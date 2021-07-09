As Donald Trump and his business empire face their most serious legal crisis in decades, his now-indicted longtime associate Allen Weisselberg has left his post as director of what is possibly Mr Trump’s highest-profile overseas property: the Trump International Golf Club in Scotland.

As reported by Bloomberg, a filing submitted to Companies House on Thursday said that Mr Weisselberg was no longer a “person with significant control” at the club, one of the jewels in the Trump hospitality empire and long a point of pride for the former president.

Mr Weisselberg has been indicted in New York on 15 felony counts for what prosecutors claim is a 15-year tax fraud scheme. The Trump Organization itself has also been indicted.

The former president is predictably furious at the indictments, which emerge from a long-running investigation by New York authorities – a probe that extends into many areas of the Trump empire and which has not yet concluded, with a grand jury still considering other potential charges.

Mr Trump and his relatives have been on the offensive since the case was brought, with the president’s older sons leading the charge. The ex-president himself, who once declared himself “king of the tax code”, has railed against the charges in public, and also launched a grandiose lawsuit against the heads of Twitter and Facebook that has widely been dismissed as an attempt to distract from the New York case.

Mr Trump’s golfing resort in Aberdeenshire has been controversial ever since the Scottish government gave it the green light in 2008, and even before that. Rows about the economic and environmental impact of its construction have raged for years, while Mr Trump famously sued the Scottish government over the construction of a wind farm offshore near his property.

At the end of 2020, the club posted an annual loss for the eighth consecutive year.