rebuild a floundering Nato,” the former president claimed.
His son, Donald Trump Jr, has been mocked on social media after he suggested his father should join America’s Nato allies for high-stakes talks about the war in Ukraine.
He said sending President Joe Biden to talks would “embolden our enemies further” whereas his father would “get something done”.
In Capitol riot investigation news, far-right extremist and sometime-Trump adviser Steve Bannon attended a US District Court where the contempt of Congress case brought against him by the 6 January committee is being heard.
On a Gettr live stream from outside the building he told his followers: “This is all noise. We are dedicated to take down the illegitimate Biden regime and stop it in its tracks every day of the week. And we’re doing a pretty good job.”
North Carolina investigating Meadows' voter registration
North Carolina state investigators are probing the voter registration of Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, amid questions about him listing a home he never owned on voter records, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday.
Attorney General Josh Stein’s office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows’ voter registration after a local prosecutor requested that state authorities oversee any probe of the matter, N.C. Department of Justice spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said in an email.
Blinken: US documenting potential Russian war crimes
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he agreed with President Joe Biden’s characterisation of Russian atrocities in Ukraine as “war crimes” and said US officials are currently collecting evidence that could be used to prove such crimes were committed.
Speaking at State Department headquarters in Washington, Mr Blinken said he doubts anyone who has seen images of Russian attacks on civilian targets in Mariupol — including a theatre where children were sheltering before it was bombed on Wednesday — will ever forget them.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Democrat slams Marjorie Taylor Greene comments
Virginia representative Don Beyer hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments regarding Ukraine.
“Today a Republican Congresswoman from Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, claimed on the US House Floor that “real Americans” don’t care about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. I want to set the record straight for the rest of the world: she couldn’t be more wrong. Americans DO care.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene panned as ‘useful idiot’ for Putin
Critics are slamming Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as one of Vladimir Putin’s “useful idiots” after the Republican gave a speech on Wednesday with numerous false or misleading claims about the Ukraine invasion that echoed Russian talking points.
The far-right congresswoman gave a speech on Facebook Live on Wednesday night following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress.
Josh Marcus reports.
Former Trump comms director ‘never’ wants to see him in White House again
Alyssa Farah Griffin, once White House director of strategic communications and aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence, has made no secret of her dislike for former President Donald Trump.
In Thursday’s edition of The View she reiterated her opposition to Mr Trump seeking office again in especially clear terms.
Pelosi mocked for reading a Bono poem about Ukraine at St Patrick’s Day lunch
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was promptly ridiculed by social media users after she said she would be “be reading a poem written by Bono about Ukraine” at a lunch with lawmakers to celebrate Ireland and St Patrick’s Day.
Don Jr mocked for saying his father should join Nato talks
Donald Trump Jr has been mocked on social media after he suggested his father should join America’s Nato allies for high-stakes talks about the war in Ukraine.
Mr Trump Jr, the eldest child of former President Donald Trump, tweeted on Tuesday night that sending President Joe Biden to talks would “embolden our enemies further” whereas his father would “get something done”.
“Sending Biden to Europe for ‘High Stakes’ NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further,” he wrote.
Rachel Sharp reports.
What do sea level rises mean for Mar-a-Lago
Low-lying southern Florida, where Mar-a-Lago is located, is already impacted by rising tides and storm surge, writes Louise Boyle.
ICYMI: Trump cuts ties with ‘human conveyor belt’ Pence, ruling him out as 2024 running mate
Donald Trump says he wouldn’t have Mike Pence as his running mate in a potential 2024 campaign, deepening the rift between the two Republicans even further.
“I don’t think the people would accept it,” Mr Trump told the conservative Washington Examiner, appearing to rule out the possibility.
Nathan Place reports.
Kayleigh McEnany ridiculed for accusing Biden of holding up Ukraine aid
Former White House Press Secretary Kaylaigh McEnany worked for Donald Trump’s failed 2020 presidential campaign during the first of his two impeachment trials. But a recent appearance on the Fox News show she co-hosts calls into question whether she was paying much attention to current events during that time.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
