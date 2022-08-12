Trump news – live: FBI were looking for ‘classified nuclear documents’ at Mar-a-Lago, report says
Rolling coverage of the latest developments following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago
Justice Department asks court to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago estate FBI search warrant
FBI agents were looking for “classified nuclear documents” during their dramatic search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to a new report.
It comes as the fallout from the FBI’s raid continues, the Department of Justice has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant used by federal agents to seize documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the move stressing that the decision was not taken lightly and that he personally authorised the decision to seek the warrant.
Meanwhile, reports have revealed that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago may have been spurred by an informant at the resort tipping the bureau off that Mr Trump and his team had not handed over all the relevant documents stored at the ex-president’s Florida residence. It is not yet clear who the informant might be, but the Monday raid saw agents searching private areas including a bedroom.
The former president and some members of his legal team have claimed without providing proof that agents may have planted evidence at his home.
Mr Trump yesterday pleaded the fifth amendment 440 times in his sworn deposition to the long-running New York State probe into his real estate dealings. His children Ivanka and Donald Jr both recently gave depositions in the civil investigation after months of fighting subpoenas for their testimony.
How the lawyerly Merrick Garland just called Donald Trump’s bluff
“The property receipt is a document that federal law requires law enforcement agents to leave with the property owner,” Merrick Garland said on Thursday.
“The Department filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt, in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, some of the surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in this matter,” he added.
Or to put it another way, either put up or shut up, Mr Trump, writes Andrew Buncombe.
Read the full analysis here:
How the lawyerly Merrick Garland just called Donald Trump’s bluff
Analysis: Pretty soon we will learn who is telling the truth
Trump deflects with another conspiracy on Truth Social as Merrick Garland calls to unseal Mar-a-Lago warrant
In a Truth Social post that came as Merrick Garland publicly addressed the search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, the former president questioned why the Justice Department was not investigating Barack Obama for presidential records that the Obama presidential library is digitising for later publication.
“I continue to ask, what happened to the 33 million pages taken to Chicago by President Obama?” Mr Trump complained. “The Fake News Media refuses to talk about that,” he continued. “They want it CANCELED!”
Read the full story by John Bowden here:
Trump deflects with conspiracy as Merrick Garland calls to unseal Mar-a-Lago warrant
Former president lashes out at one of his favourite targets as feds call his bluff
Trump's former transportation secretary met with Jan 6 committee, report says
The House select committee investigating the January 6 riots of last year has recently interviewed former transportation secretary Elaine Chao.
The committee has also been in talks with former education secretary Betsy DeVos and former national security adviser Robert O’Brien, CNN reported.
Quoting multiple sources, it reported that Mr O’Brien is expected to appear virtually before the panel on Friday.
Ms Chao and Ms DeVos resigned a day after the attack on the US Capitol and called for removing the former president Donald Trump from power.
Trump faces multiple investigations
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.
The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.
Alex Woodward has put together a list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand following an unprecedented FBI raid at his Palm Beach, Florida home at Mar-a-Lago on 8 August.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
The former president, his business and allies are under scrutiny for tax fraud allegations, real estate practices and a plot to steal the 2020 election
Attorney General asks court to unseal warrant for Mar-a-Lago search
The Department of Justice has asked a federal court to unseal the warrant the FBI used to search Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Merrick Garland said on Thursday that there is an extraordinary public interest in the case about classified records and a motion filed in the federal court in Florida said that “the public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favour of unsealing.”
Under usual circumstances, such documents remain sealed during the investigation and so the attorney general’s request to unseal the warrant is out of the ordinary.
Trump hires prominent Atlanta attorney for election probe
Donald Trump has hired a prominent Atlanta criminal defence lawyer, Drew Findling — who is known to have some famous clients like Cardi B, Gucci Mane besides others — to represent him in the 2020 election probe case.
Mr Findling’s Twitter bio includes the hashtag “Billion Dollar Lawyer” and on his Instagram feed, he can be seen posing with his famous clients.
Associated Press reported that the Findling Law Firm issued a statement on Thursday in which it confirmed that it has been hired by the former president.
Newhouse stands out among GOP impeachment voters with primary success
The 4th Congressional District in Washington state is a land of snow-capped volcanic peaks and lush irrigated orchards that produce most of the nation’s apples. It’s also home to one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump and then won his next election.
US Rep. Dan Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year, and is one of only two to beat back GOP challengers this year.
Newhouse’s primary success rare among GOP impeachment voters
The 4th Congressional District in Washington state is a land of snow-capped volcanic peaks and lush irrigated apple orchards
ICYMI: Trump hailed at golf club fundraiser
Supporters of former president Donald Trump hailed him for his “sacrifices” while hosting a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminister, New Jersey, The New York Times reported.
Mr Trump’s supporters lauded him during a fundraiser for Representative Jeff Van Drew, who switched from being a Democrat to being a Republican in 2019.
Conservative author and YouTube show host Elizabeth Nader told The Times that he spoke to about 50 supporters for about 30 minutes and then took questions.
Eric Garcia reports.
Supporters thank Trump for ‘sacrifices’ at posh fundraiser at his golf club
The fundraiser was for Representative Jeff Van Drew, who notably switched from being a Democrat to a Republican in 2019
Trump took the fifth more than 440 times in NY AG deposition
Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday declined to answer over 440 questions during a deposition with investigators working for New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, instead choosing to invoke his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination each time.
According to multiple reports citing sources familiar with what happened during the Wednesday session, Mr Trump only answered one question — he provided his name when asked after he was sworn in as a witness.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump took the fifth more than 440 times in deposition with New York AG’s office
Trump posted about his intention on Truth Social before his appearance
Trump accused of using QAnon theme song in campaign video
Donald Trump’s recent campaign-style video that he posted to his social media platform Truth Social appears to feature a song titled after the slogan of the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Trump accused of using QAnon theme song in campaign video: ‘That’s not an accident’
QAnon community members appear to celebrate inclusion of ‘Richard Feelgood’ song in Trump video
