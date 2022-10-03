Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1664837090

Trump news - live: Trump sues CNN for defamation as he seeks to delay special master documents case

Trump seeks $475m in damanges in newly filed lawsuit

Oliver O'Connell,John Bowden,Gino Spocchia
Monday 03 October 2022 23:44
Comments

Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Donald Trump has filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, claiming the network “fears” that he will run again in 2024.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Mr Trump are seeking to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

After the US Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents seized from the former president’s property, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Mr Trump’s former transportation secretary was subjected to “racist” comments from the former president.

Mr Trump said Elaine Chao was “China loving” in a Truth Social post and that her husband, the most senior GOP figure in Congress, had made “a DEATH WISH” by agreeing to a spending plan that would see the government funded until 16 December and after the midterm elections.

Recommended

1664837090

Trump sues CNN for defamation claiming network ‘fears’ his political comeback

Donald Trump has just filed a massive lawsuit against CNN, claiming the news network “fears” that he will run again in 2024. Mr Trump is seeking a whopping $475m in damages.

Read more on the lawsuit from The Independent’s Graeme Massie:

Trump sues CNN for defamation and claims network ‘fears’ him running in 2024

Former president seeking $475m in punitive damages

David Taintor3 October 2022 23:44
1664834453

Greg Abbott sends more migrants to Kamala Harris’s Washington DC home

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has sent a new group of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’s Washington DC home.

The latest 46 migrants arrived by bus on Monday morning at the Naval Observatory in the northwestern parts of the US capital, according to an aid group.

The Republican leader, along with his ally Ron DeSantis in Florida, are plotting to continue the busings in an attempt to keep immigration enforcement a top issue on voters’ minds as midterms approach.

Read more from The Independent:

Greg Abbott sends more migrants to Kamala Harris’s Washington DC home

Texas governor one of three GOP leaders taking credit for sending migrants to Democratic areas

John Bowden3 October 2022 23:00
1664832183

Anger mounts over Trump’s McConnell ‘death wish’ but Republicans stay quiet

Few Republicans are speaking out — publicly — after Donald Trump’s latest unhinged attack on Mitch McConnell, including a racist jab at his wife.

The former president criticised Mr McConnell on his Truth Social account for supporting Democratic-led legislation after Mr McConnell voted for a continuing resolution to keep the government open.

Read more about this developing intra-party feud from Eric Garcia:

Anger mounts over Trump’s McConnell ‘death wish’ but Republicans stay quiet

Few elected officials spoke out about the former president’s threat.

John Bowden3 October 2022 22:23
1664828957

Trump attacks Kamala Harris for not entering North Korea

Donald Trump attacked Kamala Harris in a Truth Social post on Monday for not physically entering North Korean soil (at Kim Jong Un’s invitation) as he had done.

A video posted by the ex-president on Monday depicted Ms Harris viewing the Demilitarized Zone through binoculars while next to it in a second clip Mr Trump is seen talking with the North Korean leader.

Mr Trump’s overtures towards North Korea during his presidency famously ended long before he left office after he failed to achieve a meaningful agreement with Pyongyang.

John Bowden3 October 2022 21:29
1664827206

Trump sent staffer to buy Superman shirt for planned dramatic reveal while in hospital with Covid

In another intriguing piece of reporting from Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book on Donald Trump, Confidence Man, the New York Times reporter reveals that the former president planned a made-for-TV return to the White House as he lay sick from Covid at Walter Reed Hospital.

According to Haberman, Mr Trump planned to rip his dress shirt open as he returned to the presidential residence to reveal Superman’s iconic logo — even going as far as sending a campaign staffer on a shopping trip in search of a Superman t-shirt.

Read more in The Independent:

Trump sent staffer to buy Superman shirt for him while in hospital with Covid

Inspiration for the stunt was drawn from Mr Trump’s recollection of watching singer James Brown throw his capes while onstage

John Bowden3 October 2022 21:00
1664825629

Trump nicknames Maggie Haberman ‘Maggot’ after serving as source for her book

Donald Trump has coined a new nickname for New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman after serving as a source for her book.

The former president has furiously claimed that much of the book’s reporting is false, particularly one reported anecdote in which he supposedly considered firing both his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from the White House.

Read more from Gustaf Kilander:

Trump nicknames Maggie Haberman ‘Maggot’ after serving as source for her book

‘Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale’

John Bowden3 October 2022 20:33
1664823733

Journalist Maggie Haberman says Trump is driven to run again by desire for ‘revenge’ on Biden

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, author of a forthcoming book about Donald Trump, says Mr Trump misses the “pomp” of the presidency and wants revenge against Joe Biden.

Haberman remains one of the best-sourced correspondents following the former president and his closest allies. In a new interview about her upcoming book, she described the president’s primary motivations which have emerged following his 2020 loss.

“I ... think he wants revenge on Biden, and on the media, and on a whole range of people,” she said.

Read more in The Independent:

Maggie Haberman says Trump is driven to run again by desire for revenge on Biden

In new book journalist quotes ex-president refering to her as his ‘psychiatrist’

John Bowden3 October 2022 20:02
1664820605

Trump asks appeals court to delay classified documents case until 2023

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to deny a Department of Justice request to expedite its appeal of a Trump-appointed judge’s decision which has effectively blocked the criminal investigation into whether the ex-president broke the law by hoarding government-owned records at his Florida beach club.

Mr Trump’s legal team has argued in court documents that it would be “appropriate” for a three-judge panel to hear oral arguments in the case in January 2023 at earliest.

Read more from Andrew Feinberg:

Trump asks appeals court to delay classified documents case until 2023

Mr Trump’s legal team has argued that it would be ‘appropriate’ for a three-judge panel to hear oral arguments in the case in January 2023 at earliest

John Bowden3 October 2022 19:10
1664819309

Former DC police officer Michael Fanone blasts Kevin McCarthy as a ‘f**king weasel b***h’

Michael Fanone, the former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was critically injured in the Capitol riots, has offered a stunningly harsh rebuke of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

In a new profile for Rolling Stone, he criticises the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives and accuses him of lying his way through his meeting with Mr Fanone and the mother of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the riot.

Read more in The Independent:

Michael Fanone blasts Kevin McCarthy as a ‘f**king weasel b***h’

The former Washington Metropolitan police officer unloaded on Republicans in an interview with Rolling Stone

John Bowden3 October 2022 18:48
1664816541

Donald Trump pushes to delay special master classified documents case until 2023

Former President Donald Trump wants a federal judge to wait until 2023 to procede further with a case examining whether he illegally retained documents, including classified materials, at his Florida estate.

That’s from a new court filing on Monday from the Trump team, who are asking for several months to review tens of thousands of pages of documents seized by the FBI for potential attorney-client privilege protections.

It’s unclear if the former president will get his way, but the new filing comes shortly after the Trump-appointed judge overseeing the case threw out the special master’s proposed timeline for a speedy review of the documents.

John Bowden3 October 2022 18:02

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in