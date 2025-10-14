Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom has gone all out with a new political one-two punch to counter the Trump administration using lawsuits and bills to challenge the White House over controversial moves.

He’s challenged the push to add more Republican seats in Congress and the sending of the National Guard to Los Angeles while copying and mocking the president’s bombastic, meme-heavy social media style online.

The approach has won Newsom, a long-rumored 2028 presidential candidate, new buzz in the polls, while at the same time angering colleagues in the state’s Democratic party, none more prominent than San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Mahan, a former tech executive elected on a moderate platform in 2022, has often been scathing in his disapproval.

In an August op-ed, Mahan blasted Newsom’s “blind leap into meme land,” casting it as a cheap, short-term strategy that would do little to solve the state’s perennial challenges with crime, homelessness, and high costs of living.

That same month, Mahan also took issue with Trump-style comments from Newsom when the governor accused the troubled Bed, Bath & Beyond franchise of a desperate bid to become “relevant again” when the brand spoke out against the California business climate.

open image in gallery San Jose mayor Matt Mahan (right) has emerged as a prominent critic of his Democratic party colleague Gov. Gavin Newsom with the city leader taking issue with the governor’s recent use of Trump-style tactics in the media ( AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File )

The San Jose leader has voiced anger over some of Newsom’s signature policy moves, too, including Proposition 50, a ballot initiative asking voters to begin an unusual mid-decade redistricting process that could add up to five new Democratic seats in Congress. Newsom has argued the push is necessary to counter a Trump-led drive in Texas to cement more GOP seats.

“I will hold my nose and vote for Prop 50 but I don’t believe it’s something we should be proud of,” Mahan told San José Spotlight last week. “It’s not good governance to allow politicians to pick their constituents.”

The governor’s office has insisted there’s no ill will between the two Democrats.

“We’re not at war with the mayor, no matter how hard he tries,” Newsom spokesperson Bob Salladay said last week. “We’re all in this together.”

open image in gallery Elsewhere, Mahan has praised Newsom, including for defending UCLA against a Trump administration attempt to extract a $1 billion settlement over antisemitism allegations ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

And it has defended Newsom’s larger approach, arguing in September that “there is no tension between good policy and effective communications strategies, including social media that speaks to the moment.”

In some cases, Mahan has praised Newsom, including for defending California against the Trump administration at key moments, such as Newsom’s forceful denunciation of the president’s attempt to extract a $1 billion settlement from University of California Los Angeles over antisemitism investigations.

Still, a split has been brewing since even before Newsom’s Trump-style anti-Trump tactics began.

The San Jose mayor’s homelessness agenda, including a proposal to charge and arrest people who repeatedly refuse shelter, has angered some in the party’s progressive wing.

open image in gallery Newsom has taken a confrontational approach to the Trump administration, suing to block its use of the California National Guard and launching a ballot campaign to cancel out the president’s gerrymandering effort in Republican-held Texas ( AFP via Getty Images )

Last year, Mahan backed Proposition 36, a tough-on-crime measure giving prosecutors the ability to order behavioral health treatment for repeat drug offenders, while Newsom opposed it.

Newsom, for his part, snubbed Mahan and didn’t invite him for a bill signing in San Jose on a package of anti-theft laws that year.

There’s also the matter of the largely blue state’s notoriously complicated intra-party politics. If Newsom seeks the White House, that could mean an opening for Mahan in the governor’s mansion, and he hasn’t ruled out a 2026 run.