Obama destroys Trump in head-to-head race if both were to run for a third term in 2028, poll finds

Barack Obama would blow Donald Trump out of the water if the two men were to go ahead for a third term in 2028, a new poll has found.

The hypothetical poll, conducted by Daily Mail and J.L. Partners, found the former president would beat the current commander-in-chief by a double-digit margin.

Of the 1,013 registered voters who participated in the survey, 52 percent favored Obama, while just 41 percent backed Trump.

Such a lead fell well outside the 3.1 percentage point margin of error.

Obama performed particularly well among Hispanic voters with almost three quarters, or 73 percent, backing the former president. Around 68 percent of Black voters would vote for Obama again and 50 percent of Independent voters favor him compared to 39 percent for Trump.

It comes after Trump has repeatedly mused over the possibility of a third presidential term despite being barred by the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution – which prohibits anyone from being elected president more than twice.

"A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it's very early in the administration,” Trump told NBC News in March.

Such a change to the Constitution would require a two-thirds supermajority in both houses of Congress and ratification by at least 38 state legislatures . But some within the Republican Party do not seem to be deterred.

While Obama defeated Trump comfortably in the hypothetical race for 2028 other potential Democrat challengers did not fare as strongly.

open image in gallery Joe Biden faces Donald Trump in the first debate of the 2024 presidential race. A new poll found that Trump would beat the former president again if they were to go head-to-head again in 2028 ( Getty )

Per the poll, Trump would narrowly defeat both former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former president Joe Biden in hypothetical matchups.

The Mail/ J.L survey follows a previous survey by Overton Insights, conducted from March 24 to March 28 with 1,103 registered voters, which also put Obama ahead of Trump in such a hypothetical head-to-head.

But in that instance the former president placed just six points ahead of Trump in a theoretical 2028 election, with 53 percent backing him and 47 percent backing the president.