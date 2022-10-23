Trump news - live: Cheney won’t let Trump turn Jan 6 testimony into ‘circus’ as he rails against subpoena
Former president delivers rambling list of grievances to cult-like Save America crowd
Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’
Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.
Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let him turn his testimony into a “circus”
The subpoena topped off a week of bad news for the former president.
A judge said Mr Trump signed a false statement regarding election fraud in the 2020 election. He was deposed for the defamation case against him brought by E Jean Carroll who accuses him of rape. His former adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and his former ally Tom Barrack is on trial as an illegal foreign agent.
Further, Senator Lindsey Graham has been ordered to testify in the Georgia 2020 election case (but has asked the Supreme Court to intervene), and the fraud trial against the Trump Organization is scheduled to start next week.
Nevertheless, on Saturday evening Mr Trump flew from Florida to Texas in his “newly inaugurated Trump Force One” Boeing 757 plane for a raucous “Save America” rally.
Trump Organization criminal trial to begin Monday
More than three years after Manhattan prosecutors started investigating Donald Trump — after going to the Supreme Court twice to gain access to his tax records — the only criminal trial to arise from their efforts is about to begin.
No, the former president isn’t going on trial. His company is.
Read on:
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes
Jan 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump, says Cheney
Raising the stakes on its extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump, the House committee investigating the Capitol riot indicated it would not consider letting the former president testify live on television about the direct role that congressional investigators say he played in trying to overturn the 2020 election.
While Mr Trump has reportedly said he would appear if it were broadcast live, Representative Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair, rejected the possibility.
Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee will not let Trump turn his testimony into a ‘circus’
Cheney was asked if the committee is open to considering Mr Trump’s reported offer to give testimony in a live setting
‘Who is going to enter the Trump Quicksand?’
Any takers?
Trump asks ‘Who is going to enter the Trump Quicksand?’ in bizarre Truth Social post
Apparently, many have tried
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.
Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress.
John Bowden reports.
Trump rally crowd interrupts Jan 6 rant by singing national anthem
President holds first rally since facing subpoena from Congress
Is the Secret Service covering up something about January 6?
Is something untoward afoot at the elite agency charged with safeguarding the life of President Joe Biden?
Adam Kinzinger certainly thinks so.
Andrew Feinberg looks at the evidence.
Is the Secret Service covering up January 6?
January 6 committee member Adam Kinzinger thinks something is amiss at the agency tasked with protecting US presidents. Andrew Feinberg looks at the evidence
Trump meme shows Charles Manson not Jesus
A meme of Donald Trump that has resurfaced online purportedly showing Jesus massaging Donald Trump’s shoulders actually depicts infamous cult leader and criminal Charles Manson.
Snopes.com notes that the image has been around since August 2020 and was altered from an image that actually depicted Jesus.
Nevertheless, whenever it circulates it amuses the former president’s foes.
Michael Flynn’s pro-Trump group ‘misled US election officials’ to participate in 2020 surveys
A right-wing group founded by prominent conspiracy theorists and Donald Trump allies ran a covert nationwide campaign to fuel the former president’s plans to upend the nation’s elections after his 2020 defeat.
An investigation from Reuters discovered that the influential America Project surveyed more than 260 election officials in eight battleground states without revealing the group’s agenda and its founders’ explicit attempts to seize voting machines.
According to Reuters, interviewers told election officials that they were nonpartisan observers conducting the surveys only for educational purposes.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Pro-Trump group ‘misled US election officials’ to participate in 2020 surveys
Michael Flynn’s America Project used survey data to promote bogus voting machines agenda, investigation finds
Will Trump testify before the Jan 6 committee?
Will former President Donald Trump obey the subpoena issued by the January 6 committee and appear in person to testify about his role at the centre of the Capitol riot?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi doesn’t think so.
“I don’t think he’s man enough to show up,” she said on MSNBC on Sunday morning.
Trump wants Roe v Wade ‘leaker’ and reporters who published draft opinion jailed
Donald Trump suggested that a person who leaked a draft of a US Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as the journalists who published it, should be imprisoned, despite not breaking any laws.
The former president suggested that publishers should be threatened with the possibility of being raped in prison in an effort to draw out the “leaker” for a violation that does not exist.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump calls for jailing Roe v Wade ‘leaker’ and reporters who published draft opinion
Ex-president suggests threatening publishers with prison rape as a form of punishment during Texas rally
QAnon finger salute returns at Texas rally
As the music begins towards the end of the former president’s remarks, members of the crowd immediately, creepily, raise a finger in a salute to QAnon.
Here’s some of our previous coverage of this disturbing, cultish behaviour.
Trump fans do QAnon symbol again at rally despite security trying to stop them
Ex-president has been posting flurry of QAnon memes on Truth Social
