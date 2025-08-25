Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Monday said he wants to rekindle his friendship with the millennial dictator who has illegally assembled a nuclear arsenal while his own country remains starving and isolated under decades of economic sanctions and self-inflicted problems.

Trump told South Korean president Lee Jae Myung he would like to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un after the South Korean leader noted that North Korea had “developed further its nuclear and missile capabilities” during the four years Trump was out of office after having lost the 2020 election.

After Lee said he hoped Trump would “usher in a new era of peace on the Korean peninsula,” the American president replied: “I will do that, and we'll have talks. He'd like to meet with me.”

“He didn't want to meet with Biden because he had no respect for Biden, but we look forward to meeting with him, and we'll make relations better,” he said.

“Kim Jong Un and I had a very great relationship… and still do,” Trump added.

The president also suggested that he would be attending this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Seoul and said he could “sneak away” to “do something” to aid relations between North and South Korea, which have remained in a technical state of war since the 1950s.

“I get along great with Kim Jong Un and whatever I can do, having to do with South Korea and getting people together,” he said.

More follows...