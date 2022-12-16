Steve Bannon hammers Trump trading cards announcement: ‘I can’t do this anymore’
‘I can’t do this anymore,’ Steve Bannon says
Even Steve Bannon has come out against Donald Trump’s latest “major announcement” that he is selling digital trading cards of himself.
The former president teased the announcement earlier this week with a cartoon video featuring Mr Trump in a Superman shirt. On Thursday, Mr Trump made it official.
“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Mr Bannon was not a fan of the new venture.
“I can’t do this anymore,” Mr Bannon said on his War Room programme. “He’s one of the best presidents in history. I gotta tell you. Whoever, what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lag, and I love the folks down there, but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today,” Mr Bannon said.
Mr Trump’s announcement was widely ridiculed as soon as it became public on Thursday.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies