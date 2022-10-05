Trump news - live: Ex-president goes to Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago dispute
The former president is also seeking $475m in punitive damages in a defamation lawsuit against CNN
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
Meanwhile, legal experts have spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.
Attorneys representing the one-term president claim in the lawsuit that, “CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in 2024.”
Meanwhile, Herschel Walker, the Donald Trump-backed Republican nominee for the Georgia Senate seat who has previously supported a total ban on abortions, has denied reports of paying for a woman’s abortion in 2009.
The former football star has also vowed to sue the news outlet that published the report of him having paid for one woman’s abortion years ago. He labelled the report a “flat-out lie”.
Trump used slur to describe his first attorney general, book says
A new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman says former president Donald Trump routinely used a slur often employed to describe persons with intellectual disabilities when speaking of the first person to serve as attorney general in his administration, ex-Alabama senator Jeff Sessions.
Mr Sessions, who was the first member of the upper chamber to endorse Mr Trump during the 2016 election and advised his campaign, drew the then-president’s ire and scorn after he followed Department of Justice policy by recusing himself from the department’s probe into ties between Mr Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.
Pete Buttigieg disputes Marjorie Taylor Greene’s remarks about electric cars being ‘emasculating'
While rallying with Donald Trump in Michigan over the weekend, Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene went on the attack against Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and accused the Democrat of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” for promoting greener forms of transportation.
On Tuesday night, the transportation secretary was asked about the Republican congresswoman’s comment, which he struggled to hide a sincere look of bemusement when the quote was read back to him by Fox News host Neil Cavuto.
“Democrats like Pete Buttigieg want to emasculate the way we drive and force all of you to rely on electric vehicles,” the quote from Ms Greene read. Mr Cavuto then asked what Mr Buttigieg thought of the Georgia congresswoman’s comments.
“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” he replied. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether or not my vehicle is fuelled by gasoline or whether it’s fuelled by electricity,” he said, before noting that her remarks were “a strange thing to say”.
“You know, to be honest, there are other members of Congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.”
New York Democrat says he wouldn’t back Biden or Trump in 2024 presidential race
Former Rep Max Rose, who is running against Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis in the race to represent New York’s 11th Congressional District, said on 6 O’clock News on FOX 5 NY that he wouldn’t back President Joe Biden or ex-president Donald Trump in the 2024 bid for the White House.
“I do not think that Donald Trump should run 2024. I do not think that Joe Biden should run in 2024,” Mr Rose, who previously worked in the Biden administration, said. “I’m sick and tired of that generation being in power. We’ve got to move on.”
“We have to turn the page, not just on this politics of ineffectiveness, but also these politics of division and vitriol. It's time to move on as a nation,” he added.
Gun safety group launches attack ads against Trump-backed Oz and Mastriano in Pennsylvania races
Everytown for Gun Safety is launching a $2.1m TV ad campaign attacking Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, both Trump-endorsed candidates running on the GOP ticket in the Senate and gubernatorial races, respectively, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
The ad campaign focuses on the two candidates’ gun policies, zeroing in on their opposition on restrictions like universal background checks.
“When an abuser armed, women are five times more likely to be killed,” the ad begins. “Mehmet Oz would make it easier for domestic abusers to get guns, even opposing background checks on all gun sales.”
“Mehmet Oz won’t keep us safe.”
Watch the new ad below:
Conservative radio hosts says she doesn’t care if Trump-endorsed Walker paid to abort ‘baby eagles'
Conservative radio host Dana Loesch said she does not care if Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid to abort “baby eagles,” as long as the GOP candidate arrives in the Senate after the midterms.
It was reported earlier this week by The Daily Beast that the family-values-first Republican, who has previously voiced his support for a total ban on abortions, allegedly paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009.
The former football star has vowed to sue the news outlet and has flatly denied the report, labelling it a lie. At least some of his supporters, such as Ms Loesch, seem to care little about the veracity of the reports.
“If the Daily Beast story is true, you’re telling me Walker used his money to reportedly pay some skank for an abortion and Warnock wants to use all of our monies to pay a whole bunch of skanks for abortions,” she said on her radio program on Monday night. “I don’t know if he did it or not,” Ms Loesch added. “I don’t even care.”
On Tuesday, she continued with her campaign in defense of Mr Walker’s alleged payments. Writing on Twitter, she compared Mr Walker to his Democratic rival, Raphael Warnock: “One guy who reportedly paid for a girlfriend’s abortion compared to one guy who wants to pay for everyone’s abortions. This isn’t hard, dude.”
Later she tweeted, “Democrats want power to control the Senate to pass taxpayer-funded zero restriction abortions on demand”.
DeSantis holds 11-point lead over Democratic rival in governor race, new poll finds
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a man who Donald Trump touts as being in the governor’s mansion on account of his endorsement, is currently leading his Democrat rival, Charlie Crist, by 11 points, according to a poll released on Wednesday.
The Mason-Dixon Florida poll found that 52 per cent of likely voters supported Gov DeSantis, as opposed to the 41 per cent that backed Mr Crist, who resigned from Congress this year to pursue his bid for governor of Florida, a position he held - as a Republican - from 2007 to 2011.
Mr Crist left the GOP in 2010 when he ran as an independent in his race for Senate against GOP Senator Marco Rubio.
GOP candidate in New Hampshire continues to waffle on Trump’s election conspiracies
A Republican candidate running for Senate in New Hampshire has changed his position regarding whether the 2020 election was stolen — again.
Don Bolduc now says he can’t be sure whether the 2020 election results were wrongfully declared in Mr Biden’s favour, telling supporters that he was only sure that “irregularity” had occurred.
He previously took the position during the GOP primary that Donald Trump was the rightful winner, declaring: “I’m not switching horses, baby.”
Former Trump advisor says ex-president’s Supreme Court move is a tactic to ‘delay’ legal proceedings
While appearing on CNN on Tuesday night, David J Urban, a senior advisor to the 2016 Donald Trump presidential campaign, explained how Donald Trump’s latest move to ask the US Supreme Court to step in in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents dispute is part of his larger strategy to “deny, delay and distract”.
CNN host Anderson Cooper put the question to the former aide of the one-term president, asking if it was a “delay tactic basically”, which Mr Urban - who once helped orchestrate the 2016 Republican National Convention in a successful effort to win Pennsylvania for Mr Trump - whole heartedly agreed.
“Anderson, you know the president’s famous for the three D’s. Deny, delay and distract. So this is delay,” said Mr Urban. “But at the end of the day, the Supreme Court is probably not going to rule in his favour.”
“Even if Trump wins, if she gets access to these documents, she may not rule in his favour, she might not like what she sees ... even if it goes his way in the court, it might not go his way ultimately.”
Former Trump attorney says CNN can’t use First Amendment in defamation lawsuit with ex-president
Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump while he served as president and who was personally involved in the effort to lobby Vice President Mike Pence and persuade him to interfere with efforts to certify the 2020 election results, went on Newsmax to once again stump for Mr Trump.
This time, however, she was defending the one-term president’s decision to sue CNN for defamation, after he claimed that the network “fears” he is launching a bid for president again in 2024.
“We all know the bottom line here is that his complaint is absolutely correct and CNN is wrong in what they’re doing, and I don’t think that that should be covered under the First Amendment because we don’t protect the ability for reporters to simply lie and make factually false statements,” said Ms Ellis in an appearance on the right-leaning news program.
Lawyers for Trump filed the lawsuit, which seeks $475m in punitive damages, in US District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday.
Trump nixed Taliban Camp David talks amid worries Ivanka would have to wear burqa
Former president Donald Trump nixed plans to host Taliban officials at Camp David for talks on withdrawing US forces from Afghanistan after one of his advisers questioned whether his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump would need to wear the head-to-toe garment which women under Taliban rule must don before leaving their homes.
The question of whether Ms Trump would be forced to wear a burqa to meet with the Taliban was posed sarcastically to the then-president by intelligence briefer Beth Sanner, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
