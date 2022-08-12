✕ Close Justice Department asks court to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago estate FBI search warrant

FBI agents were looking for “classified nuclear documents” during their dramatic search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to a new report.

It comes as the fallout from the FBI’s raid continues, the Department of Justice has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant used by federal agents to seize documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the move stressing that the decision was not taken lightly and that he personally authorised the decision to seek the warrant.

Meanwhile, reports have revealed that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago may have been spurred by an informant at the resort tipping the bureau off that Mr Trump and his team had not handed over all the relevant documents stored at the ex-president’s Florida residence. It is not yet clear who the informant might be, but the Monday raid saw agents searching private areas including a bedroom.

The former president and some members of his legal team have claimed without providing proof that agents may have planted evidence at his home.

Mr Trump yesterday pleaded the fifth amendment 440 times in his sworn deposition to the long-running New York State probe into his real estate dealings. His children Ivanka and Donald Jr both recently gave depositions in the civil investigation after months of fighting subpoenas for their testimony.