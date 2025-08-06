Trump gets more sports medals he didn’t earn as his collection grows with Olympic triumphs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump was gifted a set of Olympic medals on Tuesday while announcing the 2028 Summer Olympic task force – the latest sports medal given to the president to add to his growing collection.

After signing an executive order establishing the White House task force to help oversee arrangements for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, chair Casey Wasserman presented Trump with a shiny surprise.

“In 1984, as you know, we hosted the Olympics in Los Angeles,” Wasserman said, mentioning that former president Ronald Reagan was in power at the time of that event.

“You will preside over our games, so we have for you a full set of the ‘84 original medals,” Wasserman added.

Trump held up the display, which contained bronze, silver, and gold medals.

President Donald Trump accepted a set of medals from the 1984 Summer Olympics on Tuesday ( AP )

“Can I say I won them athletically?” Trump joked. “That would be a great honor.”

The president is famously a fan of medals and awards. He has often boasted about winning golf club championships, and recently has pushed to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

Last month, the president faced criticism after appearing to slyly pocket a FIFA Club World Cup medal after the president of FIFA gave him it to view. As the president was walking off stage, he appeared to put the medal in his jacket pocket.

In 2019, the president made an offhand comment, which seemed to be a joke, that he wanted to gift himself the Medal of Honor – the highest military decoration award given to members of the Armed Forces for acts of valor.

Even in his new administration, Trump has reportedly considered ways to incorporate awards. Two members of a pro-natalist community, Simone and Malcom Collins, had reportedly pitched an executive order awarding mothers who have six or more children a “National Medal of Motherhood” – something Trump reportedly took interest in.

While Trump pushes to win international awards, such as the Nobel Peace Prize, for now, he’ll have to settle for sports awards given as a courtesy.

The U.S. is co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup as well as hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics. Both events are occurring under the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, Trump announced he would chair the White House task force to oversee the country’s organization leading up to the Summer Olympics.

While it is largely a ceremonial role, the president has promoted his role in the Olympics heavily and said he would ensure its policies align with his administration.