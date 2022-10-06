Trump news - live: Audio released of Trump taking credit for saving Ron DeSantis’s campaign
The former president is also seeking $475m in punitive damages in a defamation lawsuit against CNN
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump claimed in newly-released audio that Ron DeSantis likely wouldn’t be governor at all had it not been for his endorsement, according to CNN.
New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman shared the clip, a product of one of her interviews with Mr Trump, in which the ex-president can be heard saying: “He was at 3 per cent.”
“He came to me, he said, ‘I’d love your endorsement,’” the former president says. “I said, ‘Ron, you’re at 3 per cent. You can’t win.’ He said, ‘If you endorse me, I can.’”
Meanwhile, lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
Legal experts have also spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.
Attorneys representing the one-term president claim in the lawsuit that, “CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in 2024.”
‘Dark Brandon’ trends after Biden declares: ‘No one f***s with a Biden'
Joe Biden may have just poured gasoline on the aging “Dark Brandon” memes with his appearance in Florida.
The president was overheard on a hot mic — long his adversary throughout a decades-long political career — telling a local official that “no one f***s with a Biden” as he toured hurricane-damaged areas in Florida.
The “Dark Brandon” meme term was trending with thousands of tweets Wednesday evening after the video was posted.
New poll shows Georgia Senate race trending away from Republicans
A poll published on Wednesday from InsiderAdvantage/Fox 5 Atlanta shows a startling six-point swing in favour of the incumbent, Senator Raphael Warnock, in just a month.
Mr Warnock now leads his opponent by three points in the survey, the same margin by which he trailed Mr Walker in the same firm’s survey from early September.
Read more at The Hill:
Herschel Walker’s son tweets, deletes another cryptic message
The son of Herschel Walker, who publicly excoriated his father in the wake of a story from The Daily Beast reporting that the Georgia Senate candidate paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009, seems to have more to say.
The 23-year-old influencer tweeted and deleted the following message on Wednesday evening: “God will not be mocked”.
It’s not clear what it refers to, but it comes following his father addressing his past controversies (by reference, if not directly) in a new ad claiming to have moved on after having been saved by “grace”.
Liz Cheney says she’s only Republican willing to condemn racist attack on McConnell’s wife
Congresswoman Liz Cheney commented on what she said was a sad state of affairs in her party after most GOP politicians on Capitol Hill declined to release statements or otherwise comment about a racist slur used by Donald Trump in recent days to refer to Mitch McConnell’s wife.
The outgoing GOP representative strongly condemned both the former president’s recent remark about Elaine Chao, his former Transportation secretary, as well as members of her own party for not speaking up.
“When you see former President Trump just in the last 24 hours suggesting in a pretty thinly veiled way, using words that could well cause violence against the Republican leader of the Senate, saying he has a death wish and then, you know, launching an absolutely despicable, racist attack against Secretary Chao, Leader McConnell’s wife, and then you watch the fact that nobody in my party will say that’s unacceptable,” she told The Hill.
Read more:
Cheney sole Republican calling Trump out for ‘racist’ attack on McConnell’s wife
“Nobody in my party will say that’s unacceptable,” says the January 6 committee vice chair
Trump calls on Fox News to rehire Lou Dobbs
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to complain about Fox News’s lineup as he faces a deluge of criminal and legal controversies.
The conspiracy-slinging Fox Business Network host was fired and his show canceled just hours after the company was sued for more than $2 bn by Smartmatic, a voting machine company which found itself the target of 2020 election fraud claims.
“We need Lou back on T.V., now!” wrote Mr Trump, linking to an article with Mr Dobbs’s recent commentary regarding the state of TV news.
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails
Donald Trump’s lawyers mocked his presidential campaign and made their own suggestions that he was violating the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution in private messages.
It’s the latest revelation from the January 6 committee, made in a court filing as the panel seeks to obtain emails from John Eastman, a member of Donald Trump’s legal team heavily involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
In one email, an attorney remarked to his colleague that it was “a shame” the latter was not in Washington at Mr Trump’s hotel so he could “contribute to violation of the emoluments clause” of the US Constitution.
Read more:
Trump campaign lawyers mocked him for being broke in newly-revealed emails
One Trump attorney writes that he was doing his part for Mr Trump by ‘lining his empty pockets’
Trump used ableist slur to describe his first attorney general Jeff Sessions, book says
A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reports that former president Donald Trump routinely used the slur “mentally retarded” to refer to Jeff Sessions, his first attorney general.
It’s a shockingly vicious way for Mr Trump to describe the one-time ally who was the first member of the US Senate to endorse his 2016 campaign.
Mr Trump would later work to block Mr Sessions from winning back his old seat in the US Senate.
Read more from The Independent:
Trump used ableist slur to describe attorney general Jeff Sessions, book says
Jeff Sessions, who served as attorney general under Donald Trump, often drew the former president’s scorn
Donations flood in for anti-Trump Brian Kemp
Brian Kemp, the GOP governor of Georgia who successfully spurned Donald Trump’s support after breaking with him on the issue of the 2020 election, appears to be raking in donations and on course to win his race for reelection against perennial challenger Stacey Abrams.
Mr Kemp said that his campaign and his Georgians First committee had $15.4 million in cash, after spending nearly $20 million betwee July and September.
Stacey Abrams is set to release her fundraising numbers in the days ahead.
Read more in The Independent:
Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million in a three-month period
Trump predicted that GOP would accept Herschel Walker’s abortion scandal in interview for book
Donald Trump predicted in an interview with Maggie Haberman that voters would accept the checkered past of Herschel Walker, his chosen candidate in Georgia’s Senate race.
The ex-president did not mention the issue of the newest revelation from The Daily Beast concerning a woman who provided an image of a personal check from Mr Walker that she said funded her abortion in 2009, but it’s a prescient prediction nonetheless as the story appears to be the “October Surprise” set to shake up the crucial race in its final weeks.
“Twenty years ago would’ve been a bigger problem. I don’t think it’s a problem today,” the twice-impeached ex-president said.
Read more:
Trump predicted that GOP would accept Herschel Walker’s abortion scandal in interview
Mr Trump is at least partly responsible for Republicans’ lack of interest in allegations that an avowedly anti-abortion candidate paid for one himself
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is ordered to testify in abortion case after fleeing home to avoid subpoena
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxtonhas been ordered by a federal judge to testify in a high-profile abortion case just a week after he fled his home to avoid receiving a subpoena for the lawsuit.
Mr Paxton has tried to avoid having to testify in the case. Last week Mr Paxton fled his home to avoid being served a subpoena related to the lawsuit. The process server said he witnessed Mr Paxton turn and run into his house when he approached and called the attorney general's name.
Read more:
Texas AG Ken Paxton is ordered to testify in abortion case after fleeing subpoena
The GOP official claimed he fled a process server because he was afraid he might be attacked
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies