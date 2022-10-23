✕ Close Liz Cheney says Donald Trump won’t be able to turn Jan 6 testimony into a ‘circus’

Donald Trump has officially been subpoenaed by the January 6 House select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take his deposition “on or about” 14 November.

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let him turn his testimony into a “circus”

The subpoena topped off a week of bad news for the former president.

A judge said Mr Trump signed a false statement regarding election fraud in the 2020 election. He was deposed for the defamation case against him brought by E Jean Carroll who accuses him of rape. His former adviser Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in jail and his former ally Tom Barrack is on trial as an illegal foreign agent.

Further, Senator Lindsey Graham has been ordered to testify in the Georgia 2020 election case (but has asked the Supreme Court to intervene), and the fraud trial against the Trump Organization is scheduled to start next week.

Nevertheless, on Saturday evening Mr Trump flew from Florida to Texas in his “newly inaugurated Trump Force One” Boeing 757 plane for a raucous “Save America” rally.