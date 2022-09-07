Trump had top secret papers about foreign nation’s nuclear defences at Mar-a-Lago, report says
Presence of files underscores national security implications of Trump’s actions
The FBI seized filed detailing the nuclear capabilities of a foreign country when its agents executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and residence last month, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
The stunning implications of such documents — which are classified at some of the highest levels existing in federal law — being held at a private residence where concerns have been raised about the organisation and security of their keeping cannot be understated. The revelation brings the public the clearest understanding so far regarding why US intelligence agencies would need to conduct an assessment of any risks to national security in the wake of the FBI raid.
It also shreds any defence by Mr Trump and his allies claiming that the documents seized by the FBI were harmless and solely intended for his use in a memoir, presidential library, or other project. It’s hard to imagine a valid need for a former president to have such information on-hand.
More follows...
