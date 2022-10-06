✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump claimed in newly-released audio that Ron DeSantis likely wouldn’t be governor at all had it not been for his endorsement, according to CNN.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman shared the clip, a product of one of her interviews with Mr Trump, in which the ex-president can be heard saying: “He was at 3 per cent.”

“He came to me, he said, ‘I’d love your endorsement,’” the former president says. “I said, ‘Ron, you’re at 3 per cent. You can’t win.’ He said, ‘If you endorse me, I can.’”

Meanwhile, lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Legal experts have also spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.

Attorneys representing the one-term president claim in the lawsuit that, “CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in 2024.”