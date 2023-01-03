Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The online profile behind Donald Trump’s ridiculed NFT trading cards collection has also been trading in erotic art, according to a report.

The one-term president’s widely mocked non-fungible token collection featured him depicted as a superhero, cowboy, astronaut and fighter pilot.

They were sold by the “TrumpDeployer” account on NFT trading platform OpenSea, which has reportedly also been used to trade other digital collectables.

These NFTs include naked women, according to Newsweek.

Mr Trump was mocked for hyping a “major announcement”, which turned out to be his NFT collection. But all 45,000 Trump trading cards that went up for sale for $99 on 17 December sold out, raising $4.5m.

Newsweek says that data from the OpenSea shows that the TrumpDeployer account has traded 14 erotic NFTs since it was set up last month.

It is not clear who operates the TrumpDeployer account, but Mr Trump has been glowing in his praise for the NFTs featuring him.

“I didn’t view it as an investment. I viewed it as — I thought they were cute. For $99 you’re getting these visions that are very beautiful and interesting, I think, and I viewed it that way much more so than as an NFT,” Mr Trump told One American News Network on 20 December 20.