Trump news - live: Trump says release of his tax returns will ‘lead to horrible things’
Six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns have been released after House Ways and Means Committee voted to publish them last week
January 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
Donald Trump’s tax returns have been released to the public, placing the former president’s finances and business practices firmly under the spotlight at a time when he is also facing calls to be criminally charged in connection to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release the documents last week, as it revealed that Mr Trump’s taxes were only audited once during the four years that he was in office – despite annual audits being mandatory.
The release of the tax returns comes after the January 6 House select committee investigating Mr Trump’s role in the Capitol riot released another batch of interview transcripts on Thursday.
Included in the latest release were some big names from Trumpworld, including Donald Trump Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Stephen Miller.
There are also White House insiders that turned against Mr Trump including Stephanie Grisham and Alyssa Farah Griffin, as well as other key figures including Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Among the revelations, Ms Griffin testified that Jared Kushner personally ordered the Biden administration to be excluded from Covid-19 planning in the wake of the 2020 election.
More Jan 6 committee transcripts released
Another trove of interview transcripts has been released by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Included in the latest release are the testimonies of Ginni Thomas, Eric Herschmann, Tony Ornato, Mick Mulvaney, Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, and two more interviews with Cassidy Hutchinson.
Trump shares article teasing 2024 third-party bid if GOP rejects him
Former president Donald Trump has approvingly shared an article on his Truth Social account which argues that he should mount a third-party bid for the presidency if Republicans fail to award him the GOP nomination in the upcoming 2024 election.
On Wednesday, Mr Trump, who last month declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Republican primary, shared an article in the right-wing journal American Greatness on his Truth Social page.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump shares article teasing third-party bid if GOP rejects him in ‘24
Mr Trump considered ditching the GOP after his 2020 election loss
Committee’s top Republican reacts to release of Trump tax returns
Rep Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the House Ways & Means Committee, reacts to the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns:
With the publicly released transcript of Democrats’ secret executive session, Americans now have confirmation that there was never a legislative purpose behind the public release of these confidential records and that the IRS was conducting audits prior to Democrats’ request.
Despite these facts, Democrats have charged forward with an unprecedented decision to unleash a dangerous new political weapon that reaches far beyond the former president, overturning decades of privacy protections for average Americans that have existed since Watergate.
Going forward, all future Chairs of both the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee will have nearly unlimited power to target and make public the tax returns of private citizens, political enemies, business and labor leaders or even the Supreme Court justices themselves.
This is a regrettable stain on the Ways and Means Committee and Congress, and will make American politics even more divisive and disheartening. In the long run, Democrats will come to regret it.”
Trump says release of returns will lead to ‘horrible things for so many people'
Donald Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington released the following statement from the former president:
Trump aide reveals how long it took to walk back call for looters to be shot, Jan 6 transcript shows
It took five hours for a White House aide to convince then-president Donald Trump to walk back his infamous tweet calling for looters, according to dramatic Jan 6 interview transcripts.
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol released a trove of new transcripts from interviews with several key Trumpworld figures on Thursday.
Among the documents released was testimony from former White House press official Alyssa Farah Griffin.
Read the full story here:
Trump aide reveals how long it took to walk back call for looters to be shot
Alyssa Farah Griffin recalled one incident which marked the first time she says she thought about resigning from Trump’s White House
Multi-year court battle concludes with release of Trump tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee has released six years of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns, bringing an end to the twice-impeached ex-president’s yearslong effort to shield his finances from public view.
Trump’s tax returns public after multi-year court battle
The House Ways and Means Committee has released six years of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns, bringing an end to the twice-impeached ex-president’s yearslong effort to shield his finances from public view.
Stay tuned for updates
House committee releases ‘final piece of supporting evidence’ in investigation
Six years of Trump tax returns made public
Democrats in Congress released six years’ worth of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, the culmination of a yearslong effort to learn about the finances of a onetime business mogul who broke decades of political norms when he refused to voluntarily release the information as he sought the White House.
The returns, which include redactions of some personal sensitive information such as Social Security and bank account numbers, are from 2015 to 2020. Their release follows a party-line vote in the House Ways and Means Committee last week to make the returns public. Committee Democrats argued that transparency and the rule of law were at stake, while Republicans countered that the release would set a dangerous precedent with regard to the loss of privacy protections.
Trump had refused to release his returns when he ran for president and had waged a legal battle to keep them secret while he was in the White House. But the Supreme Court ruled last month that he had to turn them over to the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
AP
Andrew Weisman says Trump must be indicted in 2023
Former Justice Department official Andrew Weissman has spoken out about a possible timeline for Donald Trump to be indicted on criminal charges.
Mr Weisman told MSNBC that, if the former president is to face charges for his alleged role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, it must take place in 2023.
“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to have to happen in this upcoming year. It doesn’t make any sense for it to be prolonged,” he said.
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has recommended that Mr Trump face four charges in connection to the Capitol riot.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies