Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has slammed what he called the “nation-destroying ruling” after his presidential immunity defence was struck down in an appeals court.

The former president called the appeals court decision “nation-destroying” and repeated his baseless allegation that his multiple criminal indictments are a “political weapon” directed by President Joe Biden against him in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

“A President of the United States must have Full Immunity in order to properly function and do what has to be done for the good of our Country,” Mr Trump wrote. “A Nation-destroying ruling like this cannot be allowed to stand. If not overturned, as it should be, this decision would terribly injure not only the Presidency, but the Life, Breath, and Success of our Country.”

“A President will be afraid to act for fear of the opposite Party’s Vicious Retribution after leaving Office. I know from personal experience because I am going through it right now,” he claimed. “It will become a Political Weapon used for Election Interference. Even our Elections will be corrupted and under siege. So bad, and so dangerous for our Nation. SAVE PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY!”

The US District Court of Appeals in Washington DC issued its ruling on Tuesday, saying that Mr Trump doesn’t have immunity from prosecution for alleged crimes committed while he was in office.

The Trump legal team argued that actions during his time in the White House were covered by presidential immunity as part of his defence against the charges he faces for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Mr Trump’s attorneys are expected to appeal, possibly all the way to the Supreme Court.

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant,” the ruling states. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

In an all-caps post on his Truth Social account on Monday night, Mr Trump claimed that without immunity, “every president that leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party”.

“Without complete immunity, a president of the United States would not be able to properly function!” he added.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung echoed Mr Trump’s remark in a statement after Tuesday’s ruling.

He called Special Counsel Jack Smith “deranged” and the prosecution against Mr Trump “unconstitutional” and a “threat” to the “bedrock of our Republic”.

“President Trump respectfully disagrees with the DC Circuit’s decision and will appeal it in order to safeguard the Presidency and the Constitution,” he said.